WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction WELF 42 % Chance of Winning SBR 58 % Bet Now! Southern Brave Women will lock horns against Welsh Fire Women in the 17th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game is set to take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 12 and will commence from 7:00 PM IST.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Welsh Fire Women made strides with their performance in the competition so far. After finishing at the bottom last season, they currently top the points table with their explosive form this season. They have won all the three games they have played so far, with one of their games abandoned. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 0.589.

Southern Brave Women also won three games this season so far. However, they also lost a game in their second outing of the season. Interestingly that loss came against Welsh Fire Women. With 3 wins and a loss, they are placed second in the table standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.674. The sides are evenly matched in terms of their batting and bowling strengths. However, with marginal differences, WF-W grabbed the win in their last meeting this season. Southern Brave faced a few unfortunate dismissals in the game but they have the best batting order in the league and have an upper hand.

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 42 %

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 58 %

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Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

Welsh Fire Women are having a dream campaign and are unbeatable in the competition so far. Being at the top of table standings, they will enter the contest with high morale. Tammy Beaumont was excellent with the bat in the last game, scoring 59 runs in the game. Whereas Shabnim Ismail will be expected to gather the important picks in the game against the Brave.

Southern Brave Women are also a strong squad in the competition. They have explosive batters like Mandhana, Wyatt and Bouchier in the squad. Whereas Georgia Adams has been relentless with the ball this season.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has traditionally been helpful to batters. However, seamers do get some amount of assistance with the new ball but once the ball gets old it’s only the batter’s game. Hence, the teams will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 21 degree celsius during the fixture. There is a high chance of precipitation on the match-day.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Emily Windsor Batter Alex Giffiths All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

The team possesses a balanced line-up of batters this season. However, their main strength lies with their bowling order. They scored 137 runs in the previous game but managed to defend the target with their impressive line-up of bowlers.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women are having a fantastic season this year. Their top batting order looked aggressive, accompanied by their equally talented bowling order. However, they face inconsistency and will have to put up a good show to win their next fixture.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided four times till date with SB-W winning on three occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Welsh Fire Women - 1

Southern Brave Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Total fours to be over 23.5 (1.78 @ Parimatch)

The top two occupants of the tournament will clash again on August 12. WF-W have struck 46 fours in three games, averaging at 15.3 whereas SB-W cashed in on 65 fours in the competition, averaging at 16.25. These teams have struck the most boundaries in the competition and will continue to do so in the upcoming game. When the sides collided earlier this season, the game witnessed 45 boundaries. Hence, it is safe to assume for the game to witness over 23 fours. Moreover, Sophia Gardens will assist the batters furthermore.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is an aggressive opening batter and already amassed 88 runs in 3 games at an average of 29.33. She scored 65 runs in her opening game of the competition against Southern Brave Women. She will be keen on getting back to her aggressive form in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Mandhana was the 5th-best scorer in the League last season and averaged 30.14 with a total score of 211. She has posted the scores of 55, 70*, 19 & 0 in the four games. With that, she has amassed 144 runs at an average of 48.00, making her the top scorer of the competition. Although she went out cheaply in the last game, her unbeaten innings of 70 runs against Welsh Fire will not go unnoticed.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and has picked up 6 wickets while bowling at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6.26. In her last game against Birmingham Phoenix Women, she managed to pick 3 scalps.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Adams has been fantastic with the ball this season. With 10 wickets in four games, she is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. She averages at 9.50 and possesses an economy rate of 7.12 in the tournament. In her last game against the Spirit, she picked four wickets to help her team register another win.