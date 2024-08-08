OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction
OVA
58%
Chance of Winning
SBR
42%
Great Britain
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- The tally is led by Southern Brave women by 3-2 in the five clashes against Oval Invincibles women.
- Southern Brave Women are placed 8th in the standings whereas Oval Invincibles are placed at the 3rd position of the standings.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Chance of Winning
Oval Invincibles Women had a few disruptive games in the middle but the team is back with a win in their last outing against Manchester Originals Women. The team has a loss and three wins in five matches. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.104. The team will be looking for a win here.
Southern Brave Women have failed to tap into their campaign. The team is coming from three consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Welsh Fire Women. With four losses and a draw, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have a point and a net run rate of -0.451. The defending champions are in desperate need of a win here.
- Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 58%
- Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 42%
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips
Southern Brave Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the first three games. Smriti Mandhana entered the competition and is now opening for the team alongside Wyatt. The pair scored 18 & 0 before Mandhana lost her wicket in the recent two matches. Moreover, Oval Invincibles are bowling extremely well in the competition. Looking at their form, Southern Brave will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Southern Brave Women
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction
Kennington Oval, London, is a good venue for batsmen, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely on this surface. The shorter square boundaries also make it easy to score runs. Fast bowlers get early movement, but spinners struggle here. We have seen a trend where the sides prefer to bat first. The wicket slows down in the second half. Hence, we expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in batting first.
Weather Report
There will be no rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.
Southern Brave Women Players List
Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones
Predicted Playing XI
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
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Maia Bouchier
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Batter
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Danni Wyatt
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Batter
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Noami Dattani
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All-rounder
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Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
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Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
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Bowler
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Freya Kemp
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Bowler
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Tilly-Corteen Coleman
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Bowler
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Lauren Bell
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Bowler
Southern Brave Women Recent Form
Southern Brave Women are coming from a loss in the last game. The batters did terrible in the game and scored only 84 runs in the game.
Oval Invincibles Women Players List
Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu
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All-rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
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Batter
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Lauren Winfield-Hill (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Joanne Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Maddy Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Ryana-MacDonald Gay
|
Bowler
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form
Oval Invincibles Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers did well in the last game. They also chased the target efficiently and won the game by 7 wickets.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 3-2.
Southern Brave Women won- 3
Oval Invincibles Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles Women clashed against Manchester Originals Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Manchester Originals scored 125/4 in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Oval Invincibles Women smashed 127/3, winning the game by 7 comfortable wickets. Chamari Athapaththu scored 33 runs while Paige Scholfield smashed an unbeaten 48 runs in the game. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 20 runs in the game.
Southern Brave Women went against Southern Brave Women in the last game. Southern Brace batted first in the game and were bundled out for 84 runs in the game. Georgia Adams scored 17 runs and was the top scorer from the side in the game. Danni Wyatt (14) and Freya Kemp (11) were the only other batters to raise a two-digit score while the others in the team dismissed out very cheaply in the game. Welsh Fire Women scored 88/3 in the game and won the game by 7 wickets. Lauren Cheatle picked 2 wickets whereas Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked a single wicket.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women
Great Britain
Kennington Oval, null
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Batters
Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women
Danni Wyatt is the one of the top run-scorers in the competition. She has amassed 179 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.80. She scored 14 runs in her last game. Wyatt will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women
Alice Capsey is the team’s best batter. She has scored 150 runs in 5 games at an average of 30.00. She was dismissed out for 2 runs in the last game but will return with a terrific knock in the next game.
Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Bowlers
Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women
Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 5 wickets in 5 games. Lauren Bell will be the best bowling pick for the next game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 8 wickets in 5 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She took 2 wickets in her last outing. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Oval Invincibles Women
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Parimatch