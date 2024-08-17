OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction OVA 55 % Chance of Winning LON 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will clash each other in the Eliminator game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on August 17, 2024. The match will begin from 6:45 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

The group games have ended. The top three teams qualified for the play-offs. London Spirit and Oval Invincibles will meet in the Eliminator. The winner will be in the finals while the latter will be sent home.

Oval Invincibles Women had a few disruptive games but finished their campaign with a win against Trent Rockets. The team finished at the second place of the points table with five wins and two losses. The team has 11 points, same as the table toppers but lacked in their net run rate (0.034) to finish second in the standings. Oval Invincibles Women will now contest hard in the next game.

London Spirit Women won their last game against Northern Superchargers Women. London Spirit Women have won four games and lost three in the competition. The team finished at the 3rd place of the points table. They have an opportunity to defeat the Invincibles in the next game and move onto the finals.

Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 55%

London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

London Spirit is low on confidence and lacking in their batting order. The team opens with Georgia Redmayne and Meg Lanning who average at 20.28 & 18.00 respectively in the current competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 6, 2, 21, 12, 2 and 22 runs before their 1st dismissal in their campaign. The top order of the team looks worrisome whereas Oval Invincibles will look to exploit their poor batting form. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: London Spirit Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval, London, is a good venue for batsmen, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely on this surface. The shorter square boundaries also make it easy to score runs. Fast bowlers get early movement, but spinners struggle here. We have seen a trend where the sides prefer to bat first. The wicket slows down in the second half. Hence, we expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in batting first.

Weather Report

There will be no rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 24 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women are coming from a win in the last game. They bowled very well in the last game. The batters also did well in the game to chase the target and win the game.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (c) All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler Maddy Villiers All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Ryana-MacDonald Gay Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sophia Smale All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women are coming from a win here. They bowled impressively in the last game and limited Trent Rockets to a total of 91 runs.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Oval Invincibles women by 2-1.

London Spirit Women won- 1

Oval Invincibles Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in their last game of the competition. Oval Invincibles bowled well and knocked limited Trent Rockets to a score of 91 runs in the game. Marizanne Kapp picked 3 wickets. Sophia Smale and Rachel Slater took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Marizanne Kapp posted an unbeaten 26 whereas Paige Scholfield scored 26 runs in the game. The team posted 92/5, winning the game by 5 wickets.

London Spirit Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers Women scored 99/7 in the game. It was a fantastic bowling display from London. Eva Gay picked 3 wickets whereas Danielle Gibson took 2 wickets in the game. The chase was easy for the team as they posted 105/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Heather Knight smashed an unbeaten 43 whereas Deepti Sharma also remained unbeaten at 37 runs.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Great Britain Kennington Oval, null Oval Invincibles (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Heather Knight is the one of the top run-scorers in the competition. She has amassed 211 runs in 8 games at an average of 42.20. She scored an unbeaten 43 runs in her last game. Knight will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp is the team’s best batter. She has scored 181 runs in 8 games at an average of 60.33. She scored an unbeaten 26 runs in the last game against Trent Rockets. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has 9 wickets in 8 games. She picked a single wicket in her last meeting with Oval Invincibles Women. Glenn will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp has overtaken every bowler in the team to become the top wicket taker from the side. She has picked 10 wickets in 8 games of the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be the top bowling pick from the side.