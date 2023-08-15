OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction OVA 56 % Chance of Winning LON 44 % Bet Now! London Spirit Women will clash against Oval Invincibles Women in the 21st match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on August 15 and will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Chances of Winning

Oval Invincibles Women had a dream campaign last year. However, this year’s campaign did not start as they had expected. They have won two games and lost as many in their campaign. This placed them 4th in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.315. They won their last game against Birmingham Phoenix that made them climb a few places in the standings.

Whereas, London Spirit Women finished at the bottom of the points table last season and have not made any progress this season with their bizarre outings. Their first two games were abandoned due to bad weather followed by two consecutive losses in their campaign. With 2 losses, they are placed 7th in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.832. Oval Invincibles Women may have their inconsistencies this season but they are definitely doing better in batting and bowling departments than London Spirit. Having said that, OV-W will go in as match favourites for the upcoming clash.

Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 56%

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women batters are failing miserably in the competition. They don’t have a steady batter in the team and the only consistent thing in the team has been the cheap dismissals of most of the batting line-up.

Oval Invincible Women have been decent with the bat but their strengths lie with their bowling order. It was their continuous picks in the last game that won them the game. This will be a crucial fixture for both the sides to do better in terms of the points table.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

There have been 9 complete games of the Women’s Hundred played at Kennington Oval. 5 of those have been won by the side chasing. Therefore, it seems likely that the team winning the toss in this match is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The recent rainy spell preceding the tournament had an impact on the pitch, as evidenced in the previous match. The venue is expected to experience rain showers with 77% humidity and an average temperature of 21 degree Celsius. .

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Dane van Niekerk (c ) All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Mady Villiers Bowler Kira Chathli Batter Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Paige Scholfield All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. Their doing good with their batting line-up but their bowling order has been economical and efficient in picking important scalps.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c ) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Niamh Holland Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

The team lacked majorly in both their departments. They could only muster 124 runs in their previous game and also failed to defend the target. They have to work on their bowling and their middle batting order.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other thrice where Oval Invincibles Women won on all those occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Oval Invincibles Women - 3

London Spirit Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to win

With half of the competition over, London Spirit Women are yet to register their first win of the season. They are placed 7th in the points table. Whereas Oval Invincibles Women are placed 4th in standings with 2 wins and as many losses. They have a better squad on paper and a very aggressive line-up of bowlers. The sides have clashed thrice till now where Oval Invincibles Women have managed to win all those three games. With that mentioned, it is a no brainer and we side with OI-W to grab the victory.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter

Marizanne Kapp slammed an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls in her previous outing against Birmingham Phoenix. She has 81 runs in 4 games and averages at 40.50. She will be eager to maintain her fine form and play another vital knock against London in the upcoming match.

Heather Knight to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight is a middle order batter who has done significantly well in the longer formats.

Knight started her campaign this season with a knock of 44 runs in the first game. However, the batter went out cheaply in her recent game with the score of 11. With 55 runs in 2 games, she averages at 27.50.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers

Paige Scholfield to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Paige Scholfield is the second highest wicket taker of the team with 6 scalps to her name so far. She delivered a solid performance against Birmingham as she collected a three-wicket haul and gave 30 runs in her 20 balls at an economy of 1.50.

Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn picked 5 wickets for her team in the previous season. However, the bowler has worked on her technique and has entered this competition with quality bowling spells. In her first game against SB-W, she picked 3 wickets followed by 2 wickets in her last game against the Rockets. She possesses an average of 6.80 and an economy rate of 5.18 in the competition.