WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction WELF 57 % Chance of Winning BIR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 25th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 10, 2024. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire Women are unhinged and possess a terrific winning momentum at the present. The team won their last outing against Southern Brave whereas their next outing was abandoned due to rain. The team has won four games and lost a single match. With that, they are atop the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.198 in the competition. The team will be extremely confident in the next game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss against Northern Superchargers Women in their last game. The team has two wins and three losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -1.070. Birmingham Phoenix have a few matches left to pull off a miracle.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 57%

Birmingham Phoenix Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Welsh Fire Women to under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont open for the team but failed in raising a respectable opening partnership in the competition. The pair posted scores of 65, 5, 17, 4 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. Birmingham has a weak batting order but their bowlers have done well in the competition. Beaumont and Dunkely average at 15.00 & 31.25 respectively in the competition. That said, Welsh Fire can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Welsh Fire Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one that is preferred by the bowlers as it is quite a slow pitch, It also provides little help to the batters, and with a par score of 165, opting to bowl first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

There are predictions for rain in Cardiff on August 04, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers were fantastic in the last game and restricted Southern Brave Women to a score of 84. The batters were also efficient in chasing the target.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss here. The batters bundled out for 54 runs in the last game. They will clash against Welsh Fire in the next game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Welsh Fire women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2

Welsh Fire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women’s last game was abandoned due to bad weather. They clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, the Brave secured 84 runs in the game. It was an impressive bowling performance from Welsh Fire. Jess Jonassen and Freya Davies picked 2 wickets each in the game.Chasing the target, Welsh Fire Women comfortably scored 88/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Tammy Beaumont scored 34 runs while Sarah Bryce smashed an unbeaten 20 runs in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 115/5 in the game. It was a low score as Birmingham bowled well in the game. Ellyse Perry and Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team failed miserably and bundled out for 54 runs, losing the game by 61 runs. Sophie Devine scored 20 runs while Seren Smale posted 16 runs in the game.

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Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 152 runs in 5 games at an average of 30.40. She knocked 7 runs in the last game but will be expected to return with a huge knock in the next game.

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sarah Bryce is a consistent hitter in the competition. She has scored 116 runs in 5 games. Bryce strikes over 100 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game. She scored an unbeaten 20 in the last game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 7.04. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Jess Jonassen is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 5 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Jonassen will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.