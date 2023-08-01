TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction TRER 35 % Chance of Winning SBR 65 % Bet Now! The first game of the Hundred Women’s competition will be played between Trent Rockets Women and Southern Brave Women. The game is scheduled to be played on 1 August 2023. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning

The brand new season of the Women's Hundred will run from August 1 to 27 August. The Hundred 2023 is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Last season was decent for Trent Rockets Women. They finished third in the points table and made it to the play-offs. However, they were defeated in Eliminator by Southern Brave Women that knocked them out of the competition. Nevertheless, they make a formidable force with a talented pool of players in the batting and the bowling line-up. Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the team.

Southern Brave Women, on the other hand, reached the final of the previous edition of the competition but were put down by the Oval Invincibles Women by 5 wickets. The team is loaded with extraordinary talents like Danni Wyatt and the Indian cricketing superstar, Smriti Mandhana.

Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 35%

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 65%

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Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

The opposing sides have their own strengths and limitations, and it will be captivating to discover how they adapt to each other's playstyles and strategies. Both the teams possess a heavy batting and bowling artillery. However, Southern Brave had a better season last year with commendable performances in all the departments. The match is guaranteed to pack a lot of back and forths, with the result uncertain for the upcoming contest.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Trent Bridge will be excellent for batting with little help for the seamers. The teams batting first have had more success at the venue. Hence, they will like to bat first and put runs on the board so that they can defend it later.

Weather Report

The average temperature over the next 14 days in Trent Bridge from this forecast is 19°C (66°F). The venue is expected to witness light showers on the day of the game.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon All-rounder Natasha Wraith All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

This team has a sensational talent in the batting line-up with the likes of international names. The bowling is also sound with aggressive pacers in the ranks. .

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Seren Smale Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler

Southern Brave Women Team Form

The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. They secured pretty high totals in the last season.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other 3 times, where Southern Brave Women have emerged victorious in all those instances.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Southern Brave Women - 3

Trent Rockets Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women to score many boundaries

The Southern Brave Women were fantastic last season, especially with the bat. Their opening line-up itself took care of most of their batting bid. SB-W secured 119 fours last season in eight games, averaging at almost 15. However, the team is extremely motivated against Trent Rockets Women. In the two encounters between the sides last season, SB-W smashed 16 & 17 fours in two games respectively. Moreover, the venue will certainly boost the team’s confidence and favour their batting.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading her team this season. The batter is coming from two back-to-back centuries against Australia in the ODI series. She was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. She smashed 76* (36) & 19 runs against Southern Brave in her two meetings with them. With that said, the batter possesses extraordinary batting skills and should be able to thrash SB-W bowlers.

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Mandhana, an Indian batting superstar, will open for Southern Brave Women in the competition. She secured most runs for her team last season, 211 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.14. She possessed a strike rate of over 150 and was purely destructive with her bat. She secured 16 & 57* in her two outings against Trent Rockets last season.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. She picked 2 wickets against SB-W last season.

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

One of the most talented bowlers in the mix, Lauren Bell will lead the bowling attack of Southern Brave in the upcoming game. She picked second most wickets last season with 11 wickets to her name in 8 games last season. She averaged at 11.82 with an economy rate of 7.53. She was instrumental in the series against Australia where she picked 4 wickets in the WT20Is and 7 in the WODIs.