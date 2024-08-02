OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction
OVA
63%
Chance of Winning
NOS
37%
Great Britain
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- In the last three clashes between the sides, Northern Superchargers Women won two games and lead the tally by 2-1.
- Oval Invincibles Women are placed at the top of the table whereas Northern Superchargers Women are placed at the bottom place of the points table.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chance of Winning
Oval Invincibles Women finished at the middle of the standings last year. However, the team had the best start to their campaign in the competition. The team is coming from two back-to-back wins in the competition. They won their last contest against Welsh Fire Women. With that, they are placed at the top of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.603.
Hollie Armitage and co. had a terrible start to their campaign this year. They lost their first game. They matched against Southern Brave Women in the last game but managed to tie it in the end. With that, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has 1 point and a net run rate of -0.500. Northern Superchargers women are desperate for a win in the competition.
- Northern Superchargers Women’s chance of winning: 37%
- Oval Invincibles Women’ chance of winning: 63%
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips
Oval Invincibles Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Paige Scholfield in the competition. The pair secured 28 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. The pair did not score any runs before their first dismissal in the next game. However, the opening pair looks pretty solid. That said, the team is expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Oval Incibles Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Northern Superchargers Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5
Best Opening Partnership: Oval Invincibles Women
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction
The first match of the season played at the Kennington Oval saw Oval Invincibles Women post 150-5 against Birmingham Phoenix Women and win the match by 45 runs. The team batting first will be looking to set a target of around 150-160 runs. The last four completed games at the Kennington Oval in the Women's Hundred have been won by the team batting first. The team winning the toss should bat first.
Weather Report
The weather in London during the match will be cloudy and warm. An afternoon thunderstorm is expected in the city, which might affect the game.
Oval Invincibles Women Players List
Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
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Amara Carr
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Wicket-keeper
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Paige Scholfield
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Batter
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Laura Harris
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Batter
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Joanne Gardner
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All-rounder
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Tash Farrant
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All-rounder
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Maddy Villiers
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All-rounder
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Ryana-MacDonald Gay
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Bowler
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
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Bowler
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form
Oval Invincibles Women have won both their games this season. They have a terrific batting squad and chased the target of 117 runs in 88 balls in the last game. The team will be confident with their form in the next outing.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner
Predicted Playing XI
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Bess Heath
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Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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Batter
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Lucy Higham
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All-rounder
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
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Kate Cross
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Bowler
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Georgia Wareham
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Bowler
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Alice Davidson-Richards
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form
Northern Superchargers Women had a decent season last year. However, the team lost their first game and tied their next. The team is at the bottom of the standings and must win the next game to climb a few places up. The batters performed poorly in the last game and they need to do better.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, Northern Superchargers Women have won two games and lead the tally by 2-1.
Oval Invincibles Women won- 1
Northern Superchargers Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles Women clashed against Welsh Fire Women in their last game of the season. Welsh Fire posted 116/5 in the game batting first. Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets in the game for the Invincibles. Chasing the target, the team scored 118/4, winning the game with 6 wickets and 12 balls remaining. Alice Capsey was fantastic with the bat and struck 59 runs in the game. Marizanne Kapp took the team through the finish line with an unbeaten 26.
Northern Superchargers Women went against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. SB-W scored 100/8 in the game. It was a good bowling performance from the Supercharges. Linsey Smith took 2 wickets. However, the batters could not do their part efficiently. The team tied the game with their final score of 110/7 in the game. Phoebe Litchfield scored 24 runs whereas Alice Davidson-Richards posted 27 runs in the game.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters
Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women
Alice Capsey is the top batter from Oval Invincibles. She has scored 111 runs in 2 games at an average of 55.50. She has scored 52 & 59 runs in the two games respectively. She will be the top batting pick from the side.
Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women
Phoebe Litchfield is a terrific batter. She had an amazing season last year and was the top scorer of the team. She amassed 279 runs in 9 games at an average of 34.87. She scored 24 runs in the last game.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. She took 2 wickets in the last game against Welsh Fire. With 5 wickets in 2 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women
Annabel Sutherland is the best bowling figure in Northern Superchargers. Sutherland took 3 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the next game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Oval Invincibles Women
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Parimatch