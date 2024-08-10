SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction SBR 43 % Chance of Winning TRER 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave Women and Trent Rockets Women will meet in the 24th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 10, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chance of Winning

Southern Brave Women finally had a breakthrough with a win in their latest outing against Oval Invincibles Women. However, it is too late for a comeback now. The team has won a single game but lost on four occasions. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has 3 points and a net run rate of -0.362. Southern Brave will look to end their campaign with their heads held high.

Trent Rockets Women have won their second game in the competition. They won the last game against London Spirit Women. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.434. Trent Rockets have a few games left and they will have to win every game to have a chance at the play-offs.

Trent Rockets Women’s chance of winning: 57%

Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the first three games. Smriti Mandhana entered the competition and is now opening for the team alongside Wyatt. The pair scored 18, 0 & 16 before Mandhana lost her wicket in the last three matches. Moreover, Trent Rockets are bowling extremely well in the competition. Looking at their form, Southern Brave will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Southern Brave Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl is a fine venue for playing at and watching cricket. Batters can always rely on consistent bounce and carry from this wicket although there will be movement off the straight for pace and spinners. A par score batting first will be around 135 - 140. We have seen victories for the team fielding first in both of the matches so far in this season's Women's Hundred at The Rose Bowl. Teams love to chase at this venue and we predict that the captains will go out for the toss wanting to chase in the second innings of the match.

Weather Report

There will be no rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 23 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, there will be plenty of cloud cover throughout this match at The Rose Bowl. Humidity levels will be over 75% from start to finish.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women are coming from a win in the last game. They registered their first win after four losses in the competition. The team will be looking for a win here.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alana King All-rounder Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women are coming from a win here against London Spirit Women here. They scored 158 runs in the last game. The team has to push further in order to win more games.

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 3-2.

Southern Brave Women won- 3

Trent Rockets Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Trent Rockets scored 158/5 in the game. Grace Scrivens scored 55 runs whereas Bryony Smith smashed 34 runs in the game. Chasing the target, London Spirit Women scored 127/7, losing the game by 31 runs. Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King were fantastic with the ball and picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Southern Brave Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in the last game. Due to poor weather, the game was shortened to 65 balls. Oval Invincibles scored 79 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the game. Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Lauren Cheatle took 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy target to chase. Southern Brave scored 85/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Danni Wyatt saved the team with her unbeaten knock of 46 runs. Maia Bouchier also scored 16 runs.

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt is the one of the top run-scorers in the competition. She has amassed 225 runs in 6 games at an average of 45.00. She scored 46* runs in her last game. Wyatt will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She has scored 209 runs in 6 games at an average of 69.66. She struck 21 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batter from Trent Rockets in the next game.

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Bowlers

Tilly Corteen-Coleman to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Tilly Corteen-Coleman is the best bowler from the team. She has 6 wickets in 6 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game. She will come in as the best bowler from the side.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Heather Graham is the top bowler from Trent Rockets Women. She has taken a total of 7 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from Trent Rockets in the next game.