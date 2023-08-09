TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction TRER 56 % Chance of Winning NOS 44 % Bet Now! The 12th game of the 2023 Women’s Hundred competition will be played between Trent Rockets Women and Northern Superchargers Women. The game is scheduled to be played on August 9 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will commence from 4:00 PM IST.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chances of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women finished fifth in the previous season of the competition with 3 wins and as many losses. Their string of inconsistent performances pushed them out of the play-offs. However, they had a pretty good start in this season. They won their first game against Birmingham Phoenix Women but lost their next game against Southern Brave Women. With a win and a loss in two games, they are placed 3rd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.287.

Trent Rockets Women finished third in the competition. However, the team failed to impress so far in the competition. They lost their initial game in the competition Southern Brave Women and are placed 7th in the table standings with a net run rate of -1.350. Their next game was abandoned due to rain that earned them a point.

However, from the looks of it, Trent Rockets have a much better line-up of batters in the team. Whereas most of the batters in Northern Superchargers went out cheaply in two games. We predict TR-W to win this affair.

Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 56%

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 44%

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Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

In the upcoming game, the Rockets face a strong bowling attack, relying on Bryony Smith and Lizelle Lee's good start. Wilson, Sciver-Brunt, and Sciver-Brunt bring firepower to their batting lineup. The team's new ball performance depends on Alexa Stonehouse and Naomi Dattani, while Alana King and Katherine Sciver-Brunt's experience is crucial in the middle overs.

The Northern Superchargers Women seek improvement after a poor show, managing only 100 runs in the last game. Marie Kelly and Jemimah Rodrigues aim to provide a strong opening start. Phoebe Litchfield, Armitage, and Alice Davidson Richards look to build partnerships in the middle order. Kate Cross's experience is vital in picking early wickets, alongside Grace Ballinger.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

In the last game, both teams had a hard time scoring runs because the pitch was slow. We think the pitch will stay the same for the next game. It will be tough to score many runs here, so the team that wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies over Nottingham would have thick clouds and batting conditions would be tough.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

This team has a potentially good batting line-up but failed to perform well in their previous fixture. The run-chase in their previous fixture was not the perfect one as they fell short by 27 runs. Captain Nat-Sciver Brunt was the top scorer as she scored 49 runs but did not get any support from the other batters as they fell short by 27 runs.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Team Form

The Northern Superchargers Women team won their first game of the season against Birmingham Phoenix Women by 7 wickets. But put on a terrible batting performance in their previous game, scoring only 100. They will have to do well in the batting department to have a chance at winning the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other a single time, where Northern Superchargers Women have emerged victorious.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Northern Superchargers Women - 1

Trent Rockets Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers Women to have a higher opening partnership

Northern Superchargers Women may lack depth in their batting line-up, but their opening duo are pretty talented and possess the capability to score runs in that batting position. In the two games NS-W posted 23 & 9 runs for the first wicket. Maria Kelly and Jemimah Rodrigues did not deliver an impressive performance but it was certainly better than that of Trent Rockets. TR-W scored a run before Bryony Smith returned to the dug-out. Moreover, they gave 65 runs to SB-W in the game before they could pick their first wicket.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading her team this season. The batter is coming from two back-to-back centuries against Australia in the ODI series. She was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. Sciver-Brunt was the only impactful batter in the previous game with the score of 49 off 31 balls.

Sophie Devine to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

Australian Phoebe Litchfield was the batting star for Northern Superchargers Women against Birmingham Phoenix Women and hit 42 not out from 29 balls. However, she went out cheaply in the next game. Litchfield is an aggressive top order batter and can be instrumental in the next for her team.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Bowlers

Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. In her previous game, Smith picked up 2 wickets while bowling at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.50. Her bowling can be instrumental for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards picked 7 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. She began her campaign with an impressive figure of 3-20 in her first game against Birmingham. She was wicketless in her last match but will be a key bowler in the next game against the Rockets.