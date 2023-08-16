SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction SBR 64 % Chance of Winning BIR 36 % Bet Now! The Women’s Hundred is in full momentum and will see its 22nd match between Southern Brave Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women. The match will be held at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 16 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chances of Winning

Southern Brave Women registered yet another victory in the competition and claimed the top most position in the points table. They registered four ecstatic victories and a loss in five fixtures. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.546. Their ability to score quick runs and bowling economical deliveries have led them to win the majority of their games in the competition.

Meanwhile, things are not looking too well for Birmingham Phoenix Women in the tournament. BP-W are yet to win a game in the competition. They have remained at the bottom of the table since the competition began with four losses and an abandoned game. They have one point and a net run rate of -0.605.

It is very apparent that it is going to be a one-sided affair. The sides played on a single occasion in 2021 where BP-W claimed the victory by 8 wickets. Having placed at the opposite ends of the table, SB-W are in a position of strength with a much superior line-up of batters in the team. They are equally potent in the bowling department. Whereas Birmingham Phoenix Women have been nothing short of a mess in the competition. Considering that, SB-W are expected to win this contest.

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 64 %

Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 36 %

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Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women are having a dream campaign and have a lot of confidence after registering their third win in a row. Although it was a close contest, their ability to turn the fortune in their favour has been their impressive trait.

Birmingham Phoenix Women has only given free points to their opponents in the tournament. They lack majorly in their batting line-up while their bowling order is finding it extremely hard to keep up. Sophie Devine has been the sole batter to perform for the team whereas the other batters have to step up in the next game.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction

In this venue, teams have found more success by batting second. The pitch favours the bowlers, making it difficult to set a high winning score. Therefore, the team winning the toss would likely choose to bowl first without any hesitation, aiming to take advantage of the favourable conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 21 degree celsius during the fixture. The skies are predicted to stay clear at the time of the fixture.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

The team seriously needs work in their batting order. They went in to bat second in their last game and were not able to chase the target within 100 balls.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women are looking fierce as ever. It was a close contest in their last game but the talented batters in the team snatched the victory against Welsh Fire Women.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided once till date with SB-W winning the fixture comfortably.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Birmingham Phoenix Women - 0

Southern Brave Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to score over 19.5 runs (1.85 @ Parimatch)

BP-W started well in the competition with opening partnerships of 29 and 39 runs with Eve Jones and Sophie Devine taking the charge of opening their innings. However, Jones was replaced by Tess Flintoff in their starting duo which led to the scores of 41 & 68 runs for the first wicket in the next two games. The team may have lost all their games but their opening line-up has been capable of scoring the important runs in the game. Flintoff and Devine average at 21.75 & 38.75 and are expected to score over 19 runs in as their opening score.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Southern Brave has the most impressive batting line-up in the tournament. Among their ranks, Smriti Mandhana has knocked the most runs in her team, 185 runs, at an average of 46.25. She posted 41 runs off 30 balls in her last game against Welsh Fire Women and is expected to deliver yet another impressive knock in the game.

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is the only batter to put on impressive scores consistently in the competition for the team. She scored 46, 27, 29 & 53 runs in four games. She knocked an impressive 53 off 34 balls in her last fixture. With 155 runs, she averages at 38.75 in the competition.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Adams has been fantastic with the ball this season. With 12 wickets in five games, she is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. She averages at 9.75 and possesses an economy rate of 5.85 in the tournament. In her last game against Welsh Fire, she picked two wickets.

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick has bowled well for the team in the four games of the competition. She picked 7 wickets in the competition. She maintains an average of 11.00 and possesses an economy rate of 4.81 after four games.