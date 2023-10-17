HYD (Hyderabad) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction HYD 92 % Chance of Winning JAK 8 % Place a bet Melbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir will go head on in one of the early games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy slated to begin at 9:00 AM IST on October 17, 2023. The game is a Group A game that will be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Beginning their campaign with a huge win against Meghalaya in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hyderabad will face their first challenge at the hands of Jammu & Kashmir. Hyderabad had a very topsy turvy season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. Having conceded the first game of the season to Punjab by a massive 59 runs, they came back strong handing defeats to the likes of Puducherry, Goa and Tripura. But back to back losses to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by 46 runs and seven wickets respectively meant that the 10-wicket win against Manipur did not account for too much.

Jammu & Kashmir started off their 2023 campaign with a 19-run loss against Baroda in Jaipur. It was just like the year before where they were beaten by Meghalaya who secured the victory in a rain curtailed game. They bounced back well by thrashing Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs. That was as good as it got for the North Indian side. After losing a close game against Maharashtra by three wickets, four more losses in a group that included Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala and Services meant that they finished with one win and six losses to show after the group stages had ended.

Hyderabad might be a step too far for them this time around. The last time they faced Hyderabad was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where they were decimated by 149 runs.

Hyderabad's chance of winning: 92%

Jammu & Kashmir’ chance of winning: 8%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

There is a reason that Tilak Verma has played for India and there were even some shouts for him to get a role in the World Cup. He is a truly exceptional talent as was showcased last season where he scored 297 runs in six innings. With an average of 49.5 last season, you can bank on him to come up with a big score again.

Amidst his team struggling to get any sort of consistency, Abdul Samad tried to put on a show. He finished with an average of 46.75 with a fifty under his belt as well. He had a decent IPL as well which should hold him in good stead going into a big game. You can bank on him to put up some runs on the board in this one.

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

Two games were played at Jaipur’s KL Saini Ground last season with the chasing team emerging successful in both games. With this being an early game as well, the winning captain is likely to choose the bowl first to get some help from the conditions early.

Weather Report

Weather.com has asserted that Jaipur will have a maximum temperature of 29C on Tuesday with the humidity to peak at 66%. There is very little chance of rain which means that we will definitely get a full quota of overs in this one.

Hyderabad Player List

Aman Perala, Bhavesh Seth, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rohit Rayudu, Shaunak Kulkarni, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma (c), G Aniketh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan, Elligaram Sanketh, Tanay Thyagarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Tilak Varma Batsman Chandan Sahani Batsman Rahul Buddhi All Rounder Bhavesh Seth Wicket-Keeper Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Chama V Milind Bowler Elligaram Sanketh Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Telukupalli Ravi Teja Bowler

Hyderabad Recent Form

A comfortable win against Meghalaya will give them some confidence going into this season but if they can wipe the floor with Jammu and Kashmir, they will walk into the Chhattisgarh clash with a lot of confidence.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Abdul Samad, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid (Wk), Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Khajuria Batsman Qamran Iqbal Batsman Vivrant Sharma Wicket Keeper Shubham Pundir Wicket Keeper Abdul Samad Batsman Yudhvir Singh Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Fazil Rashid Wicket Keeper Auqib Nabi Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Lone Nasir Muzaffar Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

After a disastrous campaign where they suffered a loss to Meghalaya along with five other team, it is evident that they are not at their best in the shortest format of the game. The loss against Baroda does not help make a case for them either.

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played a game against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or in any senior Men’s competition. However, the last time the two faced off in the 50-over format in 2018, Hyderabad came up with the points with a massive 149 run win.

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Hyderabad will start this game as the favorites according to the bookmakers. And there is a very good reason for it. They are a better team from top to bottom with a certified future star of Indian cricket in the squad as well.

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir T20 KL Saini Ground, null Hyderabad Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.08 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.08 Bet Now! Jammu And Kashmir Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 6.5 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Tilak Verma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Tilak averaged almost fifty last season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the six games that he played, he scored fifties in three of those games with a highest score of 67. While he is not the only star in the team, he is definitely the one that shines the brightest and our pick for the best batter in the team.

Vivrant Sharma to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

While Vivrant finished as the third highest run scorer for the team last season, he played three games less than Samad and Khajuria, who was the top scorer. However, in the four games that he did play, Vivrant had two half centuries which is enough for us to pick him as out top batter for his team.

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Ravi Teja to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Was it really going to be anyone else? Teja finished with 10 wickets in his five innings at an astonishing average of 16. What was more impressive was his strikerate of 11.9 which means that he averages two wickets a game which is more than we would like to see to make him our top bowler.

Umran Malik to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

Umran did not have the best of tournaments last season as he failed to replicate his form from the IPL at the domestic level. He finished with just eight wickets in seven matches before he had a very sub par IPL as well. However, with his pace, you can never rule him out, particularly if he gets some assistance in the morning session.