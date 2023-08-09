OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction OVA 53 % Chance of Winning MAN 47 % Bet Now! In the 13th game of the Women’s Hundred 2023, Manchester Originals Women will clash against Oval Invincibles Women. The game will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on August 9 and will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chances of Winning

Oval Invincibles Women had a dream campaign last year. They lost a single game last season and went on to eventually win the competition by defeating Southern Brave Women in the finals by 5 wickets. However, their current campaign did not start in their favour with an abandoned game followed by a disappointing loss in their recent outing. They are placed 7th in the points table with a net run rate of -1.063.

Last season, Manchester Originals had a disappointing run and is determined to secure more wins this time. Their first two games were washed out due to rain but they went on to win their previous game against Manchester Originals Women by 5 wickets.

Manchester Originals have a talented line-up of players in the team whereas Oval Invincibles will still look to recover from their last abysmal loss. We predict MN-W to win based on their team comparison. .

Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 53%

Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 47%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

It’s been a bit of a strange start for the Originals after having two games abandoned due to bad weather, but they still managed to keep their cool and pick up a recent win over the Phoenix. Their batters have not looked well in their previous game because it was due to Ecclestone and Morris that won them the game.

It feels too early to judge the Invincibles just yet, as this is still the team that went 5-1 last season and won the title. The squad has one abandoned match and a loss to the Fire, but the rest of the league should still be wary. Their batting performance was below average in their previous outing and will look to improve on that.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

There have been 8 complete games of the women’s Hundred played at Kennington Oval; 5 of those have been won by the side chasing, including the previous one this season. Therefore, it seems likely that the team winning the toss in this match is likely to field first.

Weather Report

Typically favouring batters, the pitch at Kennington Oval also offers assistance to seam bowlers. The recent rainy spell preceding the tournament had an impact on the pitch, as evidenced in the previous match. Fortunately, the weather in London has taken a turn for the better. Anticipate a pleasant and warm atmosphere during the upcoming match, accompanied by intervals of both sunshine and cloud cover.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Dane van Niekerk (c ) All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Mady Villiers Bowler Kira Chathli Batter Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Paige Scholfield All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. They dominated the batting and the bowling line-up in the previous season of the competition.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Ecclestone (c ) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Phoebe Graham Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

Playing at home conditions will certainly give an edge to Manchester Originals Women. This season, they have a fantastic roster of batters who are expected to punish the bowlers from the opponent team.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice where Oval Invincibles Women won on both those occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Oval Invincibles Women - 2

Manchester Originals Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to score higher in the opening partnership

It's tough not to go with the Invincibles because of Winfield-Hill, with Suzie Bates by her side in the opening line-up. MO-W could not post a run before Lamb ducked out in the previous game. Whereas Bates and Winfield-Hill put up 12 runs before Bates got out in the game. In their last clash in 2022, OI-W scored 62 runs before their first dismissal whereas MO-W scored 5 runs before theirs.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was fantastic last season and was the top scorer with 286 runs and an incredible 71.50 batting average. Wolvaardt had two half centuries last season and scored 38 runs in her first game. Hence, she makes up for the best batting prospect from her side.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill was one of the top scorers for OI-W in the competition. She scored 219 runs in 7 games at an average of 54.75. In the opening game this season, she was the only impactful batter in the game and scored 42 runs.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00. In her first game this season against Birmingham, she picked 4 precious wickets in the game.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Kapp, one of the most accomplished all-rounders in world cricket right now, was fantastic in her previous game. She picked 4 wickets in her last outing and gave away 18 runs in the 20 balls he bowled.