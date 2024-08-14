TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction
TRER
55%
Chance of Winning
OVA
45%
Great Britain
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- The tally is led by Oval Invincibles women by 2-0 in the three clashes against Trent Rockets women.
- Oval Invincibles Women are placed 2nd in the standings whereas Trent Rockets are placed at the 4th position of the standings.
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets Women are at a dicey position here. They have done well with the last three consecutive wins in their campaign. With four wins and three losses, the team is currently at the fourth place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.526. They desperately need this victory to have a chance at the title here. The team won their last game against Birmingham Phoenix Women.
Oval Invincibles Women are well rested at the second place of their points table. They have four wins and two losses in the competition. They won their last game against London Spirit Women and jumped to the second place of the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of -0.016. A win here will cement their spot in the qualifiers.
- Trent Rockets Women’s chance of winning: 55%
- Oval Invincibles Women’ chance of winning: 45%
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips
Oval Invincibles Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women won the last game of the competition. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Chamari Athapaththu opened for the side and scored 28, 0, 1, 11, 48, 0 and 29 runs for their opening partnership in their campaign. Athapaththu and Winfield-Hill average at 10.00 & 18.83 respectively in the competition. In their last clash with Trent Rockets last season, the team scored no run before they lost their first wicket in the game. Looking at their form, Oval Invincibles Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Oval Invincibles Women
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge has hosted one match in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup and it was between Nottinghamshire and Gloucestershire. The latter elected to field first which was the right choice even though the first innings total was formidable. The surface allows high scoring chases and the toss winning side in the next match will want to follow along with the same approach.
Weather Report
There is a possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.
Oval Invincibles Women Players List
Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
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Chamari Athapaththu
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All-rounder
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Paige Scholfield
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Batter
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Lauren Winfield-Hill (c)
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All-rounder
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Joanne Gardner
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All-rounder
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Rachel Slater
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Bowler
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Maddy Villiers
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All-rounder
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Ryana-MacDonald Gay
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Bowler
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
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Bowler
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form
Oval Invincibles Women are coming from a win in the last game. The bowlers were impressive in the last game and restricted London Spirit Women at 120 runs in the last game. They will be expected to do well in the next game.
Trent Rockets Women Players List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
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Natasha Wraith
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Wicket-keeper
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
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All-rounder
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Josie Groves
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Bowler
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Ashleigh Gardner
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All-rounder
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Heather Graham
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All-rounder
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Grace Scrivens
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Batter
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Grace Potts
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon
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Bowler
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Alana King
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All-rounder
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Katie George
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Women Recent Form
Trent Rockets Women are coming from a win here against Birmingham Phoenix Women here. They restricted Birmingham at 112 runs in the last game and then chased the target comfortably.
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head Record
The tally is led by Oval Invincibles women by 2-0 in the three clashes against Trent Rockets women.
Oval Invincibles Women won- 2
Trent Rockets Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, London Spirit Women scored 120/8 in the game. Sophia Smale took 2 wickets while the others picked a wicket each. Chasing the target, Oval Invincibles Women scored 121/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored an unbeaten 61 while Marizanne Kapp scored an unbeaten 30 runs in the game.
Trent Rockets Women went against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Birmingham could only register 112/6 in the game. Trent Rockets displayed phenomenal form with the ball. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Trent Rockets Women scored 114/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Nat Sciver Brunt (34) and Ashleigh Gardner (20) were also the best batters in the team.
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, null
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Batters
Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women
Marizanne Kapp is the team’s best batter. She has scored 155 runs in 7 games at an average of 51.66. She scored an unbeaten 30 runs in the last game against London Spirit. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She has scored 303 runs in 7 games at an average of 75.75. She struck 34 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batter from Trent Rockets in the next game.
Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 9 wickets in 7 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She took a single wicket in the last game. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.
Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women
Ashleigh Gardner is the top bowler from Trent Rockets Women. She has taken a total of 8 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from Trent Rockets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets Women
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch