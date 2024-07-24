SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction SBR 57 % Chance of Winning LON 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave Women and London Spirit Women will meet in the 2nd game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on July 24, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

A brand new season of the Women’s Hundred 2024 is going to begin from July 23. Southern Brave Women and London Spirit Women will meet each other in the second game of the season.

Southern Brave Women had a fantastic season last year. They finished at the top of the table with 7 wins and a loss. They went on to compete in the finals and lifted the trophy after winning the game against Northern Superchargers Women. The team will go against London Spirit Women in their first game of the season. The team has a few changes in the squad and will be confident going in.

London Spirit Women did not have a pleasant campaign last season. The team finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins. They stood 6th in the table standings with two wins and four losses. The team has an opportunity for a brand new start in the competition. They will be expected to do well in the next game.

London Spirit Women’s chance of winning: 43%

Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 57%

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Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Suzie Bates in the competition. The pair secured 31 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against London Spirit. Bates is not in the squad anymore. However, the team has various options. Moreover, the London Spirit did not do well with the ball last season. That said, the team is expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is known for assisting the batters, mostly in the first innings of the game. The average first-inning score here in the T20 internationals was 173, while the successfully chased highest total in the T20Is was only 158 runs. So, the toss-winning captain will look ahead to bat first to trouble the opponent with a tough run-chase.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 24. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sophie Luff Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team topped the group standings and won most of their games. They have a great squad and will be confident going into the next game. .

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Abigail Freeborn All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight Batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women had a nightmare season last year. They finished in 6th place with losses in most of their games. They will look for a strong start here.

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Southern Brave Women won all the contests against London Spirit Women.

Southern Brave Women won- 3

London Spirit Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023. They batted first in the game and scored 139/6 in the game. Danni Wyatt scored 59 runs whereas Freya Kemp added 31 runs to the total. Georgia Adams also scored 27 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Superchargers only scored 105/10. Southern Brave won the game by 34 runs and lifted the title. Lauren Bell and Kalea Moore picked 3 wickets each in the game. Chloe Tryon took 2 wickets in the game.

London Spirit Women clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in their last game of the Hundred 2023. London Spirit scored 172/5 in the game. Grace Harris scored 87 runs in the game. RIcha Ghosh added 29 runs from the middle order. Defending the target, Amelia Kerr picked 4 wickets whereas Sarah Glenn and Danielle Gibson took 2 wickets each in the game. The Phoenix bundled out at 99, losing the game by 73 runs.

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt was the best batter from the side in the last season of the competition. She scored 295 runs in 9 games at an average of 32.77. She scored 59 runs in her last Hundred’s game. She will be coming in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Meg Lanning has joined the forces with London Spirit. She has a stellar record in her T20I career innings. Lanning will be expected to score high in her first game of the competition.

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Georgia Adams was the top bowler from the team in the last edition of the competition. She took 16 wickets in 9 games of the tournament. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game of the competition.

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn was the best bowler from London Spirit in the last edition of the competition. She took 11 wickets in 6 games she played last season. She will be expected to bowl well in her first outing of the competition.