WELF (Welsh Fire Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction WELF 55 % Chance of Winning SBR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 17th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 5, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire Women have won two games on the trot and look pretty strong in the competition. They won their last game against Trent Rockets Women. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.034. The team has a very strong bowling order and will look particularly confident in the next game.

Southern Brave Women have failed to tap into their campaign. The team is coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Birmingham Phoenix Women. With three losses and a draw, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have a point and a net run rate of -0.359. The defending champions are in desperate need of a win here.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, the batting order looks intact as witnessed so far this season. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the first three games. Smriti Mandhana entered the competition and is now opening for the team alongside Wyatt. The pair scored 18 runs before Mandhana lost her wicket. Mandhana batted very well in the Women’s Asia Cup and will be expected to strike hard with Danni Wyatt who already looks in terrific form. That said, Southern Brave Women will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Under runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one that is preferred by the bowlers as it is quite a slow pitch, It also provides little help to the batters, and with a par score of 165, opting to bowl first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

There are predictions for rain in Cardiff on August 04, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women are coming from a loss in the last game. The batters failed to chase the target and kept losing quick wickets in the game.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women are coming from a win here. The batters batted well in the last game and successfully chased the target of 131 runs. The team will be confident coming into the next game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 4-1.

Southern Brave Women won- 4

Welsh Fire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Trent Rockets scored 130/5 in the game. Jess Jonassen picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the side. Chasing the target, Sarah Bryce scored an unbeaten 51 runs and was the best batter from the side. Jess Jonassen scored 26 runs while Hayley Matthews posted 20 runs in the game. Welsh Fire registered 131/4, winning the game by 6 wickets.

Southern Brave Women went against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Birmingham scored 137/7 in the game batting first. Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked 2 wickets while the other bowlers took a wicket each. However, the team failed to chase the target. The team was all out for 121 runs in the game. Danni Wyatt scored 43 runs while Freya Kemp smashed 23 runs. Southern Brave Women will be looking to do better in the next game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Great Britain Sophia Gardens, null Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt is the second highest run-scorer in the competition. She has picked 165 runs in 4 games at an average of 41.25. She has scored 59, 2, 61 and 43 runs in her campaign. Wyatt will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sophia Dunkley batted well in the last season too. This season, she came into the competition with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 69 runs followed by 35, 17 & 4 runs in the next three games. Dunkley will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 5 wickets in 4 games. She picked a wicket in the last game and has been very economic with her deliveries. Lauren Bell will be the best bowling pick for the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Jess Jonassen is doing pretty well in the competition. She has picked a total of 6 wickets in 4 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Jonassen will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.