NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction NOS 44 % Chance of Winning WELF 56 % Bet Now! Welsh Fire Women and Northern Superchargers Women will lock horns in the 30th game of the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on August 22 at Headingley, Leeds and will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women’s winning run of four games was broken in their previous outing where they lost the game to Manchester Originals Women by 3 wickets. They are currently at the third position of the points table with 5 wins and 2 losses. They possess 10 points and a net run rate of 0.290. They are very likely to finish in the top three but will look forward to playing their final group game against Welsh Fire.

Welsh Fire Women are having a terrific campaign and have only lost to Southern Brave in the competition. With 5 wins and a loss, they are positioned at the second place of the points table. Their batting order is pretty impressive and has maintained a good synch with their bowlers to cash in the victories. They won their last game London Spirit by 23 runs.

Welsh Fire have a better line-up of batters who are in form and have shut teams with their efficient bowlers as well. WF-W will be match favourites for the upcoming encounter.

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 44%

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 56%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

In the last game, Northern Superchargers women faced a three-wicket loss against Manchester Originals women. Captain Hollie Armitage aims for a strong comeback. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Marie Kelly, captain Hollie Armitage and Alice Davidson Richards to deliver the bulk of the runs. Georgia Wareham will look to deliver a good bowling performance.

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire women secured a 23-run victory over London Spirit women, thanks to great performances by Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail. Captain Tammy Beaumont hopes her team maintains their impressive form in the upcoming match. In the previous match, Shabnim Ismail and Sophia Dunkley bowled well for Welsh Fire women and claimed two wickets each.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

Both the sides will look to bat first and register a high target. The venue hosted two matches prior to this where the team batting first won them both.

Weather Report

The Leeds match's pitch will favour seamers early on, providing lateral movement. Batsmen must approach Powerplay overs carefully. Tuesday's game will see sunny weather with around 67% humidity.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Team Form

The Northern Superchargers Women have a fantastic batting line-up but props to their bowlers who were the main reason for their victories in their campaign.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alex Hartley Bowler Alex Giffiths All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

The team possesses a balanced squad this season. However, their main strength lies with their batting order. They scored 161 runs in the previous game with an incredible effort in their bowling department as well.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice, where both sides have won a game each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Northern Superchargers Women - 1

Welsh Fire Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal

Batting has been the strongest suit of Welsh Fire Women in the current competition. They scored 19, 81 & 75 runs for the first wicket in their last three games. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont batted aggressively and averaged at 39.00 & 42.16 respectively in the competition. They have good momentum and are expected to lead a good opening partnership in the upcoming match.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont has been in incredible form. She bagged the scores of 59, 10, 118 & 40 runs in her last four outings. She is the only batter in the competition with a century. She is the top scorer of the competition with 253 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.16. She is a huge batting threat for the Superchargers.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

Australian Phoebe Litchfield has accumulated 226 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.66. She scored consistently throughout the competition but will be essential in the upcoming game to bat an efficient innings.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and has picked up the second most number of wickets in the tournament. She took 11 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 6.95. In her last game against London Spirit Women, she managed to pick 2 scalps.

Georgia Wareham to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham has been effective in the bowling order of Northern Superchargers Women and managed to pick 11 wickets at an economy of 6.25. She picked 3 wickets in her last outing, giving off 7 runs in 20 deliveries.