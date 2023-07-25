PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs JPN (Japan) Match Prediction PNG 98 % Chance of Winning JPN 2 % Bet Now! It will be the battle of the unbeaten teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier when Papua New Guinea take on Japan on July 25th. The contest will take place at the same venue Amini Park in Port Moresby on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Chance of Winning

The EAP Qualifier tournament could be decided by the two fixtures between these two teams. It's a chance to join the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to have 20 teams competing in it. Both PNG and Japan are undefeated so far in the tournament, winning two games each. Net run-rate could play a big role in the competition. Currently PNG occupy the top spot with an NRR of 6.043 while Japan are second with 1.850.

Papua New Guinea are coming off a massive 117-run win over Philippines in their previous game. Batting first, they found themselves in a spot of bother with 42/3 in seven overs. Tony Ura scored 36 off 29 at the top before Hiri Hiri smashed 46 off 27 to give them a boost. Lega Siaka also made 43 in 31 balls as PNG posted 162/7. Their bowling attack was simply too good for Philippines, who got shot out for just 45. Kabua Morea snared 5 for 9 in four overs while Charles Amini and Hiri Hiri picked two scalps each.

Japan edged past Vanuatu by 21 runs in their last match on Sunday. Batting first, Japan were in big trouble when they lost three wickets for 6 runs inside three overs. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming pulled them out of the hole with 65 off 54 balls. Ibrahim Takahashi and Sabaorish Ravichandran also played crucial cameos to help the side get 131. Ryan Drake starred with the ball, picking 3 for 16 in three overs while Piyush Kumbhare bagged 2 for 23 as they restricted the opponents.

Looking at how the two teams have fared so far, PNG will head into the game as slight favourites. The two opponents' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Papua New Guinea chance of winning - 98%

Japan chance of winning - 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Betting Tips

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has been in excellent form, scoring back to back fifties in the ongoing tournament. He has a terrific record in T20 internationals and you can back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

PNG captain Asad Vala had a good ODI tournament in April. He started this competition with an unbeaten 34 against Vanuatu. Betting on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match could give good returns.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Toss Prediction

Japan have won the toss in five of the last seven matches, batting first in four of those matches and having good success. Papua New Guinea won the toss in their last game against Philippines and chose to bat first. Expect both the teams to look to post runs on the board. We predict PNG to win the toss and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Port Moresby is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant on Tuesday morning. Rain should not be a factor in this match with only around a 20% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. The temperature will range between 28-32 degree Celsius, with the wind gusts blowing at 46 kmph.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Papua New Guinea squad: Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (Wk), Kiplin Doriga (Wk), Tony Ura (Wk), Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Riley Hekure, Semo Kamea

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura All-Rounder Kiplin Doriga Wicketkeeper Assad Vala (c) Batter Charles Amini All-Rounder Lega Siaka All-Rounder Hiri Hiri All-Rounder Norman Vanua All-Rounder Alei Nao Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler Jack Gardner Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Recent Form

Papua New Guinea had finished third in the previous T20 World Cup global qualifiers after beating the USA in 3rd-place playoff. This tournament, they defeated Vanuatu by nine wickets in the first match and followed it up with a 117-run hammering of Philippines in the second game.

Japan Player List

Japan squad:Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Tsuyoshi Takada, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Shirai-Patmore (Wk), Supun Navaratne (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Ibrahim Takahashi, Kohei Kubota, Mian Siddique, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Shirai-Patmore Wicketkeeper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c) Batter Ibrahim Takahashi All-Rounder Sabaorish Ravichandran All-Rounder Supun Navaratne All-Rounder Declan Suzuki All-Rounder Makoto Taniyama All-Rounder Reo Sakurano-Thomas Bowler Piyush Kumbhare Bowler Kohei Kubota Bowler

Japan Recent Form

Japan won the EAP Region Qualifier B last year to advance through for this tournament. They won three out of four games and managed to pip Indonesia with a superior net run-rate. They kicked off this tournament with a 53-run victory over Philippines and most recently defeated Vanuatu by 21 runs.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

Japan and Papua New Guinea are yet to face each other in T20 cricket.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Betting Odds

Papua New Guinea to hit most fours in the match

Papua New Guinea have Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka and Hiri Hiri in their batting unit. Most of these batters are in good touch and are adept at finding boundaries. You can bet on Papua New Guinea to hit most fours in the match.

Japan to score under 40.5 runs in the first 6 overs

Japan's batting unit was in a spot of bother in the previous game before Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming bailed them out. However, they will be facing a stronger bowling attack of PNG in this fixture. Betting on Japan to score under 40.5 runs in the first six overs could be a good option.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Top Team Batter

Tony Ura to be Papua New Guinea’s best batter

Tony Ura has an outstanding record in the shorter format. He has scored 1242 runs from 40 T20I innings, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 156. He has smashed one century and 10 half centuries in the format. He's coming off a 36-run knock and you can bet on him to be the top batter for Papua New Guinea in this match.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s best batter

The Japan skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has been in scintillating form. He blasted 60 off 37 against the Philippines and followed it up with 65 off 54 versus Vanuatu. He has 402 runs from nine games in T20 internationals at an average of 50 and strike rate of 175. Bet on Kadowaki-Fleming to be the top batter for Japan.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Top Team Bowlers

John Kariko to be Papua New Guinea’ best bowler

John Kariko was brilliant in the first game of this tournament, picking 3 for 6 in four overs. He followed it up with 1 for 8 against Philippines. The left arm pacer will be a potent threat in this game and you can back him to be the best bowler for Papua New Guinea.

Piyush Kumbhare to be Japan’s best bowler

Piyush Kumbhare has been a key bowler for Japan. He took 2 for 11 off his four overs against Philippines and backed it up with 2 for 23 versus Vanuatu. The left arm orthodox spinner has 12 wickets from eight T20 internationals at an economy of 3.48. Backing Kumbhare to be Japan's top bowler could give you good returns.