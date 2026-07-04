ICC Emerging Nations Trophy Predictions and Tips 2026

The ICC Emerging Nations Trophy debuts in Thailand from 20 to 30 November 2025, with all matches held in Bangkok at Terdthai Cricket Ground and the Asian Institute of Technology Ground. The International Cricket Council runs the tournament, bringing together eight women’s associate teams from different regions. Every side plays each opponent once, and the team at the top of the table becomes champion, so each match carries real weight. Thailand was chosen as host because of its rapid rise in women’s cricket and its strong record of organising ICC events. The competition forms part of the ICC’s new development structure for women’s cricket, aimed at helping associate nations close the gap with the world’s leading teams. As the first edition has no defending champion, the entire field enters the event with a clean slate and a rare chance to set the benchmark for future seasons.

ICC Emerging Nations Trophy Predictions

Our platform focuses on predictions that rely on real match data, current team form, and verified updates from official ICC sources. Analysts follow every squad closely, from training reports to confirmed lineup news, so forecasts stay accurate throughout the tournament. Adjustments are made whenever injuries, tactical changes, or weather updates influence a team’s prospects. We also review performances from recent ICC regional events to understand how each side enters the competition. With all of this combined, our predictions remain fresh and grounded in data that reflects the tournament's current state.

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the ICC Emerging Nations Trophy

The ICC Emerging Nations Trophy has a tight calendar, with all fixtures packed into an eleven-day window in Bangkok. Matches are split between the Terdthai Cricket Ground and the Asian Institute of Technology Ground, both known for hosting ICC women’s events. Kick-off times follow the local ICT timezone, so fans and bettors can track matches easily across each matchday. Below is the full schedule for the 2026 round-robin stage.

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Date (2025) Match Venue (Bangkok) Local Time (ICT, UTC+7) Thu 20 Nov Uganda W vs Scotland W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Thu 20 Nov Tanzania W vs Namibia W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Thu 20 Nov UAE W vs Papua New Guinea W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30 Thu 20 Nov Netherlands W vs Thailand W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Fri 21 Nov Namibia W vs Uganda W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Fri 21 Nov Papua New Guinea W vs Thailand W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Fri 21 Nov UAE W vs Netherlands W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30 Fri 21 Nov Tanzania W vs Scotland W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Sun 23 Nov Papua New Guinea W vs Uganda W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Sun 23 Nov Namibia W vs Thailand W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Sun 23 Nov Scotland W vs UAE W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Sun 23 Nov Netherlands W vs Tanzania W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30 Tue 25 Nov Netherlands W vs Papua New Guinea W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Tue 25 Nov Scotland W vs Namibia W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Tue 25 Nov Uganda W vs UAE W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30 Tue 25 Nov Tanzania W vs Thailand W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Wed 26 Nov Scotland W vs Papua New Guinea W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Wed 26 Nov Namibia W vs Netherlands W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Wed 26 Nov UAE W vs Tanzania W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Wed 26 Nov Uganda W vs Thailand W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30 Fri 28 Nov Papua New Guinea W vs Namibia W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Fri 28 Nov Netherlands W vs Scotland W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Fri 28 Nov Tanzania W vs Uganda W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30 Fri 28 Nov UAE W vs Thailand W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Sun 30 Nov Scotland W vs Thailand W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 13:45 Sun 30 Nov Uganda W vs Netherlands W Terdthai Cricket Ground 09:30 Sun 30 Nov Papua New Guinea W vs Tanzania W Terdthai Cricket Ground 13:45 Sun 30 Nov Namibia W vs UAE W Asian Institute of Technology Ground 09:30

Teams List and Captains

Eight national squads are set to compete in the ICC Emerging Nations Trophy, and each team arrives with its own mix of rising players and established leaders. Several sides have made key adjustments in their lineups ahead of the tournament, while others rely on settled cores that performed well in recent international fixtures. Early analyst previews place the more experienced teams near the top, though the round-robin format means every match can influence the final standings. Below is an overview of every team, its captain, major additions, and projected position.

Scotland Women

Captain: Sarah Bryce

Key Acquisition: Leadership move to Sarah Bryce and continued involvement of Kathryn Bryce in the wider setup

Key Players: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Saskia Horley, and a strong developing bowling unit

Prediction: 1st place

Thailand Women

Captain: Naruemol Chaiwai

Key Acquisition: Thipatcha Putthawong is growing into a key role in the spin attack

Key Players: Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Thipatcha Putthawong

Prediction: 2nd place

Netherlands Women

Captain: Babette de Leede

Key Acquisition: Return of Sterre Kalis to strengthen the top order

Key Players: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Heather Silver Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Robine Rijke

Prediction: 3rd place

United Arab Emirates Women

Captain: Esha Oza

Key Acquisition: Kavisha Egodage’s growing responsibility as a top-order and middle-overs option

Key Players: Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh

Prediction: 4th place

Papua New Guinea Women

Captain: Brenda Tau

Key Acquisition: Konio Oala is reinforcing the batting group

Key Players: Brenda Tau, Naoni Vare, Konio Oala, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua

Prediction: 5th place

Namibia Women

Captain: Sune Wittmann

Key Acquisition: Kayleen Green, strengthening the middle-order and all-round unit

Key Players: Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela

Prediction: 6th place

Tanzania Women

Captain: Neema Pius

Key Acquisition: Leadership handover to Pius, supported by key senior players

Key Players: Fatuma Kibasu, Neema Pius, Saumu Hussein, Perice Kamunya, and a balanced bowling group

Prediction: 7th place

Uganda Women

Captain: Janet Mbabazi

Key Acquisition: Stability through the return of Immaculate Nakisuuyi

Key Players: Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Rita Musamali, Concy Aweko, Stephani Nampiina

Prediction: 8th place

ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 Brief

The ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy enters the international calendar for the first time in November 2025, marking the start of a new competition designed for the strongest women’s associate teams. Matches run from 20 to 30 November across two grounds in Bangkok, featuring eight national sides. Every team plays a full round-robin, and the final table alone decides the champion since there is no knockout stage. Scotland, Thailand, and the Netherlands appear in most early predictions as the leading contenders due to their depth and recent form. With no previous winner, the 2026 edition sets the foundation for the tournament’s future history.

Parameter Details Full Name of Championship ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy Host Country Thailand Administrator International Cricket Council (ICC) Date Range 20–30 November 2025 Start Date 20 November 2025 Cricket Format Women’s T20 International (T20I) Tournament Format Single round-robin with no semifinals or final Teams (number) 8 teams Matches (number) 28 matches Last Champion None, inaugural edition Match Venues Terdthai Cricket Ground and Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

Free Tips and Predictions for the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Our team prepares match insights for the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy to help readers understand the flow of the tournament rather than force ready-made answers on them. The advice below draws on real match data, team behaviour, and the conditions teams will face in Bangkok. A quick look at these points can help you make clearer decisions when studying upcoming games.

Looking at Previous Meetings and Match Records

Past encounters often reveal small details that matter in tournaments like this one. Some teams handle tight finishes well, others depend heavily on one or two performers, and a few show clear strengths in certain phases, such as the power play or the last overs. Strike rates, wicket tallies, partnership trends, and fielding reliability all help you see where a team stands. When your choices rely on these facts, your decisions become far steadier than if you rely on instinct alone.

Following the Current Season Closely

Form changes quickly in associate women’s cricket. A team that looks strong in one regional event may struggle when facing a different style of bowling or batting in Bangkok. Keeping an eye on injury reports, lineup adjustments, and recent domestic performances gives you a clearer view of who is rising and who is slipping. Our predictions are refreshed whenever new details appear, so the analysis stays relevant.

Weather and Pitch Conditions in Bangkok

Conditions at the Terdthai Ground and the AIT Ground often differ, and matches can look very different depending on the time of day. Batters usually feel more confident on drier surfaces, while bowlers may gain more grip and movement on slightly damp tracks. Paying attention to humidity levels, sunlight, and pitch preparation can help you understand the likely direction of a match. Checking these reports before placing a bet is always worthwhile.

Using Numbers That Matter

Strong predictions come from numbers that reflect actual performance. Run rates at different stages, wicket patterns, dot-ball pressure, and bowling economy often reveal which team controls the game at key moments. A steady reliance on real data keeps your thinking clear and reduces the influence of emotions. Our predictions always rest on verified figures and not on random guesswork.

Reading Betting Odds the Smart Way

Odds tell a story about how different platforms rate each team before the match begins. Comparing odds across several websites sometimes reveals gaps that point to interesting opportunities. Sudden shifts in the odds a short time before the start usually mean new information has surfaced, such as a lineup change or a last-minute pitch update. Paying attention to this movement can give you an advantage.

Using Practical Digital Tools

Software built for cricket analysis can highlight trends that are hard to notice manually. These tools process large amounts of data at once, including player form, ground history, and match patterns. For this tournament, such tools often help identify undervalued odds or matches where one team has a quiet statistical edge.

Checking Multiple Analysts

Different experts often notice other things. When you read opinions from several sources, repeating themes usually point to reliable trends. Regional cricket sites, data-based platforms, and ICC-aligned analysts often share useful information. Combining their views with official updates helps you form a more complete understanding of each match.

Advanced Algorithms in Prediction

Some prediction platforms now rely on systems that evaluate details such as pressure performance, fatigue, and repeated matchups between teams. These systems improve as they collect more data, thereby increasing their accuracy over time. When algorithmic findings line up with human judgment, you get a more dependable forecast.

Exploring More Than One Betting Market

Relying on a single market can restrict your chances. A broader approach helps balance the risks and improves your ability to spot useful angles. Common markets for the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy include:

Match Winner

Player of the Match

Top Batter or Bowler

Most Runs in an Inning

Highest Opening Partnership

Top Team Run Scorer

Total Runs Over or Under

Match Odds

Tournament Winner

Predicted Top Three on the Points Table

Other Cricket Events You Might Be Interested In

Many readers follow multiple competitions, so our platform includes predictions for several well-known cricket tournaments. You can explore insights for leagues, international tours, and domestic cups that run throughout the year. Here is a selection of tournaments we often feature:

IPL

BBL

T20 internationals

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranji Trophy

LPL

Bangladesh Premier League

T10 leagues

ODI series

Test series

World Test Championship

SA20

Super Smash

County Championship

Sheffield Shield

The Ford Trophy

League Two

List A competitions

India Tour of Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Tour of India

New Zealand Tour of India

Australia Tour of India

India Tour of South Africa

India Tour of England

Asia Cup

West Indies Tour of India