ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Predictions and Tips 2026

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 takes place from 24 to 29 March in Accra, Ghana. All matches are played at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field and B Field, which host the full schedule. 6 teams compete in a round-robin format, where each side plays 5 matches. Consistent results across a short time frame play a key role in reaching the top 2 positions. Weather conditions and pitch behavior in Accra can influence scoring patterns, with teams needing both strong batting depth and reliable bowling units. Qualification for the regional final depends on points and net run rate, which adds extra importance to match margins.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Predictions

Accurate predictions for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 rely on detailed analysis of team form, recent results, and squad balance. Each match is reviewed with attention to player performance, head-to-head records, and conditions in Accra. Updates follow every change in squads, including injuries, replacements, and late adjustments before matches. Lineups, pitch reports, and match timing also play a role in refining predictions. Information stays current across the tournament, so every tip reflects the latest available data.

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 runs from 24 to 29 March in Accra. Matches take place daily across two venues, with games scheduled at 09:30 GMT and 13:50 GMT. Each team plays once per round, which keeps the table active across all days. Results in these fixtures decide the final standings and qualification spots.

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Date Match Time (GMT) Venue 24 Mar 2026 Tanzania vs Malawi 09:30 Achimota A Field 24 Mar 2026 Eswatini vs Saint Helena 13:50 Achimota A Field 24 Mar 2026 Ghana vs Seychelles 13:50 Achimota B Field 25 Mar 2026 Saint Helena vs Seychelles 09:30 Achimota A Field 25 Mar 2026 Eswatini vs Tanzania 09:30 Achimota B Field 25 Mar 2026 Malawi vs Ghana 13:50 Achimota A Field 27 Mar 2026 Ghana vs Saint Helena 09:30 Achimota A Field 27 Mar 2026 Malawi vs Eswatini 09:30 Achimota B Field 27 Mar 2026 Seychelles vs Tanzania 13:50 Achimota B Field 28 Mar 2026 Tanzania vs Saint Helena 09:30 Achimota B Field 28 Mar 2026 Seychelles vs Malawi 13:50 Achimota A Field 28 Mar 2026 Eswatini vs Ghana 13:50 Achimota B Field 29 Mar 2026 Seychelles vs Eswatini 09:30 Achimota A Field 29 Mar 2026 Ghana vs Tanzania 13:50 Achimota A Field 29 Mar 2026 Saint Helena vs Malawi 13:50 Achimota B Field

Teams List and Captains

Teams in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 represent a mix of developing and more experienced sides from across Africa. The tournament features 6 teams competing in a short round-robin format, where each match has a strong impact on standings. Squad depth and leadership play a key role due to the tight schedule and quick turnaround between games. Teams with prior regional experience and stable lineups hold a slight edge in competition.

Ghana

Ghana enters ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 as hosts, with all matches played in Accra. Familiar conditions at Achimota grounds can play a key role, especially in early fixtures. The squad builds around players with the best T20I records for the country, which adds stability in both batting and bowling.

Captain: Samson Awiah

Key Players: Rexford Bakum, Obed Harvey, Kofi Bagabena

Prediction: Ghana has a strong position due to home conditions and a core group with solid numbers. Matches against Tanzania and Malawi will likely decide their place in the top 2.

Tanzania

Tanzania arrives with one of the most balanced squads in the group and a stable leadership structure. The team includes players with strong T20I records in both batting and bowling departments. Previous performances in regional qualifiers give them an edge in handling pressure matches.

Captain: Kassim Nassoro Chete

Key Players: Ivan Selemani, Abhik Patwa, Yalule Nkanya

Prediction: Tanzania looks like one of the main contenders for qualification. Strong batting depth and reliable bowling can take them into the top 2 without major issues.

Malawi

Malawi brings a settled squad with several players who have performed consistently in T20 internationals. The team relies on a structured approach, with experienced players leading both batting and bowling units. Previous tournament exposure supports their chances in tight matches.

Captain: Moazzam Baig

Key Players: Sami Sohail, Dillon Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala

Prediction: Malawi can compete for a top 2 position if results against direct rivals go its way. Batting support around key players will play a major role.

Eswatini

Eswatini enters with a developing squad but includes players who have delivered strong individual performances in T20Is. The team depends on a few key contributors who impact both batting and bowling phases. Depth remains a challenge compared to stronger sides.

Captain: Melusi Magagula

Key Players: Melusi Magagula, Hujeifa Jangariya, Adil Butt

Prediction: Eswatini may struggle to match the top teams across all matches. Points from close games will be important for their final position.

Seychelles

Seychelles come into the tournament with experience from earlier qualification events and a group of players with solid T20I records. Batting output from top-order players plays a central role in their results. Squad balance can vary across matches.

Captain: Krishna Naidoo

Key Players: Stephen Madusanka, Mazharul Islam, Tim Horpinitch

Prediction: Seychelles can challenge mid-level teams but may find it difficult against stronger squads. A finish in the middle or lower part of the table looks likely.

Saint Helena

Saint Helena enters with a squad that continues to build experience at the international level. A few players carry most of the team’s statistical contribution, especially in batting. Matches against stronger teams will test both depth and consistency.

Captain: Scott Crowie

Key Players: Andrew Yon, Scott Crowie, Aiden Leo

Prediction: Saint Helena is under pressure against more experienced opponents. Competitive performances are possible, though reaching the top 2 will be difficult.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Brief 2026

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 takes place from 24 to 29 March in Accra, Ghana. The tournament forms part of the qualification pathway toward the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 6 teams compete in a round-robin format, with each side playing 5 matches across 6 days. All matches are held at Achimota Senior Secondary School grounds, with 2 fields in use. The top 2 teams at the end of the standings move forward to the regional final stage.

Category Details Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 Dates 24–29 March 2026 Host Ghana City Accra Teams 6 Format Round-robin Total Matches 15 Venues Achimota Senior Secondary School A & B Fields Qualification The top 2 teams advance to the regional final

Free Tips and Predictions for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B

A set of expert tips and prediction methods helps improve decision quality during ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026. Careful preparation before each match increases the chances of better outcomes. The points below focus on data, match conditions, and structured analysis.

Past Match Data and Head-to-Head Records

Reviewing earlier matches gives a clear view of team strength and consistency. Head-to-head results highlight which teams perform better against specific opponents. Player statistics such as strike rate, economy rate, and recent form help identify reliable performers. Data-based decisions reduce guesswork and improve accuracy.

Current Form and Recent Updates

Recent performances often reflect the true level of a team more than older results. Squad changes, injuries, and lineup adjustments can shift team balance quickly. Tracking updates before each match helps adjust predictions with the latest information. Strong form over the last few games often carries into short tournaments.

Weather and Pitch Conditions

Conditions in Accra can influence match outcomes in a big way. Dry pitches may support batting, while slower surfaces can assist bowlers. Weather reports, including humidity and cloud cover, help estimate scoring patterns. Checking pitch reports before the match provides an extra edge.

Statistical Models and Probability Analysis

Data-driven models calculate likely outcomes based on past performance and match conditions. These systems use large datasets to estimate win probability and player impact. Structured analysis reduces emotional decisions and supports long-term results. Consistent use of statistics leads to better judgment over time.

Betting Odds and Market Trends

Odds from bookmakers reflect expected match results based on multiple factors. Comparing odds across platforms can reveal differences that point to value opportunities. Movement in odds close to match time often signals new information or market reaction. Monitoring these changes helps refine predictions.

Prediction Tools and Analytical Software

Specialized tools process large volumes of cricket data, including player stats and match history. Automated systems detect patterns faster than manual review. These tools highlight matches with higher potential based on numbers. Using such systems improves consistency in predictions.

Multiple Expert Sources

Checking predictions from several trusted platforms helps confirm trends. Analytical websites and cricket reports provide data-backed insights. Combining different viewpoints creates a more complete understanding of each match. Cross-checking reduces the risk of relying on weak information.

Machine Learning Models

Advanced algorithms study patterns such as player fatigue, pressure handling, and performance trends. These systems improve with more data over time. Machine learning adds another layer of precision to predictions. Results become more reliable with continued use.

Diversified Betting Approach

Spreading bets across different markets helps manage risk. Focusing on more than one outcome increases the chances of returns. A balanced strategy performs better across multiple matches in a short tournament. Popular betting markets include:

Match Winner

Player of the Match

Top Batsman / Bowler

Team to Score Most Runs in an Inning

Highest Opening Partnership

Top Team Run Scorer

Total Runs Over/Under

Match Odds

Tournament Winner

Semi-Finalists / Finalists

Other Championships for Which Predictions Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Coverage on the platform includes many cricket competitions beyond the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026. Insights are available for both domestic leagues and international series across different formats. Analysis focuses on major events as well as smaller competitions that attract steady attention from cricket followers. The list below highlights tournaments and series that may also be of interest:

IPL

BBL

T20 competitions

International matches

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranji Trophy

LPL

Bangladesh Premier League

T10 leagues

ODI format

Test matches

World Test Championship (WTC)

SA20

Super Smash

County Championship

Sheffield Shield

The Ford Trophy

League Two

List A matches

India tour of Bangladesh

Sri Lanka tour of India

New Zealand tour of India

Australia tour of India

India tour of South Africa

India tour of England

Asia Cup

West Indies tour of India