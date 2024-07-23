OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction OVA 55 % Chance of Winning BIR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.771 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will meet in the 1st game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on July 23, 2024. The match will begin from 7:15 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning

A brand new season of the Women’s Hundred 2024 is going to begin from July 23. Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will meet each other in the first game of the season.

Oval Invincibles Women finished at the 5th place of the points table. They had three wins and four losses. The squad has undergone some changes that will add a lot of quality to the team's performance this season. The team will be looking to do better in this season of the Hundred.

Birmingham Phoenix Women did not have any luck last season. They ended their campaign without any win in the competition. The team finished at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.923. Birmingham Phoenix will be joined by a lot of new players, especially after their dismal season last year. The team will look for a fresh start this year.

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Oval Invincibles Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Oval Invincibles Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Suzie Bates in the competition. The pair secured 31 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against Birmingham Phoenix. Bates is not in the squad anymore. However, the team has various options. Moreover, Birmingham Phoenix did not do well with the ball last season. That said, the team is expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval in London will be the venue for this encounter. In domestic T20s, the average 1st innings score on this ground is 165 runs. It seems to be getting tougher to score big on this ground of late. We reckon a 140+ score batting first would be a very competitive and potentially match-winning total at this venue. We reckon batting first and defending a total would be the way to go.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 21. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Paige Scholfield Batter Laura Harris Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Tash Farrant All-rounder Maddy Villiers All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Ryana-MacDonald Gay Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sophia Smale All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women finished at the 5th spot of the points table last year. The team had more losses than wins that year. With a fresh start and a good squad, Oval Invincibles will be looking to win their first game of the competition.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Fran Wilson Batter Seren Smale Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women will be looking for a breakthrough with a win against the Oval Invincibles Women in their first game of this season. The team had a winless campaign last year and will be looking for a win here.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Oval Invincibles Women won all the contests against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Oval Invincibles Women won- 5

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women went against Trent Rockets Women in their last game of the Hundred last season. They went in to bat first in the game and scored 155/6 in the game. Alice Capsey scored 35 runs in the game. While Nadine de Klerk scored an unbeaten 51 from the middle order. The bowling order did equally well in the game. Sophia Smale picked 2 wickets. All the bowlers except for Eva Gray picked a wicket. Trent Rockets scored only 152/8 in the game and lost the game by 3 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women had a terrible run in the last season of the competition. The team had a poor batting performance throughout the season. They went against London Spirits Women in their last Hundred game. London Spirits batted first in the game and scored 172/5 in the match. Charis Pavely, Katie Levick and Erin Burns picked a wicket each in the game. The team had a tough time chasing the target. Sterre Kalis scored 28 runs while the other batters dismissed out very early in the game. Birmingham Phoenix bundled out for 99 runs in the game and lost the game by 73 runs.

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp had an incredible campaign last year. She scored 147 runs in 7 games at an average of 29.40. She scored an unbeaten 64 in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix. She will be expected to score high in the next game.

Sophie Devine to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Sophie Devine is a hard-hitter in the team. She scored 191 runs in 7 games last season at an average of 27.28. She struck 53 runs in her last game against Oval Invincibles Women. The batter will look to strike hard in the next game too.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp is an incredible bowler as well. She took 11 wickets in 7 games last year. She will be coming in as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Katie Levick is a fantastic bowler in the team. She took 11 wickets in the competition last year. She also kept an economic spell throughout her campaign. She took 2 wickets for 19 runs in the last game against the Oval Invincibles Women. She will step in as the best bowler from the side.