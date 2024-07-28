OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction

WELF

45%

Chance of Winning

OVA

55%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.68
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.75
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Great Britain

Sophia Gardens

Oval Invincibles Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 6th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 28, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • In the last two clashes between the sides, Welsh Fire Women won both the games and lead the tally by 2-0.
  • Oval Invincibles Women are placed at the top of the table whereas Welsh Fire Women are placed at the 2nd place.

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles Women finished at the 5th place of the points table. They had three wins and four losses. The squad has undergone some changes that will add a lot of quality to the team's performance this season. They began this season on a positive note. They won the first game against Birmingham Phoenix women and are currently placed at the top position of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 2.250.

Welsh Fire Women ended at the 3rd place of the points table last year. The team reached the Eliminator game but the match was abandoned mid-game due to showers. Welsh Fire are onto the same winning path this season. They started their campaign with a win over Manchester Originals Women. They are placed 2nd in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.444.

  • Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 45%
  • Oval Invincibles Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Oval Invincibles Women to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Paige Scholfield in the competition. The pair secured 28 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against Birmingham Phoenix Women. Winfield-Hill scored 12 runs while Paige Scholfield posted 71 runs in the game. The pair looks in top form and will be expected to strike hard in the next game against Welsh Fire. That said, the team is expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Oval Incibles Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs

1.85
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Welsh Fire Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership: Welsh Fire Women

1.79
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Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 28. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr

Wicket-keeper

Paige Scholfield

Batter

Laura Harris

Batter

Joanne Gardner

All-rounder

Tash Farrant

All-rounder

Maddy Villiers

All-rounder

Alice Capsey

All-rounder

Ryana-MacDonald Gay

Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Bowler

Sophia Smale

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women finished at the 5th spot of the points table last year. The team had a fantastic start in the competition and won the game by 45 runs. They have an impressive batting order and the bowlers are doing equally well.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce

Wicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Ella McCaughan

Batter

Sophia Dunkley

All-rounder

Georgia Elwiss

All-rounder

Tammy Beaumont

Batter

Emily Windsor

Batter

Jess Jonassen

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail

Bowler

Freya Davies

Bowler

Kate Coppack

Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women had a decent season last year. They finished 3rd in the standings but were robbed of an opportunity to contest in the finals as their Eliminator game was abandoned due to rain. They won their first game of the season against Manchester Originals women by 7 wickets.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, Welsh Fire Women have won the game and lead the tally by 2-0.

Oval Invincibles Women won- 0

Welsh Fire Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in their first game of the season. The Invincibles batted first in the game and scored 150 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Paige Scholfield scored 71 runs in the game while Alice Capsey smashed 52 runs in the game for the team. Chasing the target, Birmingham scored 105/10 in the game. It was a stellar bowling performance where they took all the wickets. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 3 wickets while Mady Villiers took 2 wickets in the game.

Welsh Fire Women went against Manchester Originals Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. MO-W scored 113/7 in the game. Welsh Fire bowled very well in the game. Jess Jonassen took 3 wickets while Georgia Davies picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Sophia Dunkley scored an unbeaten 69 runs while Tammy Beaumont scored 31 runs in the game. That said, Welsh Fire Women will be expected to play well in the next game as well.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Great Britain

Sophia Gardens, null

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Welsh Fire (w)

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2.10
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Oval Invincibles (w)

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1.68
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1.75
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Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Paige Scholfield is a terrific batter. She scored 71 runs off 40 balls in the game with the help of 12 boundaries. She will lead the batting order of the team and score well in the next game as well.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sophia Dunkley batted well in the last season too. This season, she came into the competition with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 69 runs in the game. She struck runs at a strike rate of over 145. Dunkley will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. She took 3 wickets in the last game against Birmingham. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Jess Jonassen is a terrifying pace bowler in the team. She took 3 wickets in the last game for 17 runs in the game. The bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game against Oval Invincibles Women.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Oval Invincibles Women

The sides have met twice in the format before. In the last meeting between the sides, Welsh Fire won the game by 3 wickets. Both the sides have won a game this season. However, the Oval Invincibles Women have better names on paper. Their team blasted off in the last game and also bowled very well. Oval Invincibles Women will be expected to win this affair.

Welsh Fire Women to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

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