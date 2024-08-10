WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction

WELF

57%

Chance of Winning

BIR

43%

Parimatch

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.68
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Great Britain

Sophia Gardens

Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 25th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 10, 2024. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • The tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Welsh Fire women.
  • Birmingham Phoenix Women are placed 7th in the standings whereas Welsh Fire are placed at the 1st position of the standings.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire Women are unhinged and possess a terrific winning momentum at the present. The team won their last outing against Southern Brave whereas their next outing was abandoned due to rain. The team has won four games and lost a single match. With that, they are atop the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.198 in the competition. The team will be extremely confident in the next game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss against Northern Superchargers Women in their last game. The team has two wins and three losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -1.070. Birmingham Phoenix have a few matches left to pull off a miracle.

  • Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 57%
  • Birmingham Phoenix Women’ chance of winning: 43%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Welsh Fire Women to under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont open for the team but failed in raising a respectable opening partnership in the competition. The pair posted scores of 65, 5, 17, 4 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. Birmingham has a weak batting order but their bowlers have done well in the competition. Beaumont and Dunkely average at 15.00 & 31.25 respectively in the competition. That said, Welsh Fire can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership: Welsh Fire Women

1.73
Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one that is preferred by the bowlers as it is quite a slow pitch, It also provides little help to the batters, and with a par score of 165, opting to bowl first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

There are predictions for rain in Cardiff on August 04, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce

Wicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Ella McCaughan

Batter

Sophia Dunkley

All-rounder

Georgia Elwiss

All-rounder

Tammy Beaumont

Batter

Phoebe Franklin

Batter

Jess Jonassen

Bowler

Beth Langston

Bowler

Freya Davies

Bowler

Georgia Davis

Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers were fantastic in the last game and restricted Southern Brave Women to a score of 84. The batters were also efficient in chasing the target.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones

Wicket-keeper

Ellyse Perry (c)

All-rounder

Sterre Kalis

Batter

Sophie Devine

All-rounder

Charis Pavely

Bowler

Emily Arlott

All-rounder

Seren Smale

Batter

Suzie Bates

All-rounder

Issy Wong

Bowler

Hannah Baker

Bowler

Katie Levick

Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss here. The batters bundled out for 54 runs in the last game. They will clash against Welsh Fire in the next game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Welsh Fire women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2

Welsh Fire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women’s last game was abandoned due to bad weather. They clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, the Brave secured 84 runs in the game. It was an impressive bowling performance from Welsh Fire. Jess Jonassen and Freya Davies picked 2 wickets each in the game.Chasing the target, Welsh Fire Women comfortably scored 88/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Tammy Beaumont scored 34 runs while Sarah Bryce smashed an unbeaten 20 runs in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 115/5 in the game. It was a low score as Birmingham bowled well in the game. Ellyse Perry and Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team failed miserably and bundled out for 54 runs, losing the game by 61 runs. Sophie Devine scored 20 runs while Seren Smale posted 16 runs in the game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Great Britain

Sophia Gardens, null

Icon

Welsh Fire (w)

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.75
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.68
Bet Now!
Icon

Birmingham Phoenix (w)

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.1
Bet Now!

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 152 runs in 5 games at an average of 30.40. She knocked 7 runs in the last game but will be expected to return with a huge knock in the next game.

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sarah Bryce is a consistent hitter in the competition. She has scored 116 runs in 5 games. Bryce strikes over 100 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game. She scored an unbeaten 20 in the last game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 7.04. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Jess Jonassen is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 5 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Jonassen will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Welsh Fire Women

The sides have clashed three times before in the format. Birmingham Phoenix has won two games as opposed to a single win of Welsh Fire. In their last clash in 2023, Welsh Fire Women won the match by 3 runs. Welsh Fire Women are having an ecstatic campaign. They have won three games in a row and have fantastic momentum. Birmingham are placed low in the standings and stand no chance against Welsh Fire. Welsh Fire Women will come in as match favourites.

Welsh Fire Women to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)

Bet Now!