OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction OVA 44 % Chance of Winning TRER 56 % Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Women and Trent Rockets Women will lock horns in Match 29 of the 2023 Women’s Hundred Competition. The much-awaited match is scheduled to be played at The Kennington Oval, London on Monday, August 21, with the scheduled start time being 7:30 PM IST.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chances of Winning

Currently, it is confirmed that the Invincibles will not qualify for the playoffs. They recently suffered a defeat at the hands of the Southern Brave, losing by seven wickets. On the points table, they occupy the fifth position with two victories from seven matches, amassing a total of five points. Notably, Kapp stands out as the leading run-scorer for the team with a total of 138 runs. She demonstrated her form by scoring 64 and 30 runs in her last two games. Winfield-Hill, having scored 110 runs, appears to be in good touch as well. However, there is room for improvement for Bates (128 runs) and Capsey (77 runs). It's worth noting that no player in the team has managed to exceed a score of 64 runs in a single inning, which underscores the need for increased urgency in their batting performance. The performance of Kapp's bowling is of paramount importance to the Invincibles. She boasts the most impressive bowling figures of 10 wickets for 111 runs. MacDonald-Gay has taken 8 wickets for 125 runs, whereas Scholfield has secured 7 wickets for 132 runs. Currently, Kapp shoulders a significant portion of the bowling responsibility, and there's potential for Capsey to contribute more, given her limited opportunity of only 8 overs.

Conversely, the Rockets are entering this match on the back of a victory against Birmingham Phoenix. Positioned fourth on the points table, they have secured three wins from seven matches, accumulating a total of seven points. The Rockets' recent form has been a bit inconsistent, with only three victories in their last five games. However, their triumph over the Birmingham outfit in the previous match indicates progress in the right direction. Without a doubt, Nat Sciver-Brunt's batting is a standout for the Rockets. She has amassed 195 runs with an impressive average of 48.75. Notably, her unbeaten 81-run innings in a win against the Spirit is just one of the remarkable performances in her career. Smith has also made a notable contribution with 217 runs, while Lee's form is improving (104 runs) after a slow start to the season. However, Kaur's performance with 63 runs has been underwhelming, and the team could benefit from a more aggressive batting display from her. The Rockets' bowling unit has delivered commendably so far, even though they haven't been intimidating opponents yet. Gordon stands out with 8 wickets for 126 runs, while King (5 wickets) and Smith (4 wickets) have room for improvement to better support the team. Smith's economy rate is concerning, conceding 186 runs with an elevated rate of 9.70.

Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 44%

Trent Rockets Women’s chance of winning: 56%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

Suzie Bates is a phenomenal striker of the ball and is one of the most consistent run-scorers in the shorter format. In the ongoing tournament, Bates has amassed 128 runs in six matches. She is scoring runs at an average of 21.33 this term. The pitch at Kennington Oval, London is a batters track and we believe Suzie Bates to score high against Trent Rockets Women in the game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt might not be her side’s top-scorer but has accumulated 195 runs this term in 6 matches. She has an average of 48.75 and is going to be much more composed in this match. Her scores this season read 49, 4, 81*, 10, 33* & 18 runs respectively. She's had a bit of a dip since her 81* effort, but she'll be keen to score big runs here and help her team advance. Therefore, we have backed Nat Sciver-Brunt to score high against Oval Invincibles Women in the game.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval pitch is widely acknowledged for its balanced nature. In the women's competition, out of the three matches held at this venue, two have been secured by teams that batted first. The average score achieved by teams batting first stands at 108, and the highest successful chase was of a target of 81 runs. Given these historical statistics, captains winning the toss are likely to opt for batting first, taking into consideration the venue's past trends.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kennington Oval, London on Monday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 59% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day, and there is no forecast of rain during the match period.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Suzie Bates(c) All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Mady Villiers Bowler Cordelia Griffith Batter Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Paige Scholfield All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

The team has been inconsistent throughout their campaign this season. They are out of the race for the playoffs but could spoil Trent Rockets’ party.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

Trent Rockets Women look in fine form this season. Ahead of their must win game against Oval Invincibles Women, they have won back-to-back matches.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head Record

OVI-W and TRT-W have clashed twice where OVI-W won once while the other fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Trent Rockets Women - 0 match

Oval Invincibles Women - 1 match

No Result/Abandoned - 0 match

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter

The team's reliance on Kapp to spearhead the batting remains substantial, given her impressive form this season. Accumulating 138 runs in six matches, she maintains a commendable average of 34.50. Notably, her recent scores in the last three games stand at 64*, 30, and 27 runs, respectively. Eager to sustain her excellent form, Kapp is poised to make another significant contribution in the upcoming match against TRT-W.

Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

The 25-year-old English all-rounder Bryony Smith stands as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer, amassing an impressive 217 runs across six innings, maintaining an average of 36.16 and an equally remarkable strike rate of 164.39, complete with two half-centuries. Her performance this season has been consistent, evident from her scores of 0, 70, 7, 48, 28, and 64 runs in respective matches. Smith's objective is to sustain her form and contribute to her team's qualification for the knockout stages by clinching victory in their upcoming final game.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp is set to take on a significant role in the bowling division too. In the previous match, she stood out as the most proficient bowler for her team, securing a wicket and conceding just 18 runs. Her performance this season has been noteworthy, claiming a total of 10 wickets, making her the team's leading wicket-taker. Additionally, Kapp has maintained an impressive economy rate of 5.55.

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

In the bowling department, Trent Rockets will place their trust in Kirstie Gordon. She has successfully taken 8 wickets in the ongoing tournament, boasting an economical bowling rate of 6.30. In her most recent outing, Gordon managed to secure a wicket while conceding only 20 runs in her 20 deliveries. Impressively, she has been the standout bowler for her team in the last four consecutive matches. This makes her one of the hot bowling prospects from her side.