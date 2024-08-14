SBR (Southern Brave Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction
SBR
45%
Chance of Winning
WELF
55%
Great Britain
Rose Bowl
Facts:
- The tally is led by Southern Brave women by 4-1 in the five clashes against Welsh Fire women.
- Southern Brave Women are placed 8th in the standings whereas Welsh Fire are placed at the 1st position of the standings.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning
Southern Brave Women broke out from their win-drought and won a single game in the competition. However, they went back to their losing ways as they are coming from a loss against Trent Rockets Women. With a win and five losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.493. The team will be looking to finish their campaign on a high note.
Welsh Fire Women have a fantastic momentum in the competition. They are coming from a loss and are on the verge of losing the top place. With four wins and two losses, the team is positioned at the top place of the points table. A win in the next game will seal their place in the finals. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.086. They will be going all out in their last group game.
- Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 55%
- Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 45%
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips
Southern Brave Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, the team scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the first three games. However, things changed when Smriti Mandhana took an entry into the competition and opened the innings with Danni Wyatt. The pair went on to post 18, 0, 16 & 1 before their 1st dismissal in the last four games. The team has many talented batters but suffer from inconsistency in the competition. Welsh Fire are very capable with the ball and will further make things hard for Southern Brave.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Southern Brave Women
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction
Southampton is known for its traditionally bowling-friendly pitch. The pitch often favours pacers, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. This season three games have been played here and the team chasing the target has won all of them. The average first innings score here is 130. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.
Weather Report
The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be between 17°C and 22°C.
Southern Brave Women Players List
Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
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Batter
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Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Noami Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
|
Tilly-Corteen Coleman
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Women Recent Form
Southern Brave Women are coming from a loss in the last game. The batters failed to chase the target and kept losing quick wickets in the game.
Welsh Fire Women Players List
Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Ella McCaughan
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
All-rounder
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
Bowler
|
Beth Langston
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Women Recent Form
Welsh Fire Women were on the winning train until their unfortunate loss in the last game. It is a minor setback and the team will be looking to win their next game against Southern Brave.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 3-2.
Southern Brave Women won- 3
Welsh Fire Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds
Southern Brave Women are having a terrible run in the competition. They are coming after a big loss against Trent Rockets Women. Batting first in the last game, Trent Rockets scored 155/7 in the game. Lauren Bell was the best bowler from Southern Brave with 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Brave posted 131/6, losing the game by 24 runs. Smriti Mandhana scored 42 runs opening for the side whereas Chloe Tryon posted an unbeaten 47 runs in the game.
Welsh Fire Women lost a game after a long time in the competition. They clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 121/9 in the match. Hayley Matthews scored 3 wickets while Freya Davies managed to take 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Hayley Matthews was the best batter as well with 35 runs in the game. Jess Jonassen also scored 28 runs in the game. Welsh Fire scored 112/8, losing the game by 9 runs.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women
Great Britain
Rose Bowl, null
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters
Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women
Danni Wyatt faced an unfortunate dismissal in the last game but the batter holds an extraordinary batting skill. She has scored 225 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.50. The batter will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women
Despite her inconsistent form in the current competition, Hayley Matthews holds an impressive batting skill. She has scored 141 runs in 6 games at an average of 28.20. She will be looking to strike hard in the next game.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers
Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women
Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 8 wickets in 7 games. She picked 3 wickets in the last outing. With her aggressive approach, she will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women
Freya Davies is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Davies will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Welsh Fire Women
Welsh Fire Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch