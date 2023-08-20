WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs LON (London Spirits Women) Match Prediction WELF 63 % Chance of Winning LON 37 % Bet Now! Match 28 of the 2023 Women’s Hundred Competition will see the tussle between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirits Women. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Chances of Winning

The Welsh Fire Women's team has shown a remarkable performance in this year's competition, winning four out of the six matches they have played so far. In their recent match against the Trent Rockets Women, they achieved a comprehensive victory, which has boosted their confidence to continue their winning streak. In the latest game, the Fire Women, led by their captain Tammy Beaumont, chose to bat first. Beaumont's exceptional batting skills were on display as she scored an impressive century, amassing 118 runs from just 61 balls. Her outstanding performance propelled the Fire Women to a total score of 181/3. The team's bowler, Freya Davies, also contributed significantly by taking two wickets. Their collective efforts limited the Rockets Women to a score of 140/5, resulting in a convincing 41-run victory for the Fire Women.

The London Spirit Women's team faced elimination from the Women’s Hundred 2023 tournament following a defeat to the Northern Superchargers Women in their recent match. As they prepare to face the Fire Women next, they are determined to cause an upset and turn the tides in their favour. In their previous match, Amelia Kerr played a pivotal role by scoring an impressive unbeaten 60 runs, contributing significantly to the Spirit Women's total of 135 runs. Sarah Glenn, a key player for the Spirit Women, showcased her skills by taking three wickets. As the match reached its climax, it came down to the final set, but unfortunately, the Spirit Women couldn't maintain their composure, resulting in a loss by four wickets.

Welsh Fire Women's chance of winning: 63%

London Spirit Women's chance of winning: 37%

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Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Betting Tips

Sophia Dunkley, the 25-year-old England batter, has put up some decent performances for Welsh Fire Women this season. She has accumulated 127 runs at an average of 31.75 in only four innings. In the 2022 season, Dunkley hammered 193 runs in 7 innings at a similar average of 34.30. We predict Dunkley to score over 19.5 runs against London Spirits Women. Pari Match has offered the odds of 1.85 in Dunkley’s favour and you should definitely pick it for a profitable return.

All-rounder Danielle Gibson has been chipping in her fair share efficiently in her campaign. She mustered 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 141.02. She is only a run behind London Spirits’ top-scorer this season, Amelia Kerr. She scored 28, 36, 22 & 24 runs in four games respectively. She will be keen on getting a win for her side in the next game as well and hence we back her to score over 14.5 runs against Welsh Fire Women in the game. If you feel the same, head over to Pari Match and pick the odds of 1.85 in Danielle Gibson’s favour.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sophia Gardens offers a balanced playing field. Once the batsmen find their rhythm, they can execute more daring shots. The bowlers must maintain consistent accuracy to prevent conceding runs. The average first innings score here in the last five Women’s Hundred games is 146.20 runs. Given these conditions, choosing to field first after winning the toss might be the favourable choice at this location.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Sunday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. Scattered showers are expected at Cardiff tomorrow.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tammy Beaumont (c) Batter Ella McCaughan Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alex Hartley Bowler Alex Giffiths All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

The Welsh Fire Women have achieved equilibrium within their squad. Their batting roster is enriched with hard-hitting players, complemented by a robust bowling lineup adept at safeguarding modest scores. With their recent 41-run victory, they stand on the verge of securing a spot in the knockout stage.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Heather Knight (c) Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Niamh Holland Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

London Spirit's performance in this edition has been notably subpar, a fact evident in their recent displays. Having managed only a solitary victory in six matches and encountering two matches disrupted by weather, they find themselves with a tally of 4 points. As the race for the remaining qualification spot unfolds, they must promptly reverse their fortunes by securing victories.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met only twice in the past and London Spirits Women picked up wins in both these games. Welsh Fire Women are yet to pick up a win over London Spirits Women in the Women’s Hundred competition.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

London Spirits Women Won: 2 matches

Welsh Fire Women Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Welsh Fire Women are blessed with the in-form opening duo of Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont. WEF-W posted the scores of 19, 72, 0, 80 & 81 runs before their first dismissal. In three out of these five matches, WEF-W managed to surpass our target of 22.5 runs before losing their first wicket. Dunkley and Beaumont have been in phenomenal form this season and are averaging almost 31.75 & 42.60 respectively this season. Considering all this, we have backed Welsh Fire Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Top Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

The 32-year-old England batter, Tammy Beaumont played an incredible 118 run knock in her last game. She did this in only 61 deliveries with the help of 20 fours and 2 sixes. Beaumont's contributions include 215 runs over five matches, maintaining an impressive average of 42.60. She currently holds the position of the highest run-scorer for WEF-W. Her performance this season has seen her post scores of 26, 0, 59, 10, and an outstanding 118 runs. In the previous season, Beaumont accumulated 138 runs from merely six games, averaging 27.60. Given her consistent performance, we have placed our confidence in Tammy Beaumont as the favoured top batter for the Welsh Fire Women against the London Spirit Women.

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail has left a notable mark with her bowling prowess this season. Across five matches, she has impressively secured 9 wickets at an average of 12.55. Her figures this season read 0/28, 3/12, 3/31, 2/19 & 1/23 respectively in the five games she’s played. Throughout the season, she has consistently proven to be a potent force on the bowling front. As a result, she stands out as the prime bowling candidate for the Welsh Fire Women in the upcoming match against the London Spirit Women.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirits Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr of the London Spirit is anticipated to shine as the standout batter in her team's upcoming encounter against Welsh Fire. It's noteworthy that in their recent match, despite the London Spirit's loss, Kerr's performance stood out. She delivered an exceptional unbeaten 60-run performance from 32 deliveries. Currently, Kerr holds the position of the leading run-scorer for LON-W, amassing 111 runs from four appearances at an impressive average of 55.50. Kerr is undoubtedly motivated to replicate her exceptional performance in the upcoming match as well.

Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for her team, claiming a notable 9 wickets across four matches thus far. Her role in LS-W's bowling unit has been pivotal, consistently maintaining an economy rate of 5.47. In the most recent game, she showcased her prowess as London Spirit's premier bowler by securing three wickets while conceding a mere 19 runs. Her contributions have stood out in three out of the four matches they've played. Additionally, Glenn holds the distinction of being the most economical bowler for LON-W this season. Driven by determination, she aims to make significant breakthroughs in the upcoming match as well.