TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction
TRER
40%
Chance of Winning
LON
60%
Great Britain
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- The tally is led by Trent Rockets by 3-0 in their last three clashes against London Spirit women.
- Trent Rockets are placed 7th in the standings whereas London Spirit are positioned at 3rd place.
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets Women started their campaign with a win. The very confident squad could not maintain the same momentum in their next few games. The team is coming from their third consecutive loss in the competition. With a win and three losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.155. The team will be looking for a win here.
London Spirit Women have lost their form after the two wins in the beginning of the competition. They are coming from a tie against Oval Invincibles Women in their last outing. With two wins, a loss and tie, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. London Spirit has 5 points and a net run rate of 0.230. They shall bounce back with a win in this fixture.
- London Spirit Women’s chance of winning: 60%
- Trent Rockets Women’ chance of winning: 40%
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips
Trent Rockets Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Trent Rockets coming from three consecutive losses. The team is low on confidence and lack in their batting order. Trent Rockets Women has Grace Scrivens and Bryony Smith open for the team. The pair posted scores of 47, 13, 27 & 0 before their first dismissal in four games. Scrivens and Smith average at 11.75 & 13.50 in the competition respectively. In their last meeting (2023), Trent Rockets scored 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Trent Rockets Women
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge in Nottingham is known for its traditionally batting-friendly pitch, which can provide pace and bounce, making it conducive for high scoring in ODI and T20 matches. The pitch often favours batsmen, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. It also has a history of good conditions for fast bowlers due to its grass cover. The team winning the toss should bat first here.
Weather Report
The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be under 20 degree Celsius.
Trent Rockets Women Players List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Josie Groves
|
Bowler
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Scrivens
|
Batter
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Katie George
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Women Recent Form
Trent Rockets Women are coming from a loss here against Welsh Fire Women here. They scored 130 runs in the last game. The team has to push further in order to win games here.
London Spirit Women Players List
Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Recent Form
London Spirit Women faced a tie in their last game. They are doing well in the bowling order. However, the batters are failing to do the same in the competition.
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, Trent Rockets Women lead the tally by 3-0 against London Spirit Women.
Trent Rockets Women won- 3
London Spirit Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds
Trent Rockets Women clashed against Welsh Fire Women in the last game. Trent Rockets women were decent with the bat and scored 130/5 in the game. Natasha Wraith scored 28 runs in the game while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in 37 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner scored 31 runs from the lower order. However, they could not stop Welsh Fire from surpassing the target. Welsh Fire scored 131/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt picked 2 wickets in the game while Alexa Stonehouse and Heather Graham took a wicket each.
London Spirit Women clashed against Oval Invincibkes Women in their last game of the competition. It was a low scoring game. LS-W scored 113/9 in the game. Deepti Sharma scored 44 runs while the others in the team dismissed out very cheaply. Oval Invincibles Women posted 113/8 in the game, ending the game in a tie. Deepti Sharma was exceptional with the ball as well. She took 3 wickets in the game. The team will be looking for a win in their next game.
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, null
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She has scored 36*, 56*, 59 & 37 runs in the four games. With a total of 188 runs in 4 games, she averages 94.00 in the tournament.
Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women
Heather Knight is the best batter from London Spirit Women. She has scored 102 runs in 2 games at an average of 34.00. She dismissed out pretty early in the last game but is expected to return in the next game with a terrific knock.
Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers
Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women
Heather Graham is the top bowler from Trent Rockets Women. She has taken a total of 7 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from Trent Rockets in the next game.
Deepti Sharma to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women
Deepti Sharma recently featured in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 and was one of the best bowlers from the squad. She has taken 3 wickets in 2 games so far in this competition. She took 3 wickets for 18 runs in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
London Spirit Women
London Spirit Women to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch