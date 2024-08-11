OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction OVA 45 % Chance of Winning LON 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will meet in the 26th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on August 11, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles Women had a few disruptive games and are coming from a loss here. The team lost their last game against Southern Brave Women. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 7 points and a net run rate of -0.128. The team will be looking for a win here.

London Spirit Women won their last game against Manchester Originals Women. London Spirit Women have won three games and lost two games in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have an opportunity to rise higher in the standings with a win here.

Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 45%

London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

London Spirit has not won a game in their last three outings. The team is low on confidence and lacking in their batting order. The team opens with Georgia Redmayne and Meg Lanning who average at 27.20 & 20.66 respectively in the current competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 6, 2, 21 and 12 runs before their 1st dismissal in their campaign. In their last clash against Oval Invincibles this season, they scored 2 runs before their first dismissal. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: London Spirit Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval, London, is a good venue for batsmen, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely on this surface. The shorter square boundaries also make it easy to score runs. Fast bowlers get early movement, but spinners struggle here. We have seen a trend where the sides prefer to bat first. The wicket slows down in the second half. Hence, we expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in batting first.

Weather Report

There will be no rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 25 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women are coming from a win in the last game. They bowled very well in the last game. The batters also did well in the game to chase the target and win the game.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (c) All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler Maddy Villiers All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Ryana-MacDonald Gay Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sophia Smale All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women are coming from a loss here. They batted poorly in the last game and could not defend their score. The team needs to win games in order to make the best of the remaining fixtures in the competition.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Oval Invincibles women by 2-1.

London Spirit Women won- 1

Oval Invincibles Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. The game was shortened to 65 balls due to poor weather conditions. Oval Invincibles could score 79/4 in the game. Marianne Kapp was the top scorer with an unbeaten 26 runs in the game. Alice Capsey scored 19 runs whereas Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 17 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Brave Women scored 85/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Sophie Smale picked a wicket each in the game.

London Spirit Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. Manchester Originals Women scored 112/7 in the game. It was a fantastic bowling display from London. Charlie Dean picked 3 wickets whereas Sarah Glenn took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, London Spirit Women scored 115/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets. Georgia Redmayne was the best batter in the game with an unbeaten score of 66 runs in the game. Heather Knight scored an unbeaten 29 runs to drag her side through the victory line.

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Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Heather Knight is the one of the top run-scorers in the competition. She has amassed 160 runs in 6 games at an average of 40.00. She scored an unbeaten 29 runs in her last game. Knight will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp is the team’s best batter. She has scored 125 runs in 6 games at an average of 41.66. She scored an unbeaten 26 runs in the last game against Southern Brave. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game against Manchester Originals Women. Glenn will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 8 wickets in 6 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.