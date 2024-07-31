TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction
TRER
60%
Chance of Winning
BIR
40%
Great Britain
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last five meetings between the sides.
- Trent Rockets Women are placed 3rd in the standings whereas Birmingham Phoenix are placed at the bottom of the standings.
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets Women finished at the 4th place of the table with three wins and four losses. The team had a fantastic start to their campaign as they won the first game against Northern Superchargers. However, the team could not replicate the same in the next game as they lost it against Manchester Originals. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.475.
Birmingham Phoenix Women ended their campaign without any win in the competition last year. They are in the same form this year. The team is coming from two consecutive losses in their campaign. With that, Birmingham is placed at the bottom of the points table. They are yet to earn a point and possess a net run rate of -1.625.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 40%
- Trent Rockets Women’ chance of winning: 60%
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips
Trent Rockets Women to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Trent Rockets Women have a number of options to open for the team. The team has Grace Scrivens and Bryony Smith open for the team. The pair scored 47 runs before their first dismissal in the first game of the competition. They led an opening partnership of 13 runs in the next game. However, batting against Birmingham will be slightly easy. In their last meeting (2023), Trent Rockets scored 36 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, the opening pair looks in good hands and will score over 18 runs before first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Trent Rockets Women
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge in Nottingham is known for its traditionally batting-friendly pitch, which can provide pace and bounce, making it conducive for high scoring in ODI and T20 matches. The pitch often favours batsmen, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. It also has a history of good conditions for fast bowlers due to its grass cover. The team winning the toss should bat first here.
Weather Report
The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be between 14°C and 27°C.
Trent Rockets Women Players List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Josie Groves
|
Bowler
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Scrivens
|
Batter
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Katie George
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Women Recent Form
Trent Rockets Women are coming from a close loss here. They bowled well in the last game but could not chase the target successfully.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Charis Pavely
|
Bowler
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix Women will be looking for a breakthrough with a win against the Trent Rockets Women in the next game of this season. The team lost both the games in the competition so far.
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.
Trent Rockets Women won- 2
Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds
Trent Rockets Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. It was a well fought game. Manchester scored 137/6 in the game batting first. Trent Rockets did extremely well with the ball. Heather Graham was the best bowler from the squad and took 2 wickets in the game. However, the team faced a lot of difficulties chasing the target. The top order toppled very quickly. Nat Sciver-Brunt sustained the innings and scored an unbeaten 56 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner also chipped in 36 runs. With that, Trent Rockets Women settled at 136/4, losing the game by 1 run. They will be eager to make a comeback in the next game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, London Spirit scored 147/9 in the game. Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets but Katie Levick was the best bowler with 3 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Ellyse Perry scored 65 runs whereas Sophie Devine scored 37 runs in the game. The rest of the squad dismissed out very early in the game. Birmingham posted 127/5 in the game, losing it by 20 runs.
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, null
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She remained unbeaten in both the games. She scored 36* & 56* runs in the two games. With her current form, she will come in as the best batting pick from Trent Rockets Women.
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. In the last match against London Spirit she scored 65 off 48 balls. She is in terrific form and shall strike hard in the next game.
Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women
Kirstie Gordon is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Women’s Hundred. She has claimed 28 wickets in 23 innings. She has the ability to get the breakthroughs and can be equally effective with her bowling variations. She took a single wicket in the last game but will come in confident in the next game.
Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Emily Arlott is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 2 wickets in the last game for 33 runs. She has 4 wickets in 2 games. With her current form, she will lead the bowling attack in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch