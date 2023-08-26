NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction
NOS
46%
Chance of Winning
WELF
54%
Test
The Oval
Facts
- Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire in the previous outing by 16 runs.
- NS-W finished second whereas WF-W finished third after the group games.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning
Northern Superchargers Women made quite a statement after winning their last fixture against Welsh Fire Women. They finished second in the points table with six wins and two losses. The wins awarded them 12 points and a net run rate of 0.357.
Welsh Fire Women had a terrific season as well. They won five games while losing on two occasions. They lost as many games as NS-W but due to an abandoned game, they finished with a point less than the former in the points table. They have 11 points and a net run rate of 0.602.
The Northern Superchargers looked very determined in their last game. They snuck right past their Welsh Fire Women who were also having a terrific campaign. The batters were composed and set a high target first. The bowling unit also played in sync to keep WF-W at bay and eventually registered a victory. That said, NS-W will look more confident and are expected to win this affair.
Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 46%
Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 54%
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips
Northern Superchargers Women will be relying on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Marie Kelly, captain Hollie Armitage and Alice Davidson Richards to deliver the bulk of the runs. Litchfield played an important role in her last outing in winning the game. They will be relying on Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson Richards and Grace Ballinger to work their magic in the bowling department.
Tammy Beaumont is the top run-scorer for Welsh Fire with Sophia Dunkley supporting her in the batting department. In the bowling department, the side will be depending on the likes of Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas and Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail and Freya Davies to deliver timely breakthroughs. Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and has picked up numerous scalps in her current campaign for the team.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction
The Kennington Oval pitch is widely acknowledged for its balanced nature. In the four games held at this venue, three of them were won by the team batting first. Considering the statistics, captains winning the toss are likely to opt for batting first.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain at 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of precipitation and ample wind movement.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marie Kelly
|
Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
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Hollie Armitage
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All-rounder
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Team Form
The Northern Superchargers Women have a fantastic batting line-up and a far impressive bowling order that kept Welsh Fire Women restricted at 128 to win the game. .
Welsh Fire Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tammy Beaumont (c )
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
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Claire Nicholas
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Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Alex Giffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
Welsh Fire Women Team Form
The team possesses a balanced squad this season. However, their talented batting line-up crumbled in the previous game. The batters will have to do better in order to win the knockout.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other thrice, where Northern Superchargers have won two games.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Northern Superchargers Women - 2
Welsh Fire Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds
Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal
Welsh Fire Women have displayed splendid batting performances throughout their campaign. They scored 81, 75 & 0 for the first wicket in their last three games. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont batted aggressively and averaged at 37.33 & 36.14 respectively in the competition. Although they faced an early dismissal in the previous game, they have an explosive opening pair.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters
Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter
Tammy Beaumont has been in incredible form. She bagged the scores of 59, 10, 118, 40 & 0 runs in her last five outings. She is the only batter in the competition with a century and wrapped up 253 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.14. She is the top scorer of the team and a huge batting threat for the Superchargers.
Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter
Australian Phoebe Litchfield has outscored everyone and occupy the crown position in the list of the top scorers of the competition. She smashed 40 off 26 balls in her last outing against NS-W. That computes to 266 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.00.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers
Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler
Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and is among the top wicket takers in the tournament. She took 11 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 7.07. She was wicket-less in her last outing but has the skill set to give a commendable performance.
Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler
Alice Davidson-Richards has been a tremendous figure in NS-W’s bowling order. She has picked a total of 10 wickets in 8 games at an economy of 8.64. She picked 2 wickets in her last outing against Welsh Fire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Welsh Fire Women
In terms of their recent performances, Welsh Fire Women have played eight matches, winning five and currently holding the third position. Northern Superchargers Women won six, lost two and finished second in the standings.
The latest encounter between Welsh Fire Women and Superchargers took place at Headingley in Leeds. Superchargers won the toss and chose to bat. Although they had a cautious start, their opening partnership managed 44 runs and the subsequent second-wicket partnership added valuable runs. However, the middle-order struggled, resulting in Superchargers posting a total of 144 runs. Welsh Fire's response to the chase began poorly, losing two wickets without any runs on the board. Another quick wicket followed, putting them in a difficult situation. A partnership between Sophia Dunkley and Laura Harris helped Welsh Fire recover somewhat, but their later batters couldn't maintain the momentum. Ultimately, Welsh Fire could only reach a total of 128 runs by the end of their innings, leading to a 16-run loss in the match. The game highlighted Superchargers' stronger start and better middle-order performance as the decisive factors in their victory over Welsh Fire.
The sides have clashed on three occasions in totality where NS-W leads the tally by 2-1 after their last showdown in the previous game. Phoebe Litchfield is in a great form and will have the support of other cricketing talents in the team.
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Welsh Fire Women to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)Bet Now!