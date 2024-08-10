WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction
WELF
57%
Chance of Winning
BIR
43%
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- The tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Welsh Fire women.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women are placed 7th in the standings whereas Welsh Fire are placed at the 1st position of the standings.
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning
Welsh Fire Women are unhinged and possess a terrific winning momentum at the present. The team won their last outing against Southern Brave whereas their next outing was abandoned due to rain. The team has won four games and lost a single match. With that, they are atop the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.198 in the competition. The team will be extremely confident in the next game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss against Northern Superchargers Women in their last game. The team has two wins and three losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -1.070. Birmingham Phoenix have a few matches left to pull off a miracle.
- Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 57%
- Birmingham Phoenix Women’ chance of winning: 43%
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips
Welsh Fire Women to under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont open for the team but failed in raising a respectable opening partnership in the competition. The pair posted scores of 65, 5, 17, 4 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. Birmingham has a weak batting order but their bowlers have done well in the competition. Beaumont and Dunkely average at 15.00 & 31.25 respectively in the competition. That said, Welsh Fire can expect an early dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Welsh Fire Women
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction
The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one that is preferred by the bowlers as it is quite a slow pitch, It also provides little help to the batters, and with a par score of 165, opting to bowl first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.
Weather Report
There are predictions for rain in Cardiff on August 04, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.
Welsh Fire Women Players List
Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Ella McCaughan
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
All-rounder
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
Bowler
|
Beth Langston
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Women Recent Form
Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers were fantastic in the last game and restricted Southern Brave Women to a score of 84. The batters were also efficient in chasing the target.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Charis Pavely
|
Bowler
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss here. The batters bundled out for 54 runs in the last game. They will clash against Welsh Fire in the next game.
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record
The tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Welsh Fire women.
Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2
Welsh Fire Women won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds
Welsh Fire Women’s last game was abandoned due to bad weather. They clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, the Brave secured 84 runs in the game. It was an impressive bowling performance from Welsh Fire. Jess Jonassen and Freya Davies picked 2 wickets each in the game.Chasing the target, Welsh Fire Women comfortably scored 88/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Tammy Beaumont scored 34 runs while Sarah Bryce smashed an unbeaten 20 runs in the game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 115/5 in the game. It was a low score as Birmingham bowled well in the game. Ellyse Perry and Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team failed miserably and bundled out for 54 runs, losing the game by 61 runs. Sophie Devine scored 20 runs while Seren Smale posted 16 runs in the game.
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens, null
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 152 runs in 5 games at an average of 30.40. She knocked 7 runs in the last game but will be expected to return with a huge knock in the next game.
Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women
Sarah Bryce is a consistent hitter in the competition. She has scored 116 runs in 5 games. Bryce strikes over 100 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game. She scored an unbeaten 20 in the last game.
Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 7.04. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women
Jess Jonassen is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 5 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Jonassen will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Welsh Fire Women
Welsh Fire Women to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Parimatch