OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction OVA 58 % Chance of Winning WELF 42 % Bet Now! The Oval Invincibles Women will go head-to-head with the Welsh Fire Women in the match number 9 of the brand new season of The Hundreds Women competition. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Invincibles’ opening game of the season against London Spirits Women was washed out. Hence, both sides grabbed a point each. They are the defending champions of The Hundred’s Women competition.

The Welsh Fire Women, on the contrary, picked up a win over Southern Brave Women in their last game by 4 runs. WF-W managed to post 165 runs on the board at the cost of 3 batting first, all thanks to Hayley Matthews’ 65 run knock. Her 38 ball stay at the crease was laced with a total of 13 boundaries. Their bowlers then held their nerves in the second innings and eventually bagged a four run win. Their opening game of the season against Manchester Originals was washed out. They have got 3 points besides their name right now and are perched at the top of the table standings.

Oval Invincibles Women's chance of winning: 58%

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning: 42%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Suzie Bates, Oval Invincibles’ top run-scorer last season hammered 232 runs in only 7 matches at an average of 38.66. She is arriving here after playing a three match long T20I series with SL-W where she posted the scores of 37, 52 & 44 runs respectively. We predict Bates to score over 24.5 runs against Welsh Fire Women. Hayley Matthews, 25, scored 65 runs in her last game vs Southern Brave. Last season, she scored 109 runs at an average of 36.33 in only three matches. We predict Matthews to score over 19.5 runs against Oval Invincibles Women.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London is a balanced track. The batters will have to spend some time on the pitch before they can start playing their shots freely. The average first innings score here stands between 160 to 170. The highest score here is 240 runs. Since the bounce on this pitch is pretty low, the batters can easily predict where the ball will go. Hence, the skipper winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 58% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, there are chances of rain and the overcast conditions might aid the bowlers.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Heather Knight (c) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Sophie Luff Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

The Invincibles are yet to step foot on the cricket ground this season as their opening game of the season against London Spirit Women was washed out due to rain. The reigning champions are rested well and are geared up for the upcoming contest.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tammy Beaumont (c) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Alex Giffiths All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Claire Nicholas Bowler Alex Hartley Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

The Welsh Fire Women picked up their maiden win of the season against Southern Brave Women in their last game by 4 runs. They currently sit at the top of the table. Their opening game of the season against Manchester Originals Women was cancelled due to rain.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met only once so far in the Hundreds Women Competition. The Welsh Fire Women won that game.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Oval Invincibles Women Won: 0 match

Welsh Fire Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: match

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.85 odds

Against Southern Brave Women, Welsh Fire Women’s opening duo of Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews stitched an 80 run partnership. Skipper Beaumont was the first one to get out. She scored 26 runs while Matthews went on to score 65 runs. Matthews scored 21 runs when these two sides met back in the 2021 season. Matthews and Beaumont averaged close to 36.33 & 27.60 respectively last season. Therefore, it would be fair to put your money on WF-W to score over 22 runs before 1st dismissal against OI-W.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Suzie Bates is yet to play a game this season in the Hundreds Women Competition. Last season, she was OI-W’s top run-getter, scoring 232 runs in only 7 matches at an average of about 38.66. She is arriving here after playing a three match long T20I series with SL-W where she posted the scores of 37, 52 & 44 runs respectively. Based on her past and recent performance, we predict Suzie Bates to be the top batter for OI-W against WF-W.

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Hayley Matthews displayed her explosive batting display in the last game. She scored 65 runs off 38 balls, hitting 13 boundaries in the process. Last season, she hammered 109 runs in only three matches at an average of 36.33. She averages almost 35.90 in The Hundreds Women’s Competition overall. This year in T20s, she has maintained an average of about 36.00. Therefore, we predict Matthews to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for WF-W against OI-W.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray is one of the key bowlers of Oval Invincibles. She picked 8 wickets in 7 games last season for the team at an average of 12.62. She was very economical with an economy rate of 5.94 in the previous edition of the competition. In her last game against the London Spirit, she picked 2 precious scalps.

Claire Nicholas to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Welsh Fire did not have an impressive bowling line-up in the previous season. However, Claire Nicholas did her part in the bowling department. She picked 6 wickets in 6 games, averaging at 16.50 and possessing an economy rate of 7.42.