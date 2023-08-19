SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction SBR 57 % Chance of Winning OVA 43 % Bet Now! As the competition is nearing its end, Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women will clash in the 26th and their penultimate group game of the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023. The match will be held at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 19 and will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chances of Winning

Southern Brave Women are unscathed in the competition and registered their fourth victory in a row. With five wins and a loss, they top the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.476. With their current form, the team is expected to directly enter the finals of the tournament. They have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers in the team and will be thrilled to grab another victory in the upcoming fixture.

Oval Invincibles Women have won alternate games they have played in the competition. With two wins and three losses, they are stationed at the 5th place with a net run rate of -0.459.

The two sides clashed in the finals of the previous year’s edition of the Women’s Hundred. Oval Invincibles won that game and with that, the title. However, OI-W are not the same team they were before. They are having a disappointing campaign and have almost no chance at making the playoffs this season. Southern Brave Women look very strong backed by a talented pool of players in the team, making them the match favourites for the forthcoming clash.

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 57 %

Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 33 %

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Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips

The Braves are on a four-game winning streak, propelled by a strong batting lineup including Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, and Maia Boucher. These players are expected to contribute significantly to the team's runs. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, Anya Shrubsole, and Chloe Tryon are entrusted with providing crucial breakthroughs.

The Invincibles have faced a setback with Dane van Niekerk being ruled out for the entire season after missing the last three games. Her absence not only affects her decent batting performance but also leaves a void in captaincy. The team will look to Suzie Bates, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Marizanne Kapp, and Alice Capsey to carry the bulk of the batting responsibility. In the recent match, Sophia Smale, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald Gay, and Marizanne Kapp stood out by taking two wickets each, taking charge of the bowling duties. As the Invincibles adjust to van Niekerk's absence, the spotlight is on their new batting and bowling strategies.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction

The field conditions could change and become faster as the game goes on, so it's usually a good idea to be the first team to bat. It's common for teams to win when they bat first, just like in the past where 42 out of 67 T20 games were won by the team that batted first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday's match is going to be sunny intervals with moderate breeze.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women are looking fierce as ever. It was a close contest in their last game but their bowlers did a phenomenal job of restricting the opponents under the target.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Dane van Niekerk (c ) All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Mady Villiers Bowler Kira Chathli Batter Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Paige Scholfield All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

The team has been inconsistent throughout their campaign this season. Their batters were reliable in the first few games. However, their roles have reversed as the bowlers are doing much better whereas the batters bundled out for 97 runs in their previous game.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided four times till date with both sides splitting the victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Oval Invincibles Women - 2

Southern Brave Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt are leading their team in the batting department, just like last season. In the six games they played this season, they scored 65, 96, 31, 0, 1 & 84 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana averages at 44.80 whereas Wyatt averages at 28.16. The duo have produced one of the best opening partnerships consistently in the tournament. The sides collided last in the finals of the previous season where SB-W scored 33 runs for the first wicket. OI-W’s bowling order is much weaker this season which makes it easier for SB-W to score runs in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana has been very consistent with her bat in the competition. Her constant knocks is one of the reasons for SB-W’s supremacy in the tournament. She has scored a total of 224 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.80 and sits at the top of the run-scorer’s list. She reeled in 39 runs off 32 balls in her last game.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter

The team will depend on Kapp to lead the team in batting, as she’s looked great in her last two games with 64 & 30. She has 111 runs in 5 games and averages at 37.00. She will be eager to maintain her fine form and play another vital knock against SB-W in the upcoming match.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

The bowling is also a massive strength for the Brave, as they have the league’s best bowler, as well as batter. Georgia Adams has picked 14 wickets in the current season at an economy of 7.10. She picked 2 wickets for 25 runs in her last game and is a serious bowling threat.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp will be doing the heavy lifting in the bowling department as well. She picked 2 wickets in her last game. With a total of 9 picks this season, she is the top wicket-taker of the team and maintains an economy of 5.58.