TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction TRER 58 % Chance of Winning MAN 42 % Bet Now! In the 23rd game of the Women’s Hundred 2023, Manchester Originals Women will clash against Trent Rockets Women. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 17 and will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chances of Winning

After a fabulous season last year, Trent Rockets Women are not looking the same this season. They started their campaign with a loss and could only win a game in their four fixtures so far. With 3 losses and a win, they are placed 6th in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.688.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals Women are not doing well themselves. Their batting line-up are battered constantly in the competition. With consistently scoring low totals in the competition, MO-W lost 2 games and won on an occasion with two of their games abandoned due to bad weather. They are placed 5th in the table standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.069 in the tournament. Both sides have failed in their batting order. It will ultimately depend on who’s able to bowl better in the upcoming fixture. Trent Rockets Women have been slightly better than the latter in both the departments and will enter as favourites in the game.

Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 58%

Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 42%

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Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

In the ongoing 2023 edition of the Hundred Women's competition, Trent Rockets Women and Manchester Originals Women are both vying for a spot in the top four positions. As of now, Trent Rockets Women hold the 6th spot with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.688. Slightly ahead, Manchester Originals Women sit in the 5th position with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.069.

The standout performer for Trent Rockets Women this season has been their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has amassed 144 runs in 4 innings at an impressive average of 48 and a strike rate of 162. Given the team's struggling batting lineup, Brunt has taken on the responsibility of anchoring the middle order and driving the innings forward. Despite an underwhelming performance so far, the experienced batter Harmanpreet Kaur is anticipated to make a significant impact in the upcoming match.

On the Manchester Originals Women's side, their batting display has been a source of disappointment throughout the tournament. Deandra Dottin leads their charts with 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 127. Following closely is Laura Wolvaardt with 70 runs in 3 innings, maintaining an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 113. Hopes are pinned on Lamb's forthcoming contributions to spark her momentum and catalyse better performances in future games.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

Two matches of the women’s Hundred have been played at Trent Bridge this year and both have been won by the team batting first. Since the weather is likely to be clear, the team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

Trent Bridge's pitch is celebrated for its reliable and even bounce, creating an ideal haven for batsmen who savor the ball's predictable trajectory off the surface. This venue also offers seam bowlers an advantage, benefiting from the pitch's inherent speed and bounce to create unsettling variations and outfox batsmen with precise short-pitched deliveries. Typically, as the match advances, the pitch tends to become more challenging for batting. The forecast for Nottingham indicates mostly clear skies, with a possible isolated morning shower.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

Despite having a strong batting lineup, this team didn't do well in their last match. They tried to chase the runs but came up short by 41 runs. The other batters have to step up in order to register a better performance.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Ecclestone (c ) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Phoebe Graham Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

Despite big batters in the team, MO-W have failed miserably with consistently delivering low totals in their innings. They scored 91, 123 & 108 runs in three games. Their batting order looks in poor form.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice where both the teams split the victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Trent Rockets Women - 1

Manchester Originals Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women to score higher in the opening partnership

Both sides have a disappointing line-up of batters in the team. However, the opening partnership of TR-W yielded better results in the competition. They posted the scores of 1, 61, 4 & 78 runs before their first dismissal. The opening pair, Lizelle Lee & Bryony Smith have started well in the tournament. Whereas, Manchester Originals Women have scored 0, 1 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Emma Lamb and Laura Wolvaardt open for the team but could not produce any favourable results in that position.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is among the very few batters in the team to score runs. She holds an incredible record internationally and her class is on display in the current competition. With 144 runs in 4 games, she averages at 48.00, highest in the team. She scored 49, 4, 81* & 10 runs in four games. Considering the bowling order of Manchester, scoring runs should come easy to her in the next game.

Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

In absence of a solid batting figure in the team, the team is just keeping afloat with only a few notable performances in the team. Dottin has batted in 3 games for the team so far and secured 75 runs at an average of 25.00. She scored 6, 42 & 27 runs in the three games.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Bowlers

Fi Morris to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The standout bowlers for Manchester this year have been Fi Morris. Morris picked 5 wickets in the opening game of the team. With a total of 7 wickets, she is the top wicket taker of the team. She averages at 6.42 and possesses an economy rate of 5.29.

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

When it comes to bowling, Trent Rockets will depend on Kirstie Gordon. Gordon has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 6.60. Even in the high-scoring game against Welsh Fire, she conceded only 27 runs in 20 balls while picking 2 scalps.