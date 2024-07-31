TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction TRER 60 % Chance of Winning BIR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.652 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will meet in the 9th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 31, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets Women finished at the 4th place of the table with three wins and four losses. The team had a fantastic start to their campaign as they won the first game against Northern Superchargers. However, the team could not replicate the same in the next game as they lost it against Manchester Originals. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.475.

Birmingham Phoenix Women ended their campaign without any win in the competition last year. They are in the same form this year. The team is coming from two consecutive losses in their campaign. With that, Birmingham is placed at the bottom of the points table. They are yet to earn a point and possess a net run rate of -1.625.

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 40%

Trent Rockets Women’ chance of winning: 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Trent Rockets Women to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Trent Rockets Women have a number of options to open for the team. The team has Grace Scrivens and Bryony Smith open for the team. The pair scored 47 runs before their first dismissal in the first game of the competition. They led an opening partnership of 13 runs in the next game. However, batting against Birmingham will be slightly easy. In their last meeting (2023), Trent Rockets scored 36 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, the opening pair looks in good hands and will score over 18 runs before first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Trent Rockets Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham is known for its traditionally batting-friendly pitch, which can provide pace and bounce, making it conducive for high scoring in ODI and T20 matches. The pitch often favours batsmen, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. It also has a history of good conditions for fast bowlers due to its grass cover. The team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be between 14°C and 27°C.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alana King All-rounder Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women are coming from a close loss here. They bowled well in the last game but could not chase the target successfully.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women will be looking for a breakthrough with a win against the Trent Rockets Women in the next game of this season. The team lost both the games in the competition so far.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Trent Rockets Women won- 2

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. It was a well fought game. Manchester scored 137/6 in the game batting first. Trent Rockets did extremely well with the ball. Heather Graham was the best bowler from the squad and took 2 wickets in the game. However, the team faced a lot of difficulties chasing the target. The top order toppled very quickly. Nat Sciver-Brunt sustained the innings and scored an unbeaten 56 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner also chipped in 36 runs. With that, Trent Rockets Women settled at 136/4, losing the game by 1 run. They will be eager to make a comeback in the next game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, London Spirit scored 147/9 in the game. Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets but Katie Levick was the best bowler with 3 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Ellyse Perry scored 65 runs whereas Sophie Devine scored 37 runs in the game. The rest of the squad dismissed out very early in the game. Birmingham posted 127/5 in the game, losing it by 20 runs.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet now! Birmingham Phoenix (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.2 Bet now!

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She remained unbeaten in both the games. She scored 36* & 56* runs in the two games. With her current form, she will come in as the best batting pick from Trent Rockets Women.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. In the last match against London Spirit she scored 65 off 48 balls. She is in terrific form and shall strike hard in the next game.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Kirstie Gordon is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Women’s Hundred. She has claimed 28 wickets in 23 innings. She has the ability to get the breakthroughs and can be equally effective with her bowling variations. She took a single wicket in the last game but will come in confident in the next game.

Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Emily Arlott is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 2 wickets in the last game for 33 runs. She has 4 wickets in 2 games. With her current form, she will lead the bowling attack in the next game.