OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction
OVA
56%
Chance of Winning
LON
44%
Test
The Oval
Facts
- The sides have collided thrice where Oval Invincibles Women won all the games.
- OI-W are placed 4th in the points table whereas LS-W are placed 7th in the standings.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Chances of Winning
Oval Invincibles Women had a dream campaign last year. However, this year’s campaign did not start as they had expected. They have won two games and lost as many in their campaign. This placed them 4th in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.315. They won their last game against Birmingham Phoenix that made them climb a few places in the standings.
Whereas, London Spirit Women finished at the bottom of the points table last season and have not made any progress this season with their bizarre outings. Their first two games were abandoned due to bad weather followed by two consecutive losses in their campaign. With 2 losses, they are placed 7th in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.832. Oval Invincibles Women may have their inconsistencies this season but they are definitely doing better in batting and bowling departments than London Spirit. Having said that, OV-W will go in as match favourites for the upcoming clash.
Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 56%
London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips
London Spirit Women batters are failing miserably in the competition. They don’t have a steady batter in the team and the only consistent thing in the team has been the cheap dismissals of most of the batting line-up.
Oval Invincible Women have been decent with the bat but their strengths lie with their bowling order. It was their continuous picks in the last game that won them the game. This will be a crucial fixture for both the sides to do better in terms of the points table.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction
There have been 9 complete games of the Women’s Hundred played at Kennington Oval. 5 of those have been won by the side chasing. Therefore, it seems likely that the team winning the toss in this match is likely to field first.
Weather Report
The recent rainy spell preceding the tournament had an impact on the pitch, as evidenced in the previous match. The venue is expected to experience rain showers with 77% humidity and an average temperature of 21 degree Celsius. .
Oval Invincibles Women Player List
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dane van Niekerk (c )
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All-rounder
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Alice Capsey
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Batter
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Suzie Bates
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All-rounder
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
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Mady Villiers
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Bowler
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Kira Chathli
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Batter
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Ryana MacDonald-Gay
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All-rounder
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Eva Gray
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Bowler
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Paige Scholfield
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Team Form
The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. Their doing good with their batting line-up but their bowling order has been economical and efficient in picking important scalps.
London Spirit Women Player List
Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c )
|
Batter
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Grace Scrivens
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Batter
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Niamh Holland
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Batter
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Grace Harris
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All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Amelia Kerr
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All-rounder
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Tara Norris
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Bowler
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
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Danielle Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Team Form
The team lacked majorly in both their departments. They could only muster 124 runs in their previous game and also failed to defend the target. They have to work on their bowling and their middle batting order.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other thrice where Oval Invincibles Women won on all those occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Oval Invincibles Women - 3
London Spirit Women - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles Women to win
With half of the competition over, London Spirit Women are yet to register their first win of the season. They are placed 7th in the points table. Whereas Oval Invincibles Women are placed 4th in standings with 2 wins and as many losses. They have a better squad on paper and a very aggressive line-up of bowlers. The sides have clashed thrice till now where Oval Invincibles Women have managed to win all those three games. With that mentioned, it is a no brainer and we side with OI-W to grab the victory.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters
Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter
Marizanne Kapp slammed an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls in her previous outing against Birmingham Phoenix. She has 81 runs in 4 games and averages at 40.50. She will be eager to maintain her fine form and play another vital knock against London in the upcoming match.
Heather Knight to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter
Heather Knight is a middle order batter who has done significantly well in the longer formats.
Knight started her campaign this season with a knock of 44 runs in the first game. However, the batter went out cheaply in her recent game with the score of 11. With 55 runs in 2 games, she averages at 27.50.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers
Paige Scholfield to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler
Paige Scholfield is the second highest wicket taker of the team with 6 scalps to her name so far. She delivered a solid performance against Birmingham as she collected a three-wicket haul and gave 30 runs in her 20 balls at an economy of 1.50.
Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler
Sarah Glenn picked 5 wickets for her team in the previous season. However, the bowler has worked on her technique and has entered this competition with quality bowling spells. In her first game against SB-W, she picked 3 wickets followed by 2 wickets in her last game against the Rockets. She possesses an average of 6.80 and an economy rate of 5.18 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Oval Invincibles Women
Oval Invincibles Women are placed 4th in the points table. Everyone had high hopes from the defending champions of the tournament. However, the team started their campaign with a loss. Moving further, they faced another loss but also clinched two victories before coming into this fixture. In their last game, they faced Birmingham Phoenix Women and raised 142 runs in the game. Marizanne Kapp was the highlight of their innings, scoring 64 runs off 40 balls in the game. OI-W managed to defend the target and restricted BP-W to 132 to win the game by 10 runs. Paige Scholfied picked 3 scalps to help her team win the game.
On the other hand, London Spirit Women are yet to produce a breakthrough to their disappointing campaign this year. They faced two consecutive defeats in their campaign and are placed 7th in the standings. Facing Trent Rockets Women in their last game, they scored 124 runs in their innings. Their batting line-up disappointed again and could not cash in the batting line-up. It was an easy victory for the Rockets who grabbed the victory by 5 wickets and 14 balls to spare.
As far as the winners of this match is concerned, the bookmakers have sided with Oval Invincibles to win the affair. OVI-W have won both the editions of the competition. They also met LS-W thrice in the history of the tournament and won all the encounters comfortably. In their last meeting last season, LS-W went in to bat first but bundled out for 80 runs in the game. It was a cakewalk for the Oval Invincibles who conquered the target with 9 wickets to spare.
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch)Bet Now!