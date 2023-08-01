TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction
TRER
35%
Chance of Winning
SBR
65%
Test
Trent Bridge
Facts
- Trent Rockets have never defeated Southern Brave in the competition.
- Nat Sciver-Brunt may be the key player who is in a fantastic batting form and might sway the result in her team’s favour.
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning
The brand new season of the Women's Hundred will run from August 1 to 27 August. The Hundred 2023 is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Last season was decent for Trent Rockets Women. They finished third in the points table and made it to the play-offs. However, they were defeated in Eliminator by Southern Brave Women that knocked them out of the competition. Nevertheless, they make a formidable force with a talented pool of players in the batting and the bowling line-up. Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the team.
Southern Brave Women, on the other hand, reached the final of the previous edition of the competition but were put down by the Oval Invincibles Women by 5 wickets. The team is loaded with extraordinary talents like Danni Wyatt and the Indian cricketing superstar, Smriti Mandhana.
Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 35%
Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 65%
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips
The opposing sides have their own strengths and limitations, and it will be captivating to discover how they adapt to each other's playstyles and strategies. Both the teams possess a heavy batting and bowling artillery. However, Southern Brave had a better season last year with commendable performances in all the departments. The match is guaranteed to pack a lot of back and forths, with the result uncertain for the upcoming contest.
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared at Trent Bridge will be excellent for batting with little help for the seamers. The teams batting first have had more success at the venue. Hence, they will like to bat first and put runs on the board so that they can defend it later.
Weather Report
The average temperature over the next 14 days in Trent Bridge from this forecast is 19°C (66°F). The venue is expected to witness light showers on the day of the game.
Trent Rockets Women Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Joanne Gardner
|
Batter
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Batter
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Natasha Wraith
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
Trent Rockets Women Team Form
This team has a sensational talent in the batting line-up with the likes of international names. The bowling is also sound with aggressive pacers in the ranks. .
Southern Brave Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
|
Seren Smale
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Anya Shrubsole ( c)
|
Bowler
|
Maitlan Brown
|
Bowler
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Women Team Form
The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. They secured pretty high totals in the last season.
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other 3 times, where Southern Brave Women have emerged victorious in all those instances.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Southern Brave Women - 3
Trent Rockets Women - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds
Southern Brave Women to score many boundaries
The Southern Brave Women were fantastic last season, especially with the bat. Their opening line-up itself took care of most of their batting bid. SB-W secured 119 fours last season in eight games, averaging at almost 15. However, the team is extremely motivated against Trent Rockets Women. In the two encounters between the sides last season, SB-W smashed 16 & 17 fours in two games respectively. Moreover, the venue will certainly boost the team’s confidence and favour their batting.
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading her team this season. The batter is coming from two back-to-back centuries against Australia in the ODI series. She was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. She smashed 76* (36) & 19 runs against Southern Brave in her two meetings with them. With that said, the batter possesses extraordinary batting skills and should be able to thrash SB-W bowlers.
Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter
Mandhana, an Indian batting superstar, will open for Southern Brave Women in the competition. She secured most runs for her team last season, 211 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.14. She possessed a strike rate of over 150 and was purely destructive with her bat. She secured 16 & 57* in her two outings against Trent Rockets last season.
Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers
Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler
Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. She picked 2 wickets against SB-W last season.
Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler
One of the most talented bowlers in the mix, Lauren Bell will lead the bowling attack of Southern Brave in the upcoming game. She picked second most wickets last season with 11 wickets to her name in 8 games last season. She averaged at 11.82 with an economy rate of 7.53. She was instrumental in the series against Australia where she picked 4 wickets in the WT20Is and 7 in the WODIs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Southern Brave Women
Southern Brave Women were the runners-up in the previous edition of the Women’s Hundred. They finished second in the points table with 5 wins and a loss in 6 games. They cruised through the play-offs to face Oval Invincibles in the finals. SB-W were unfortunate that day as they could gather only 101 runs in the finals that was comfortably conquered by the Invincibles with 5 wickets in hand. On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women finished third in the table standings last year with 3 wins and as many losses. They were kicked out in the Eliminator by Southern Brave Women.
The sides collided twice last season where Southern Brave clinched both the victories. Their last battle in the Eliminator game of the Women’s Hundred 2022 went in SB-W’s favour. SB-W scored 134 runs in the game and restricted TRT-W at 132 to win the game by 2 runs. Southern Brave has the likes of batters like Smriti Mandhana, who was the top scorer from the team. But their real strength lies with their bowling order with names like Georgia Adams & Lauren Bell in the team.
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 2.36 (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch)Bet Now!