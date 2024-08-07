TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction TRER 40 % Chance of Winning LON 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets Women and London Spirit Women will meet in the 20th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 7, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets Women started their campaign with a win. The very confident squad could not maintain the same momentum in their next few games. The team is coming from their third consecutive loss in the competition. With a win and three losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.155. The team will be looking for a win here.

London Spirit Women have lost their form after the two wins in the beginning of the competition. They are coming from a tie against Oval Invincibles Women in their last outing. With two wins, a loss and tie, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. London Spirit has 5 points and a net run rate of 0.230. They shall bounce back with a win in this fixture.

London Spirit Women’s chance of winning: 60%

Trent Rockets Women’ chance of winning: 40%

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Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

Trent Rockets Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Trent Rockets coming from three consecutive losses. The team is low on confidence and lack in their batting order. Trent Rockets Women has Grace Scrivens and Bryony Smith open for the team. The pair posted scores of 47, 13, 27 & 0 before their first dismissal in four games. Scrivens and Smith average at 11.75 & 13.50 in the competition respectively. In their last meeting (2023), Trent Rockets scored 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Trent Rockets Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham is known for its traditionally batting-friendly pitch, which can provide pace and bounce, making it conducive for high scoring in ODI and T20 matches. The pitch often favours batsmen, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. It also has a history of good conditions for fast bowlers due to its grass cover. The team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be under 20 degree Celsius.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alana King All-rounder Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women are coming from a loss here against Welsh Fire Women here. They scored 130 runs in the last game. The team has to push further in order to win games here.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women faced a tie in their last game. They are doing well in the bowling order. However, the batters are failing to do the same in the competition.

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Trent Rockets Women lead the tally by 3-0 against London Spirit Women.

Trent Rockets Women won- 3

London Spirit Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women clashed against Welsh Fire Women in the last game. Trent Rockets women were decent with the bat and scored 130/5 in the game. Natasha Wraith scored 28 runs in the game while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in 37 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner scored 31 runs from the lower order. However, they could not stop Welsh Fire from surpassing the target. Welsh Fire scored 131/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt picked 2 wickets in the game while Alexa Stonehouse and Heather Graham took a wicket each.

London Spirit Women clashed against Oval Invincibkes Women in their last game of the competition. It was a low scoring game. LS-W scored 113/9 in the game. Deepti Sharma scored 44 runs while the others in the team dismissed out very cheaply. Oval Invincibles Women posted 113/8 in the game, ending the game in a tie. Deepti Sharma was exceptional with the ball as well. She took 3 wickets in the game. The team will be looking for a win in their next game.

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She has scored 36*, 56*, 59 & 37 runs in the four games. With a total of 188 runs in 4 games, she averages 94.00 in the tournament.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Heather Knight is the best batter from London Spirit Women. She has scored 102 runs in 2 games at an average of 34.00. She dismissed out pretty early in the last game but is expected to return in the next game with a terrific knock.

Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Heather Graham is the top bowler from Trent Rockets Women. She has taken a total of 7 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from Trent Rockets in the next game.

Deepti Sharma to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Deepti Sharma recently featured in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 and was one of the best bowlers from the squad. She has taken 3 wickets in 2 games so far in this competition. She took 3 wickets for 18 runs in the last game.