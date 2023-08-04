SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction SBR 60 % Chance of Winning WELF 40 % Bet Now! Southern Brave Women will clash against Welsh Fire Women in the 5th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game will be hosted at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 4. The game will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning

The Women’s Hundred has finished playing four exciting fixtures in the competition. Southern Brave Women are off to a great start and will be keen on winning the title this season, after losing in the finals last season. They are laced with talented names in their squad like Danni Wyatt and the Indian cricketing superstar, Smriti Mandhana, who were instrumental in their first win of the ongoing season. With that, Southern Brave have climbed to the top position of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.350.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire had a season to forget last year. Having finished at the bottom of the table with a single win, they had a huge scope of improvement. However, their first game was washed out due to rain. Welsh Fire Women are currently placed at the 4th place with a point earned from the abandoned game. In hope for a better result, they will be keen to put their skills on display in the upcoming brawl against Southern Brave Women on August 4. Having finished the season on extreme ends last season, SB-W will pick the favourable odds for the upcoming fixture.

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 60%

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 40%

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Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Anya Shrubsole's team had a great start to the season, winning their first game against Trent Rockets Women by 27 runs. Their top order batsmen and bowlers performed well. Shrubsole's team aims to climb higher on the points table with this victory. Players like Danielle Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana provided a solid start in the last game, and they hope to repeat that performance. Maia Boucher at No. 3 will try to build partnerships with Freya Kemp and Chloe Tryon. Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, and Maitlan Brown complete a strong batting lineup. Anya Shrubsole and Chloe Tryon will lead the bowling attack. Mary Taylor and Georgia Adams were outstanding in the last game and are expected to continue their good form. Maitlan Brown and Freya Kemp add depth to the bowling options.

On the other hand, Tammy Beaumont's team had to settle for sharing points in their first game due to rain. They face a tough challenge against an opponent they have never beaten. Beaumont wants her players to perform well in this game. They rely on a strong performance from Beaumont and Sarah Bryce at the top. Laura Harris will anchor the innings in the middle order, supported by Sophia Dunkley and Alex Griffiths. The lower middle order with Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, and Shabnim Ismail is formidable. Shabnim Ismail and Alex Hartley need to bowl well with the new ball since the Southern Brave's top order is in good form. Freya Davies, with her experience, will play a crucial role alongside Matthews. Georgia Elwiss also needs to perform well in a supporting role for their team to win this game.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

In this venue, teams have found more success by batting second. The pitch favours the bowlers, making it difficult to set a high winning score. Therefore, the team winning the toss would likely choose to bowl first without any hesitation, aiming to take advantage of the favourable conditions.

Weather Report

On August 4, Southampton will experience thick cloud cover, and the cricket wicket is expected to be bowler-friendly. Batsmen have historically found it challenging to score on this surface. In this high-pressure contest, the team batting first will likely be satisfied with a total of 140 runs considering the conditions.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Mary Taylor Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women were far too good for Trent Rockets Women in their opening game and the result never looked in doubt after their impressive opening partnership with the bat. They have an aggressive batting line-up and are capable of scoring high totals.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Emily Windsor Batter Alex Giffiths All-rounder Alex Hartley Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

The team possesses a balanced line-up of batters and bowlers this season. They are expected to deliver an impressive performance, better than last season.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided three times till date with SB-W winning all the encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Welsh Fire Women - 0

Southern Brave Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Davvi Wyatt is most likely to be the best top order combination ahead of this year’s tournament. They produced an opening partnership of 65 from only 42 balls against Trent Rockets Women. Mandhana (averaged 30.14 in 2022) and Wyatt (25.28) have been together for a few seasons and are some of the best hitters in the entire league.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Mandhana was the 5th-best scorer in the League last season and averaged 30.14 with a total score of 211. What's more, she already scored 55 runs in her first game this season. Hence, it is safe to assume for her to hit big in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is an aggressive opening batter from the West Indies. She played three games for WF-W last season and accumulated 109 runs at an average of 36.33, striking at about 145. She is coming from playing a WT20I series against Ireland and posted the scores of 37, 50 & 48 runs in those outings.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Mary Taylor to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

With the ball, Southern Brave Women had three wicket takers in their opening game. 18 year old right-arm fast medium bowler, Mary Taylor, dismissed Naomi Dattani, Lizelle Lee and Joanne Gardner. Her 3 wickets came pretty economically (5.40) in the game, making her the best bowling prospect from the upcoming game.

Claire Nicholas to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Welsh Fire did not have an impressive bowling line-up in the previous season. However, Claire Nicholas did her part in the bowling department. She picked 6 wickets in 6 games, averaging at 16.50 and possessing an economy rate of 7.42.