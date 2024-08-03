TRER (Trent Rockets Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction TRER 45 % Chance of Winning WELF 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.975 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 14th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 3, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets Women finished at the 4th place of the table with three wins and four losses. The team had a fantastic start to their campaign as they won the first game against Northern Superchargers. However, the team lost the two games after that. Their latest defeat came against Birmingham Phoenix Women. With a win and two losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.267.

Welsh Fire Women ended at the 3rd place of the points table last year. Welsh Fire Women are off to a great start in the competition. The team is coming from a win against London Spirit Women in their latest outing. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.017. They will walk in confident in their next outing.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Trent Rockets Women’ chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Trent Rockets Women to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Trent Rockets Women have a number of options to open for the team. The team has Grace Scrivens and Bryony Smith open for the team. The pair scored 47, 13 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in three games. In their last meeting (2023), Trent Rockets scored 78 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, the opening pair looks in good hands and will score over 18 runs before first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Welsh Fire Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham is known for its traditionally batting-friendly pitch, which can provide pace and bounce, making it conducive for high scoring in ODI and T20 matches. The pitch often favours batsmen, especially during the first innings, while spinners may find some support later in the game. It also has a history of good conditions for fast bowlers due to its grass cover. The team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and humid with a chance of rain. The temperatures will be between 14°C and 27°C.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alana King All-rounder Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women are coming from a loss here against Birmingham Phoenix Women here. They could not chase the target in the last game.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Emily Windsor Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game against the Trent Rockets Women. The team batted extremely well in the last game.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Trent Rockets Women lead the tally by 2-1 against Welsh Fire Women.

Trent Rockets Women won- 2

Welsh Fire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Birmingham Phoenix Women batted first in the game and scored 139/3 in the game. The bowling unit did not play very well and leaked a lot of runs. Alana King and Heather Graham picked a wicket each. During the chase, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 59 runs while Heather Graham scored 30 runs. Bryony Smith chipped in 23 runs in the game. However, Trent Rockets Women scored 136/7 in the game and lost the match by 3 runs.

Welsh Fire Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, London Spirit Women scored 150/5 in the game. Freya Davies picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Welsh Fire Women surpassed the target and posted 151/4 in the game, winning the game by 6 wickets. Hayley Matthews scored an unbeaten 78 in the game whereas Sarah Bryce scored 21 runs in the game.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.975 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in fantastic form. She has scored 36*, 56* & 59 runs in the three games. With her current form, she will come in as the best batting pick from Trent Rockets Women.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sophia Dunkley batted well in the last season too. This season, she came into the competition with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 69 runs followed by 35 & 17 runs in the next two games. She struck runs at a strike rate of over 140. Dunkley will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Heather Graham is the top bowler from Trent Rockets Women. She has taken a total of 6 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from Trent Rockets in the next game.

Georgia Davis to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Georgia Davis is the top bowler from Welsh Fire. She has taken 6 wickets in 3 games. She is coming from taking a wicket in the last game. With that, she will walk in as the best bowler from Welsh Fire.