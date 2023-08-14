TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction WELF 58 % Chance of Winning TRER 42 % Bet Now! Match 20 of the 2023 Women’s Hundred competition will witness Trent Rockets Women taking on Welsh Fire Women. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning

The Nat Sciver led Trent Rockets won their first battle of the season in their last game. The Rockets skipper smashed an unbeaten 81 from 41 balls and guided her side to a 5 wicket win with 14 balls to spare as they overcame a strong London Spirits side at Lords. Sciver’s brutal hitting was too much for the London Spirits bowlers as she hit 9 fours and 4 sixes. They bowled well in the first innings and restricted the hosts to 124 runs at the loss of four. Trent Rockets are still far away from sealing the spot for the Eliminator but their performance in the last game will simply motivate them to improve in the matches to come. Opener Lizelle Lee is an experienced batter and will look to build a strong partnership with Bryony Smith. Harmanpreet Kaur and Fran Wilson should also help skipper Natalie Sciver in the middle-order. Naomi Dattani and Joanne Gardner will also look to play some quick cameos in the lower middle order. Alexa Stonehouse and Naomi Dattani need to improve their performance with the new ball. Kirstie Gordon, Alana King, and Bryony Smith all did well with the leather in hand in the last game and are riding on confidence.

The Tammy Beaumont led Welsh Fire tasted their first defeat of the season at the hands of league leaders Southern Brave. They failed to snatch the crunch moments of the game and lost the game by 2 wickets in front of a record six and a half thousand for a women's game in Cardiff. They were on a three match winning streak which is now broken. They sit second in the points table right now with 7 points and a net run rate of +0.434 besides their name. Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley form a strong opening duo at the top and are supported by Sarah Bryce, Laura Harris and Georgia Elwiss in the middle order. The likes of Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, and Alex Griffiths also add depth to this line-up. Shabnim Ismail and Claire Nicholas are expected to do well with the new ball. Alex Griffiths and Freya Davies must bowl tight spells in the middle overs for the side to do well in this game. Skipper Beaumont will expect tight bowling spells from Elwiss and Dunkley as well.

Trent Rockets Women's chance of winning: 42%

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been on a rampage this season. She smashed an unbeaten 81 run knock in the last game with the help of 9 fours and 4 sixes. She is TRT-W’s top run-scorer this season with 134 runs in three matches. She averages almost 29.50 against WEF-W in the competition. Based on her recent form and her past performances, we have backed Nat Sciver-Brunt to score high against Welsh Fire Women in the game.

Sophia Dunkley, the 25-year-old England batter, just scored a fifty in her last game. With this knock, she is WEF-W’s top run-getter at the moment. She has accumulated 103 runs at an average of 34.33 in only three innings. In the 2022 season, Dunkley hammered 193 runs in 7 innings at a similar average of 34.30. We predict Dunkley to score high against Trent Rockets in the game.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has traditionally been helpful to batters. However, seamers do get some amount of assistance with the new ball but once the ball gets old it’s only the batter’s game. Hence, the teams will look to bowl first. The average first innings score here in the last five games is 129 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Monday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 83% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. There are high chances of rain on August 14 and the skies above the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will see clouds.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women were struggling in the competition but picked up their first win of the season against London Spirits Women in their last game. They have a strong batting lineup and will need to work on their bowling if they wish to qualify for the Eliminators.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Ella McCaughan Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Emily Windsor Batter Alex Giffiths All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women have a balanced squad. Their batting lineup is well equipped with power hitters and they also possess a strong bowling lineup who are capable of defending low totals as well. They were on a three match winning streak but lost their last game by a very small margin in a last ball thriller.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met only twice in the past and Trent Rockets picked up wins in both these games. Welsh Fire Women are yet to pick up a win over Trent Rockets Women in the Women’s Hundred competition.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Trent Rockets Women Won: 2 matches

Welsh Fire Women Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to score over 20.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Welsh Fire Women are blessed with the in-form opening duo of Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont. WEF-W posted the scores of 19, 72, 0 & 80 runs before their first dismissal. In two out of these four matches, WEF-W managed to surpass our target of 20.5 runs before losing their first wicket. Dunkley and Beaumont have been in phenomenal form this season and are averaging almost 34.33 & 23.75 respectively this season. Considering all this, we have backed Welsh Fire Women to score over 20.5 runs before their first dismissal.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

The Trent Rockets skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt played a phenomenal 81 run knock in the last game and guided her side to their maiden win of the season. With 134 runs in three innings, Sciver-Brunt is TRT-W’s top run-scorer this term. Her scores in the current season read 49, 4 & 81* runs respectively. Before the start of the Hundred’s Women competition, she scored back-to-back centuries against Australia Women. She will be keen on getting a win for her side in the next game as well and hence we back her to be the top batting prospect for Trent Rockets in the game.

Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

The 32-year-old England batter, Tammy Beaumont accumulated 95 runs in four games at an average of 23.75. She is WEF-W’s 2nd highest run-getter at the moment. Her scores this season read 26, 0, 59 & 10 runs respectively. Last season, Beaumont scored 138 runs in only 6 games at an average of 27.60. All that said, we have backed Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women against Trent Rockets Women.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. Smith picked 3 wickets from as many games this season. She has been the most economical bowler for her side this season and is determined to get important picks in her upcoming game.

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail has been quite impactful with the ball this season. She has picked up 8 wickets in four matches at an average of 11.25. Her figures this season read 0/28, 3/12, 3/31 and 2/19 respectively in the four games she played. She picked up two wickets in the last game and was WEF-W’s best bowler. A similar performance is expected from Shabnim Ismail in the upcoming contest as well.