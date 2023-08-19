SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction
SBR
57%
Chance of Winning
OVA
43%
Test
Rose Bowl
Facts
- Oval Invincibles Women and Southern Brave Women have met each other in the finals of the last two seasons.
- Southern Brave Women have won four games in a row and are placed at the top of the table.
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chances of Winning
Southern Brave Women are unscathed in the competition and registered their fourth victory in a row. With five wins and a loss, they top the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.476. With their current form, the team is expected to directly enter the finals of the tournament. They have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers in the team and will be thrilled to grab another victory in the upcoming fixture.
Oval Invincibles Women have won alternate games they have played in the competition. With two wins and three losses, they are stationed at the 5th place with a net run rate of -0.459.
The two sides clashed in the finals of the previous year’s edition of the Women’s Hundred. Oval Invincibles won that game and with that, the title. However, OI-W are not the same team they were before. They are having a disappointing campaign and have almost no chance at making the playoffs this season. Southern Brave Women look very strong backed by a talented pool of players in the team, making them the match favourites for the forthcoming clash.
Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 57 %
Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 33 %
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips
The Braves are on a four-game winning streak, propelled by a strong batting lineup including Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, and Maia Boucher. These players are expected to contribute significantly to the team's runs. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, Anya Shrubsole, and Chloe Tryon are entrusted with providing crucial breakthroughs.
The Invincibles have faced a setback with Dane van Niekerk being ruled out for the entire season after missing the last three games. Her absence not only affects her decent batting performance but also leaves a void in captaincy. The team will look to Suzie Bates, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Marizanne Kapp, and Alice Capsey to carry the bulk of the batting responsibility. In the recent match, Sophia Smale, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald Gay, and Marizanne Kapp stood out by taking two wickets each, taking charge of the bowling duties. As the Invincibles adjust to van Niekerk's absence, the spotlight is on their new batting and bowling strategies.
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction
The field conditions could change and become faster as the game goes on, so it's usually a good idea to be the first team to bat. It's common for teams to win when they bat first, just like in the past where 42 out of 67 T20 games were won by the team that batted first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Saturday's match is going to be sunny intervals with moderate breeze.
Southern Brave Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
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Smriti Mandhana
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Batter
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Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
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Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
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Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
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Anya Shrubsole ( c)
|
Bowler
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Maitlan Brown
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Bowler
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Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
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Kalea Moore
|
Batter
Southern Brave Women Team Form
Southern Brave Women are looking fierce as ever. It was a close contest in their last game but their bowlers did a phenomenal job of restricting the opponents under the target.
Oval Invincibles Women Player List
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dane van Niekerk (c )
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
Bowler
|
Kira Chathli
|
Batter
|
Ryana MacDonald-Gay
|
All-rounder
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Paige Scholfield
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Team Form
The team has been inconsistent throughout their campaign this season. Their batters were reliable in the first few games. However, their roles have reversed as the bowlers are doing much better whereas the batters bundled out for 97 runs in their previous game.
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head
The sides have collided four times till date with both sides splitting the victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Oval Invincibles Women - 2
Southern Brave Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds
Southern Brave Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt are leading their team in the batting department, just like last season. In the six games they played this season, they scored 65, 96, 31, 0, 1 & 84 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana averages at 44.80 whereas Wyatt averages at 28.16. The duo have produced one of the best opening partnerships consistently in the tournament. The sides collided last in the finals of the previous season where SB-W scored 33 runs for the first wicket. OI-W’s bowling order is much weaker this season which makes it easier for SB-W to score runs in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana has been very consistent with her bat in the competition. Her constant knocks is one of the reasons for SB-W’s supremacy in the tournament. She has scored a total of 224 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.80 and sits at the top of the run-scorer’s list. She reeled in 39 runs off 32 balls in her last game.
Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter
The team will depend on Kapp to lead the team in batting, as she’s looked great in her last two games with 64 & 30. She has 111 runs in 5 games and averages at 37.00. She will be eager to maintain her fine form and play another vital knock against SB-W in the upcoming match.
Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler
The bowling is also a massive strength for the Brave, as they have the league’s best bowler, as well as batter. Georgia Adams has picked 14 wickets in the current season at an economy of 7.10. She picked 2 wickets for 25 runs in her last game and is a serious bowling threat.
Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler
Marizanne Kapp will be doing the heavy lifting in the bowling department as well. She picked 2 wickets in her last game. With a total of 9 picks this season, she is the top wicket-taker of the team and maintains an economy of 5.58.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Southern Brave Women
In their recent match, Southern Brave Women played against Birmingham Phoenix Women, achieving a total of 132 runs. Danielle Wyatt stood out with a top-score of 43 off 33 balls, supported by Smriti Mandhana who contributed 39 runs off 32 balls. On the bowling side, Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, and Anya Shrubsole took two wickets each, securing a 3-run victory.
On a different note, Oval Invincibles Women faced London Spirit Women, suffering a 21-run defeat as they were bowled out for 97 while chasing a target of 118. These two teams have a history of being rivals, meeting in the finals of previous seasons, with each team winning twice out of four encounters.
Currently, Southern Brave Women are in better form and are likely to be the favourites against Oval Invincibles Women due to their strong batting and efficient bowling lineup. In contrast, Oval Invincibles Women have struggled this season, having lost more matches than they've won and possessing a weaker lineup.
Southern Brave Women to win @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)Bet Now!