NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction NOS 46 % Chance of Winning WELF 54 % Bet Now! In the Eliminator game of the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023, Welsh Fire Women and Northern Superchargers Women will go head-to-head. The game is scheduled to be played on August 26 at Kennington Oval, London and will begin from 7:00 PM IST.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women made quite a statement after winning their last fixture against Welsh Fire Women. They finished second in the points table with six wins and two losses. The wins awarded them 12 points and a net run rate of 0.357.

Welsh Fire Women had a terrific season as well. They won five games while losing on two occasions. They lost as many games as NS-W but due to an abandoned game, they finished with a point less than the former in the points table. They have 11 points and a net run rate of 0.602.

The Northern Superchargers looked very determined in their last game. They snuck right past their Welsh Fire Women who were also having a terrific campaign. The batters were composed and set a high target first. The bowling unit also played in sync to keep WF-W at bay and eventually registered a victory. That said, NS-W will look more confident and are expected to win this affair.

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 46%

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 54%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers Women will be relying on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Marie Kelly, captain Hollie Armitage and Alice Davidson Richards to deliver the bulk of the runs. Litchfield played an important role in her last outing in winning the game. They will be relying on Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson Richards and Grace Ballinger to work their magic in the bowling department.

Tammy Beaumont is the top run-scorer for Welsh Fire with Sophia Dunkley supporting her in the batting department. In the bowling department, the side will be depending on the likes of Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas and Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail and Freya Davies to deliver timely breakthroughs. Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and has picked up numerous scalps in her current campaign for the team.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval pitch is widely acknowledged for its balanced nature. In the four games held at this venue, three of them were won by the team batting first. Considering the statistics, captains winning the toss are likely to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain at 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of precipitation and ample wind movement.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Team Form

The Northern Superchargers Women have a fantastic batting line-up and a far impressive bowling order that kept Welsh Fire Women restricted at 128 to win the game. .

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alex Hartley Bowler Alex Giffiths All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

The team possesses a balanced squad this season. However, their talented batting line-up crumbled in the previous game. The batters will have to do better in order to win the knockout.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other thrice, where Northern Superchargers have won two games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Northern Superchargers Women - 2

Welsh Fire Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal

Welsh Fire Women have displayed splendid batting performances throughout their campaign. They scored 81, 75 & 0 for the first wicket in their last three games. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont batted aggressively and averaged at 37.33 & 36.14 respectively in the competition. Although they faced an early dismissal in the previous game, they have an explosive opening pair.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont has been in incredible form. She bagged the scores of 59, 10, 118, 40 & 0 runs in her last five outings. She is the only batter in the competition with a century and wrapped up 253 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.14. She is the top scorer of the team and a huge batting threat for the Superchargers.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

Australian Phoebe Litchfield has outscored everyone and occupy the crown position in the list of the top scorers of the competition. She smashed 40 off 26 balls in her last outing against NS-W. That computes to 266 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.00.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and is among the top wicket takers in the tournament. She took 11 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 7.07. She was wicket-less in her last outing but has the skill set to give a commendable performance.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards has been a tremendous figure in NS-W’s bowling order. She has picked a total of 10 wickets in 8 games at an economy of 8.64. She picked 2 wickets in her last outing against Welsh Fire.