WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction WELF 55 % Chance of Winning LON 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women will clash in the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The final showdown will take place at Lord's, London on August 18. The match will begin from 6:45 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire Women had a phenomenal season in this edition of the Women’s Hundred. They finished atop the points table with five wins and two losses. The team had 11 points and currently possess a net run rate of 0.334. With finishing first in the standings, the team moved through to the finals and will clash against the winners of the Eliminator game. The team looks balanced and will be looking to win this affair and lift the trophy.

London Spirit Women fought pretty hard throughout their campaign in the competition. The team gathered four wins and three losses in the tournament. With that, they finished at the 3rd place of the standings. The team successfully won the Eliminator game against Oval Invincibles to enter the finals. The team will give their best in the next game.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

The pitch will be favourable to bowlers going by the turn of events in 2024. The surface at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is one that is preferred by the batters. The ball comes onto the field nicely at the venue, and a high-scoring encounter could be quite a possibility on the pitch. The toss winner has come out successful in more games than the team batting first. The skipper winning the toss shall pick to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and humid with no chance of rain. The temperatures will be between 17°C and 24°C.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women fought very hard to reach here. They defeated Oval Invincibles Women in the last game and will now face Welsh Fire in the finals. Their bowling order was on the top of their game and will exhibit the same in the next game.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women played extremely well against London Spirit in their last outing. The team bowled extremely well to bowl out the opponents at 103 runs. The batting order comfortably chased the target.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed on four occasions before. Both the teams have won two games each.

London Spirit Women won- 2

Welsh Fire Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women played against London Spirit Women in their last group match. Batting first in the game, London Spirit batted first and secured 103 before they ran out of wickets. The team were overwhelmed by the bowling attack of Welsh Fire. Hayley Matthews picked 4 wickets whereas Jess Jonassen took 3 wickets in the game. Freya Davies also bowled well and took 2 wickets home. Chasing the target, Welsh Fire posted 106/1 in 74 balls, winning the game by 9 wickets. Tammy Beaumont played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs while Hayley Matthews remained not out at 35. Welsh Fire is a very strong team and will be aiming at winning this competition as they face London Spirit Women next.

London Spirit Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in the Eliminator game of the competition. Oval Invincibles Women batted first in the game and scored 113/9 in the game. London were very good with the ball. Charlie Dean was the best bowler with 3 wickets each in the game. Danielle Gibson, Eva Gay and Sarah Glenn took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, London Spirit women scored 116/2 in 91 balls and won the match by 8 wickets. Georgia Redmayne was the top scorer from the side with an unbeaten 53 in the match. Heather Knight also remained unbeaten at 36 runs. London Spirit Women face a massive challenge against Welsh Fire in the next game.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Great Britain Lord's, null Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.994 Bet Now!

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Heather Knight is the top scorer of the team. She has scored 247 runs in 9 games at an average of 49.40. She scored an unbeaten 36 runs in the last game. Her terrific form will be instrumental in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Despite her inconsistent form in the current competition, Hayley Matthews holds an impressive batting skill. She has scored 176 runs in 7 games at an average of 35.20. She struck an unbeaten 35 runs in the last game.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn continued to wreak havoc in the competition. She has picked 11 wickets in 9 games of the competition. With that, she is the leading wicket taker for her team. She managed 2 wickets in the last game. Glenn will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Jess Jonassen is back in form with her lethal deliveries in the competition. Jonassen has picked 12 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She maintains an economy rate of 6.89 in the competition. She took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.