SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction SBR 45 % Chance of Winning WELF 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 30th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 14, 2024. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Southern Brave Women broke out from their win-drought and won a single game in the competition. However, they went back to their losing ways as they are coming from a loss against Trent Rockets Women. With a win and five losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.493. The team will be looking to finish their campaign on a high note.

Welsh Fire Women have a fantastic momentum in the competition. They are coming from a loss and are on the verge of losing the top place. With four wins and two losses, the team is positioned at the top place of the points table. A win in the next game will seal their place in the finals. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.086. They will be going all out in their last group game.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, the team scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the first three games. However, things changed when Smriti Mandhana took an entry into the competition and opened the innings with Danni Wyatt. The pair went on to post 18, 0, 16 & 1 before their 1st dismissal in the last four games. The team has many talented batters but suffer from inconsistency in the competition. Welsh Fire are very capable with the ball and will further make things hard for Southern Brave.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Southern Brave Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

Southampton is known for its traditionally bowling-friendly pitch. The pitch often favours pacers, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. This season three games have been played here and the team chasing the target has won all of them. The average first innings score here is 130. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be between 17°C and 22°C.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women are coming from a loss in the last game. The batters failed to chase the target and kept losing quick wickets in the game.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women were on the winning train until their unfortunate loss in the last game. It is a minor setback and the team will be looking to win their next game against Southern Brave.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 3-2.

Southern Brave Women won- 3

Welsh Fire Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women are having a terrible run in the competition. They are coming after a big loss against Trent Rockets Women. Batting first in the last game, Trent Rockets scored 155/7 in the game. Lauren Bell was the best bowler from Southern Brave with 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Brave posted 131/6, losing the game by 24 runs. Smriti Mandhana scored 42 runs opening for the side whereas Chloe Tryon posted an unbeaten 47 runs in the game.

Welsh Fire Women lost a game after a long time in the competition. They clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 121/9 in the match. Hayley Matthews scored 3 wickets while Freya Davies managed to take 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Hayley Matthews was the best batter as well with 35 runs in the game. Jess Jonassen also scored 28 runs in the game. Welsh Fire scored 112/8, losing the game by 9 runs.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt faced an unfortunate dismissal in the last game but the batter holds an extraordinary batting skill. She has scored 225 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.50. The batter will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Despite her inconsistent form in the current competition, Hayley Matthews holds an impressive batting skill. She has scored 141 runs in 6 games at an average of 28.20. She will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 8 wickets in 7 games. She picked 3 wickets in the last outing. With her aggressive approach, she will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Freya Davies is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Davies will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.