NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction
NOS
44%
Chance of Winning
WELF
56%
Test
Headingley
Facts
- Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers split the victory in their two clashes so far.
- NS-W are placed 3rd in the standings whereas WF-W are stationed at the 2nd place.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning
Northern Superchargers Women’s winning run of four games was broken in their previous outing where they lost the game to Manchester Originals Women by 3 wickets. They are currently at the third position of the points table with 5 wins and 2 losses. They possess 10 points and a net run rate of 0.290. They are very likely to finish in the top three but will look forward to playing their final group game against Welsh Fire.
Welsh Fire Women are having a terrific campaign and have only lost to Southern Brave in the competition. With 5 wins and a loss, they are positioned at the second place of the points table. Their batting order is pretty impressive and has maintained a good synch with their bowlers to cash in the victories. They won their last game London Spirit by 23 runs.
Welsh Fire have a better line-up of batters who are in form and have shut teams with their efficient bowlers as well. WF-W will be match favourites for the upcoming encounter.
Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 44%
Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 56%
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips
In the last game, Northern Superchargers women faced a three-wicket loss against Manchester Originals women. Captain Hollie Armitage aims for a strong comeback. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Marie Kelly, captain Hollie Armitage and Alice Davidson Richards to deliver the bulk of the runs. Georgia Wareham will look to deliver a good bowling performance.
Meanwhile, Welsh Fire women secured a 23-run victory over London Spirit women, thanks to great performances by Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail. Captain Tammy Beaumont hopes her team maintains their impressive form in the upcoming match. In the previous match, Shabnim Ismail and Sophia Dunkley bowled well for Welsh Fire women and claimed two wickets each.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction
Both the sides will look to bat first and register a high target. The venue hosted two matches prior to this where the team batting first won them both.
Weather Report
The Leeds match's pitch will favour seamers early on, providing lateral movement. Batsmen must approach Powerplay overs carefully. Tuesday's game will see sunny weather with around 67% humidity.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.
Predicted Playing XI
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Marie Kelly
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Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
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Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Hollie Armitage
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All-rounder
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Alice Davidson-Richards
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All-rounder
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Bess Heath
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Wicket-keeper
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Georgia Wareham
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Bowler
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Linsey Smith
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Bowler
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Kate Cross
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Bowler
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Linsey Smith
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Bowler
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Team Form
The Northern Superchargers Women have a fantastic batting line-up but props to their bowlers who were the main reason for their victories in their campaign.
Welsh Fire Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
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Tammy Beaumont (c )
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Batter
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Hayley Matthews
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Batter
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Claire Nicholas
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Bowler
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Shabnim Ismail
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Bowler
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Georgia Elwiss
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All-rounder
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Freya Davies
|
Bowler
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Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Alex Giffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
Welsh Fire Women Team Form
The team possesses a balanced squad this season. However, their main strength lies with their batting order. They scored 161 runs in the previous game with an incredible effort in their bowling department as well.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other twice, where both sides have won a game each.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Northern Superchargers Women - 1
Welsh Fire Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds
Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal
Batting has been the strongest suit of Welsh Fire Women in the current competition. They scored 19, 81 & 75 runs for the first wicket in their last three games. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont batted aggressively and averaged at 39.00 & 42.16 respectively in the competition. They have good momentum and are expected to lead a good opening partnership in the upcoming match.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters
Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter
Tammy Beaumont has been in incredible form. She bagged the scores of 59, 10, 118 & 40 runs in her last four outings. She is the only batter in the competition with a century. She is the top scorer of the competition with 253 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.16. She is a huge batting threat for the Superchargers.
Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter
Australian Phoebe Litchfield has accumulated 226 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.66. She scored consistently throughout the competition but will be essential in the upcoming game to bat an efficient innings.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers
Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler
Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and has picked up the second most number of wickets in the tournament. She took 11 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 6.95. In her last game against London Spirit Women, she managed to pick 2 scalps.
Georgia Wareham to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler
Georgia Wareham has been effective in the bowling order of Northern Superchargers Women and managed to pick 11 wickets at an economy of 6.25. She picked 3 wickets in her last outing, giving off 7 runs in 20 deliveries.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Welsh Fire Women
Northern Superchargers Women won four games in a row but their streak came to an end after they lost their previous game against Manchester Originals Women by 3 wickets. It was a low scoring total where except for Hollie Armitage, no other batter managed to put in a decent batting performance. They could not defend the target and eventually lost the fixture.
On the other hand, Welsh Fire Women registered their second win in a row after their recent win against London Spirit Women by 23 runs. They delivered a clinical batting performance, scoring 161 runs with a terrific opening partnership of 75 runs. Sophia Dunkley finished the innings with the top-score of 68 runs off 48 balls with the help of ten boundaries. Tammy Beaumont also chipped in with 40 runs off 28 balls. It was too big of a score for LS-W who were restricted to 138.
Based on current form, Welsh Fire Women will be clear favourites to win their match against Northern Superchargers Women. With the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley and Hayley Matthews showing excellent form this season, Welsh Fire women have a superior batting lineup in comparison to the latter. The sides have clashed twice before where both sides split a win. However, WF-W won their last meeting with NS-W in 2022 by 11 runs. The bookmakers have sided with WF-W to win the fixture with favourable odds.
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch)
Welsh Fire Women to win @ 1.79 (Parimatch)Bet Now!