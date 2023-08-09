OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction
OVA
53%
Chance of Winning
MAN
47%
Test
The Oval
Facts
- The sides have collided twice where Oval Invincibles Women won both the games.
- MO-W are placed 3rd in the points table whereas OI-W are placed 7th in the standings.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chances of Winning
Oval Invincibles Women had a dream campaign last year. They lost a single game last season and went on to eventually win the competition by defeating Southern Brave Women in the finals by 5 wickets. However, their current campaign did not start in their favour with an abandoned game followed by a disappointing loss in their recent outing. They are placed 7th in the points table with a net run rate of -1.063.
Last season, Manchester Originals had a disappointing run and is determined to secure more wins this time. Their first two games were washed out due to rain but they went on to win their previous game against Manchester Originals Women by 5 wickets.
Manchester Originals have a talented line-up of players in the team whereas Oval Invincibles will still look to recover from their last abysmal loss. We predict MN-W to win based on their team comparison. .
Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 53%
Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 47%
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips
It’s been a bit of a strange start for the Originals after having two games abandoned due to bad weather, but they still managed to keep their cool and pick up a recent win over the Phoenix. Their batters have not looked well in their previous game because it was due to Ecclestone and Morris that won them the game.
It feels too early to judge the Invincibles just yet, as this is still the team that went 5-1 last season and won the title. The squad has one abandoned match and a loss to the Fire, but the rest of the league should still be wary. Their batting performance was below average in their previous outing and will look to improve on that.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction
There have been 8 complete games of the women’s Hundred played at Kennington Oval; 5 of those have been won by the side chasing, including the previous one this season. Therefore, it seems likely that the team winning the toss in this match is likely to field first.
Weather Report
Typically favouring batters, the pitch at Kennington Oval also offers assistance to seam bowlers. The recent rainy spell preceding the tournament had an impact on the pitch, as evidenced in the previous match. Fortunately, the weather in London has taken a turn for the better. Anticipate a pleasant and warm atmosphere during the upcoming match, accompanied by intervals of both sunshine and cloud cover.
Oval Invincibles Women Player List
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper
Predicted Playing XI
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Dane van Niekerk (c )
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All-rounder
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Alice Capsey
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Batter
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Suzie Bates
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All-rounder
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Batter
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Mady Villiers
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Bowler
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Kira Chathli
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Batter
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Ryana MacDonald-Gay
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All-rounder
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Eva Gray
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Bowler
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Paige Scholfield
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All-rounder
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Team Form
The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. They dominated the batting and the bowling line-up in the previous season of the competition.
Manchester Originals Women Player List
Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson
Predicted Playing XI
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Sophie Ecclestone (c )
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Bowler
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Deandra Dottin
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All-rounder
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Emma Lamb
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Batter
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Ellie Threlkeld
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Wicket-keeper
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Laura Wolvaardt
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Batter
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Amanda Jade-Wellington
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Bowler
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Kathryn Bryce
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Graham
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Bowler
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Katie George
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Bowler
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Ami Campbell
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Batter
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Mahika Gaur
|
Bowler
Manchester Originals Women Team Form
Playing at home conditions will certainly give an edge to Manchester Originals Women. This season, they have a fantastic roster of batters who are expected to punish the bowlers from the opponent team.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other twice where Oval Invincibles Women won on both those occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Oval Invincibles Women - 2
Manchester Originals Women - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles Women to score higher in the opening partnership
It's tough not to go with the Invincibles because of Winfield-Hill, with Suzie Bates by her side in the opening line-up. MO-W could not post a run before Lamb ducked out in the previous game. Whereas Bates and Winfield-Hill put up 12 runs before Bates got out in the game. In their last clash in 2022, OI-W scored 62 runs before their first dismissal whereas MO-W scored 5 runs before theirs.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter
Laura Wolvaardt was fantastic last season and was the top scorer with 286 runs and an incredible 71.50 batting average. Wolvaardt had two half centuries last season and scored 38 runs in her first game. Hence, she makes up for the best batting prospect from her side.
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter
Lauren Winfield-Hill was one of the top scorers for OI-W in the competition. She scored 219 runs in 7 games at an average of 54.75. In the opening game this season, she was the only impactful batter in the game and scored 42 runs.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler
The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00. In her first game this season against Birmingham, she picked 4 precious wickets in the game.
Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler
Kapp, one of the most accomplished all-rounders in world cricket right now, was fantastic in her previous game. She picked 4 wickets in her last outing and gave away 18 runs in the 20 balls he bowled.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Oval Invincibles Women
Manchester Originals Women have a strong line-up of batters like Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, and Laura Wolvaardt within their ranks. They went in to bowl first in the game and conceded 87 runs in the game with Sophie Ecclestone & Fi Morris picked the most wickets in the game. The MO-W batters struggled a bit but succeeded in scoring over the target in the last game, winning the game by 5 wickets.
On the other hand, Oval Invincibles played their first game against the Welsh Fire Women after their first game was abandoned. Their batting line-up collapsed pretty early and gathered 80 runs in the game. Lauren Winfield-Hill managed to score 42 runs whereas the others bundled out for single digit scores in the game. WF-W won the game by 3 wickets. Marizanne Kapp picked 4 wickets in the game and made it hard for the Fire to win the game.
The sides have clashed twice before in earlier seasons where Oval Invincibles managed to win both the fixtures. However, MN-W have a much better squad this time around. Their team is loaded with aggressive batters like Laura Wolvaardt, Lamb and Dottin whereas their bowling department is handled by Ecclestone and Morris well. However, Oval Invincibles went in to bat first in their previous game and put up a terrible show, giving away an easy victory to their opponents. Bet on the Manchester Originals to win.
Manchester Originals Women to win @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)Bet Now!