TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction TRER 55 % Chance of Winning OVA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oval Invincibles Women and Trent Rockets Women will meet in the 31st game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 14, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets Women are at a dicey position here. They have done well with the last three consecutive wins in their campaign. With four wins and three losses, the team is currently at the fourth place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.526. They desperately need this victory to have a chance at the title here. The team won their last game against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Oval Invincibles Women are well rested at the second place of their points table. They have four wins and two losses in the competition. They won their last game against London Spirit Women and jumped to the second place of the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of -0.016. A win here will cement their spot in the qualifiers.

Trent Rockets Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Oval Invincibles Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips

Oval Invincibles Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles Women won the last game of the competition. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Chamari Athapaththu opened for the side and scored 28, 0, 1, 11, 48, 0 and 29 runs for their opening partnership in their campaign. Athapaththu and Winfield-Hill average at 10.00 & 18.83 respectively in the competition. In their last clash with Trent Rockets last season, the team scored no run before they lost their first wicket in the game. Looking at their form, Oval Invincibles Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Oval Invincibles Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has hosted one match in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup and it was between Nottinghamshire and Gloucestershire. The latter elected to field first which was the right choice even though the first innings total was formidable. The surface allows high scoring chases and the toss winning side in the next match will want to follow along with the same approach.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (c) All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler Maddy Villiers All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Ryana-MacDonald Gay Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sophia Smale All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women are coming from a win in the last game. The bowlers were impressive in the last game and restricted London Spirit Women at 120 runs in the last game. They will be expected to do well in the next game.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alana King All-rounder Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women are coming from a win here against Birmingham Phoenix Women here. They restricted Birmingham at 112 runs in the last game and then chased the target comfortably.

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Oval Invincibles women by 2-0 in the three clashes against Trent Rockets women.

Oval Invincibles Women won- 2

Trent Rockets Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, London Spirit Women scored 120/8 in the game. Sophia Smale took 2 wickets while the others picked a wicket each. Chasing the target, Oval Invincibles Women scored 121/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored an unbeaten 61 while Marizanne Kapp scored an unbeaten 30 runs in the game.

Trent Rockets Women went against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Birmingham could only register 112/6 in the game. Trent Rockets displayed phenomenal form with the ball. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Trent Rockets Women scored 114/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Nat Sciver Brunt (34) and Ashleigh Gardner (20) were also the best batters in the team.

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp is the team’s best batter. She has scored 155 runs in 7 games at an average of 51.66. She scored an unbeaten 30 runs in the last game against London Spirit. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She has scored 303 runs in 7 games at an average of 75.75. She struck 34 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batter from Trent Rockets in the next game.

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 9 wickets in 7 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She took a single wicket in the last game. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Ashleigh Gardner is the top bowler from Trent Rockets Women. She has taken a total of 8 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from Trent Rockets in the next game.