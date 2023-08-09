TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction
TRER
56%
Chance of Winning
NOS
44%
Test
Trent Bridge
Facts
- Trent Rockets have faced Northern Superchargers once before where they lost the game.
- NS-W are placed 3rd in the standings whereas TR-W are stationed at the 7th place.
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chances of Winning
Northern Superchargers Women finished fifth in the previous season of the competition with 3 wins and as many losses. Their string of inconsistent performances pushed them out of the play-offs. However, they had a pretty good start in this season. They won their first game against Birmingham Phoenix Women but lost their next game against Southern Brave Women. With a win and a loss in two games, they are placed 3rd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.287.
Trent Rockets Women finished third in the competition. However, the team failed to impress so far in the competition. They lost their initial game in the competition Southern Brave Women and are placed 7th in the table standings with a net run rate of -1.350. Their next game was abandoned due to rain that earned them a point.
However, from the looks of it, Trent Rockets have a much better line-up of batters in the team. Whereas most of the batters in Northern Superchargers went out cheaply in two games. We predict TR-W to win this affair.
Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 56%
Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 44%
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips
In the upcoming game, the Rockets face a strong bowling attack, relying on Bryony Smith and Lizelle Lee's good start. Wilson, Sciver-Brunt, and Sciver-Brunt bring firepower to their batting lineup. The team's new ball performance depends on Alexa Stonehouse and Naomi Dattani, while Alana King and Katherine Sciver-Brunt's experience is crucial in the middle overs.
The Northern Superchargers Women seek improvement after a poor show, managing only 100 runs in the last game. Marie Kelly and Jemimah Rodrigues aim to provide a strong opening start. Phoebe Litchfield, Armitage, and Alice Davidson Richards look to build partnerships in the middle order. Kate Cross's experience is vital in picking early wickets, alongside Grace Ballinger.
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction
In the last game, both teams had a hard time scoring runs because the pitch was slow. We think the pitch will stay the same for the next game. It will be tough to score many runs here, so the team that wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The skies over Nottingham would have thick clouds and batting conditions would be tough.
Trent Rockets Women Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Joanne Gardner
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Batter
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Lizelle Lee
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Sciver-Brunt
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All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
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Harmanpreet Kaur
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All-rounder
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Kirstie Gordon
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Bowler
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Alexa Stonehouse
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Bowler
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Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
Trent Rockets Women Team Form
This team has a potentially good batting line-up but failed to perform well in their previous fixture. The run-chase in their previous fixture was not the perfect one as they fell short by 27 runs. Captain Nat-Sciver Brunt was the top scorer as she scored 49 runs but did not get any support from the other batters as they fell short by 27 runs.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marie Kelly
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Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
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Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Hollie Armitage
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All-rounder
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
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Leah Dobson
|
Batter
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Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Team Form
The Northern Superchargers Women team won their first game of the season against Birmingham Phoenix Women by 7 wickets. But put on a terrible batting performance in their previous game, scoring only 100. They will have to do well in the batting department to have a chance at winning the upcoming game.
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other a single time, where Northern Superchargers Women have emerged victorious.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Northern Superchargers Women - 1
Trent Rockets Women - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers Women to have a higher opening partnership
Northern Superchargers Women may lack depth in their batting line-up, but their opening duo are pretty talented and possess the capability to score runs in that batting position. In the two games NS-W posted 23 & 9 runs for the first wicket. Maria Kelly and Jemimah Rodrigues did not deliver an impressive performance but it was certainly better than that of Trent Rockets. TR-W scored a run before Bryony Smith returned to the dug-out. Moreover, they gave 65 runs to SB-W in the game before they could pick their first wicket.
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading her team this season. The batter is coming from two back-to-back centuries against Australia in the ODI series. She was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. Sciver-Brunt was the only impactful batter in the previous game with the score of 49 off 31 balls.
Sophie Devine to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter
Australian Phoebe Litchfield was the batting star for Northern Superchargers Women against Birmingham Phoenix Women and hit 42 not out from 29 balls. However, she went out cheaply in the next game. Litchfield is an aggressive top order batter and can be instrumental in the next for her team.
Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Bowlers
Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler
Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. In her previous game, Smith picked up 2 wickets while bowling at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.50. Her bowling can be instrumental for the team in the upcoming fixture.
Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler
Alice Davidson-Richards picked 7 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. She began her campaign with an impressive figure of 3-20 in her first game against Birmingham. She was wicketless in her last match but will be a key bowler in the next game against the Rockets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trent Rockets Women
Northern Superchargers Women won their initial fixture of the competition against Birmingham Phoenix but failed to replicate the same in their recent outing. They faced Southern Brave Women in their previous game and lost it by 5 wickets. Batting first, NS-W scored only 100 runs in their innings which was not much of a challenge for the Brave who conquered it with 13 balls remaining.
On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women will be looking to climb up in the points table after a disappointing start in this season of the Women’s Hundred. They faced Southern Brave again in their season opener and conceded 157 runs while bowling first. The bowlers were extremely expensive and could not pick wickets in the beginning of the contest. Chasing the target, the Rockets could only post 130 runs and lost the game by 27 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the only impactful batter from the team with a score of 49 runs in the match. Their next game was washed out due to rain that earned them a single point. TRT-W are placed seventh in the standings with a point and a net run rate of -1.350.
The sides have collided only once in the 2021 season where Northern Superchargers Women won the game by 27 runs. The sides did not clash last season. However, going in head-to-head this season, TR-W are expected to dominate this affair. They faced an unfortunate loss in their failed chase in the previous game but their batters chipped in a good number of runs in the game. Northern Superchargers Women had a poor outing with the bat in the last game. Their batters struggled and shall have to come up with better efforts here. The conditions would be a big challenge for batters on both sides. Trent Rockets Women have a good bowling attack and know these conditions well, making them favourites.
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch)Bet Now!