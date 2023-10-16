Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Match Prediction HYD 87 % Chance of Winning MEG 13 % Place a bet Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hyderabad will take on Meghalaya in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Hyderabad commenced their season with a setback, suffering a loss to Punjab. Nonetheless, they concluded their campaign on a positive note by defeating Manipur. In the previous season, Hyderabad secured the fifth position in the Elite Group B table standings, registering four wins and three defeats in a total of seven matches. They accumulated 16 points with a net run rate of -0.167. For the upcoming season, Hyderabad aims to enhance their performance in all aspects of the game to increase their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Meghalaya, on the contrary, had a disappointing campaign last year. They started well by picking up a 8 wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir but failed to keep their winning momentum alive, losing their next four games in a row. With only two wins and five losses in seven games, Meghalaya finished 6th in the league table last season. This year, all of their matches will be hosted at Jaipur. Meghalaya just released their 15 man squad and have Named a new guest professional player, Nakul Verma. He assumes the significant role left vacant by Punit Bisht, who retired in August after leading Meghalaya through its developmental phase in domestic cricket.

Hyderabad's chance of winning: 87%

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 13%

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Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Rahul Buddhi scored 166 runs in 7 games for Hyderabad last season at an average of 27.66. The 26-year-old boasts an average of 29.84 in the format. All that said, Rahul Buddhi is expected to score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Larry Sangma emerged as one of the prominent run-scorers for Meghalaya during the previous season, tallying 100 runs in 7 matches with an average of 16.66. In this specific format, Sangma maintains an average of 14.50. Hence, we have backed Larry Sangma to score over 13.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Hyderabad 1.15 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Meghalaya 4.8 Bet on Melbet

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

There is limited information accessible regarding KLSaini Ground in Jaipur. Our prediction leans toward the team captain choosing to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Monday is expected to be around 34 degree Celsius and 36% humidity, 1% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. The weather forecast for Monday at KL Saini Ground predicts clear skies.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanay Thyagarajan, Mehdi Hassan, S Praneeth Raj, Madhavapeddi Surya Prasad, Hitesh Yadav, Kartikeya Kak, Trishank Gupta, Chandan Sahani, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Shreyas Vala, Yash Gupta, Dheeraj Goud, Akshath Reddy, Bhavesh Seth, Himalay Agarwal, Prateek Reddy, Chama Milind, Jaweed Ali, Mickil Jaiswal, Pragnay Reddy, Mandadi Samhith Reddy, Elligaram Sanketh, Rishith Reddy, Kolla Sumanth, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Tholkanti Goud, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Buddhi, Gangam Anikethreddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Abdul Ela Qureshi, Muthyala Charan, Rakshann Readdi, Bhagath Varma, K Nitesh Reddy, Sathwik Reddy, Shashank MAlankrit Agarwal, Rakesh Yadav, Rahul Radesh, CTL Rakshan, P Nitish Reddy, Bavanaka Sandeep, Abhirath Reddy, Ravi Teja, Jayram Reddy, Jamalpur Mallikarjun, Atul Vyas, Tilak Varma, Ajay Dev Goud, Shashank Lokesh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rahul Buddhi Batsman Alankrit Agarwal Batsman Tilak Varma Batsman Rishith Reddy Batsman Mickil Jaiswal Wicket-Keeper Bhavesh Seth All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Trishank Gupta Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler Bhagath Varma Bowler Tanmay Agarwal Batsman

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad finished 5th last season in the Elite Group B with four wins and three losses in seven games.

Meghalaya Player List

Riboklang Hynniewta, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Arien Bonchang Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Junjun M Sangma, Mewada Shylla, Sanvert Kurkalang, Kilco R Marak, Lerry G Sangma, Ram Gurung, Anish Charak, Akash K Choudhary, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi (guest player), Nahul Verma (guest player)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Larry Sangma Batsman Sanvert Kurkalang All-rounder Anish Charak Bowler Nakul Verma Wicket-Keeper Akash Choudhary All-rounder Riboklang Hynniewta All-rounder Kilco Marak All-rounder Amiangshu Sen All-rounder Chengkam Sangma Bowler Sylvester Mylliempdah Bowler Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya finished 6th last season in the Elite Group C with two wins and five defeats in seven games.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time the sides will meet in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Hyderabad to score under 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the past five games, Hyderabad posted the scores of 14, 2, 4, 16 & 120* runs before losing their first game. In each of these five games, barring one, Hyderabad failed to score under 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal. Bet on Hyderabad to score under 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya T20 KL Saini Ground, Jaipur Hyderabad Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.15 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.01 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Tilak Verma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Tilak Verma stood out as the top run-scorer for Hyderabad during the previous season, amassing 297 runs in 6 innings with an impressive average of 49.50. He also recorded four half-centuries in the same season. After a remarkable performance in the IPL 2023, Verma earned a spot in the Team India roster. In the specific format, Verma maintains an average of 38.50. It is a wise choice to place your bet on Tilak Verma to excel as the top batsman for Hyderabad in the upcoming game.

Larry Sangma to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Larry Sangma was one of the leading run-getters for Meghalaya last season. He scored 100 runs in 7 games at an average of 16.66. Sangma boasts an average of 14.50 in the format. All that said, Sangma is expected to be the top batter for Meghalaya in the game.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Anikethreddy to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Anikethreddy played five games for Hyderabad last season in the SMAT. He picked up eight wickets for his side at an economy of 5.47. Anikethreddy picked up a fifer in his last First-Class contest. We predict Anikethreddy to be the best bowler for Hyderabad in the game.

Rajesh Bishnoi to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Rajesh Bishnoi bagged 10 wickets in 7 games for Meghalaya last season at an economy of 6.14. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his side in the previous season. The last time Bishnoi stepped on a cricket pitch, he ended up picking six wickets in the second innings of a First-Class game. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Rajesh Bishnoi will emerge as the best bowler for Meghalaya in the game.