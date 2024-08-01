SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction SBR 61 % Chance of Winning MAN 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women will collide in the 11th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 1, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

The defending champions, Southern Brave Women, did not have the best start in the competition. The team lost their first game of the competition against London Spirit. The team is coming from a tie against Northern Superchargers. With that, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have a point and a net run rate of -0.146. The team will be looking for a win here.

Manchester Originals lost their first game against Welsh Fire. However, the team won their next game against Trent Rockets Women. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.204.

Southern Brave Women’s chance of winning: 61%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, the batting order looks intact as shown in the first game of the season. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57 runs for their opening partnership in the first game. The duo posted 26 runs together in the next game. The batters look in fantastic form. That said, Southern Brave Women will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl, Southampton, is a good surface for fast bowlers to bowl on. The ball moves, and bowlers receive good bounce on the pitch. Batsmen need to adjust themselves to the pace on the surface before they start playing their strokes. Spinners haven’t had the best of success here with no assistance. The side winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies over Southampton would be overcast, and the wicket here is challenging to bat on. The temperature will remain under 27 degrees Celsius. There is a 50% chance of rain on August 1.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women won their last game against Trent Rockets. The team scored 137 runs in the last game but the bowlers need to do better.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women are coming from a tie here. They batted poorly in the last game but the bowlers look in a smashing form.

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Southern Brave Women lead the tally by 2-1.

Manchester Originals Women won- 1

Southern Brave Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in their first game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. They batted first in the game and scored 137/6 in the game. Eve Jones scored 34 runs while Kathryn Bryce posted 32 runs in the games. The team was confident with their score. Chasing the target, Trent Rockets registered 136/4 in the game. With the help of their bowlers, Manchester Originals managed to win the game by 1 run. Lauren Filer picked 2 wickets in the game.

Southern Brave Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in their last game of the tournament. Southern Brave batted first in the game and collected 100/8 in the game. It was a low total. Maia Bouchier scored 22 runs while Chloe Tryon posted 25 runs in the game. However, it was their bowlers who saved the game for the team. Northern Superchargers Women were restricted to 100/7, ending the game in a tie. Lauren Bell picked 4 wickets for 11 runs in the game. Southern Brave will be looking for their first win of the competition in their next outing.

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Manchester Originals (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She scored 147 runs in 6 games at an average of 24.50. She scored 37 runs in the first game followed by 12 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batter from MO-W.

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt was the best batter from the side in the last season of the competition. She scored 295 runs in 9 games at an average of 32.77. She scored 59 runs in the first game of this season. Wyatt dismissed out for 2 runs in the last game. She will be coming in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Bowlers

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Fi Morris began this season with 2 wickets in the first game of the competition. She did not get any wicket in the last game. With that, she will enter as the best bowler from Manchester Originals.

Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 4 wickets in 2 games. She picked 4/11 in the last game against Northern Superchargers. Lauren Bell will be the best bowling pick for the next game.