WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction WELF 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 21st game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 8, 2024. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire Women are unhinged and possess a terrific winning momentum at the present. The team won their last outing against Southern Brave. The team has won four games and lost a single match. With that, they are atop the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.198 in the competition. The team will be extremely confident in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win against Birmingham Phoenix Women in their last game. The team has won three games in a row and will have emerged from the bottom to be placed at the second place in the points table. The team has three wins, a loss and a tie in five matches. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 1.690. Northern Superchargers will be eager to win their next game as well but going against Welsh Fire will not be easy.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Northern Superchargers Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers Women to under 13.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Hollie Armitage and Marie Kelly opened for the side in the competition before but Davina Perrin has entered the opening order. Perrin, Armitage and Kelly average at 8.66, 9.40 & 7.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 18, 17, 8, 24 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. The batters look out of form and will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Welsh Fire Women 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one that is preferred by the bowlers as it is quite a slow pitch, It also provides little help to the batters, and with a par score of 165, opting to bowl first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

There are high predictions for rain in Cardiff on August 04, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers were fantastic in the last game and restricted Southern Brave Women to a score of 84. The batters were also efficient in chasing the target.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women are doing very well in the competition currently. They have won three games in a row. They batted well in those games and struck out all the teams under 100 runs in those matches.

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Northern Superchargers women by 2-1 in the four clashes against Welsh Fire women.

Northern Superchargers Women won- 2

Welsh Fire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, the Brave secured 84 runs in the game. It was an impressive bowling performance from Welsh Fire. Jess Jonassen and Freya Davies picked 2 wickets each in the game.Chasing the target, Welsh Fire Women comfortably scored 88/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Tammy Beaumont scored 34 runs while Sarah Bryce smashed an unbeaten 20 runs in the game.

Northern Superchargers Women went against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers raised an underwhelming score of 115/5 in the game. Alice Davidson-Richards scored an unbeaten 49 while Annabel Sutherland scored 30 runs in the game. However, the bowling line-up did a fantastic job in limiting Birmingham to a score of 54/10, winning the game by 61 runs.

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Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters

Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 162 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.50. She is coming from a fantastic knock of 30 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sarah Bryce is a consistent hitter in the competition. She has scored 116 runs in 5 games. Bryce strikes over 100 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game. She scored an unbeaten 20 in the last game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Linsey Smithis the best bowler from the team. She has 11 wickets in 5 games. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and has been very consistent in her campaign. She will go in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Jess Jonassen is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 5 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Jonassen will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.