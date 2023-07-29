PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs JPN (Japan) Match Prediction PNG 98 % Chance of Winning JPN 2 % Bet Now! The 12th and final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier will have Papua New Guinea and Japan locking horns on July 29th. The contest will take place at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Saturday, with the scheduled time of 9:00 AM IST.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Chance of Winning

Papua New Guinea and Japan were the two teams with a real chance of a spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ahead of this tournament. While PNG have been clinical in the competition, Japan lost their way and now they can not topple PNG even if they win this match. Japan have won three games and have lost two. PNG have qualified for the T20 World Cup, having won all five matches in the EAP Qualifier.

Papua New Guinea were at their best in the previous game against Philippines, where they registered a massive 100-run victory. Tony Ura and Assad Vala got them off to an incredible start with 118-run stand in 10.3 overs. Ura blasted 61 off 31 while Vala struck 59 off 39. Charles Amini also made 53 in 27 balls as PNG posted 229/6 in 20 overs. Bowlers then did a solid job to restrict the opponents to 129/7.

Japan were stunned in their previous fixture against Vanuatu, where they went down by five wickets to pretty much put curtains on their hopes. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming scored 44 off 34 at the top of the order before Sabaorish Ravichandran added 31 and Declan Suzuki made 25 runs. They had a collapse at the back end and were bowled out 136. Japan had a good start in their defense with both openers sent back for 12 runs in four overs. However, they had no answers to Nalin Nipiko, who took the game away with an unbeaten 74.

Looking at how the two teams' season has gone, PNG head into this match as favourites. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Papua New Guinea chance of winning - 98%

Japan chance of winning - 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Betting Tips

Sabaorish Ravichandran has looked in decent touch with the bat, scoring 19, 41 and 31 in three of the last four innings. You can back him to score over 13.5 runs in the match.

PNG's Assad Vala has been in good form with the bat. He has had scores of 34*, 28, 43 and 59 in four of the five innings in this competition. Betting on Vala to score over 15.5 runs in the match could give good returns.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Toss Prediction

PNG have won the toss twice in five matches so far. They have opted to bat first both times. Japan have won the toss in three matches in the ongoing competition, opting to bat first on all three instances. We predict PNG to win the toss and bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Port Moresby on Saturday afternoon local time is likely to be partly sunny and pleasant. There's around a 70% cloud cover expected but with only a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 30-34 degree Celsius, with the wind gusts blowing at 48 kmph.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Papua New Guinea squad: Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (Wk), Kiplin Doriga (Wk), Tony Ura (Wk), Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Riley Hekure, Semo Kamea

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura All-Rounder Kiplin Doriga Wicketkeeper Assad Vala (c) Batter Charles Amini All-Rounder Lega Siaka All-Rounder Hiri Hiri All-Rounder Norman Vanua All-Rounder Alei Nao Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler Semo Kamea Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Recent Form

PNG kicked off this tournament by hammering Vanuatu by nine wickets. They then smashed Philippines by 117 runs in the second game before beating Japan by six wickets. PNG continued their unbeaten run with 39-run and 100-run victories over Vanuatu and Philippines most recently.

Japan Player List

Japan squad:Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Tsuyoshi Takada, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Shirai-Patmore (Wk), Supun Navaratne (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Ibrahim Takahashi, Kohei Kubota, Mian Siddique, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Shirai-Patmore Wicketkeeper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c) Batter Ibrahim Takahashi All-Rounder Sabaorish Ravichandran All-Rounder Supun Navaratne All-Rounder Declan Suzuki All-Rounder Makoto Taniyama All-Rounder Reo Sakurano-Thomas Bowler Piyush Kumbhare Bowler Kohei Kubota Bowler

Japan Recent Form

Japan blasted off the Philippines by 53 runs in their opening game of the tournament before beating Vanuatu by 21 runs. Following their loss against PNG, they returned to winning ways with a 33-run victory over Philippines but then had a crushing blow after losing to Vanuatu by five wickets.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

Japan and Papua New Guinea have faced each other only once in T20 internationals. PNG won that match by six wickets after restricting Japan to just 87/8.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Betting Odds

Papua New Guinea to hit most fours in the match

Papua New Guinea have a good batting line-up comprising Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka and Hiri Hiri, and they have done a good job. You can bet on Papua New Guinea to hit most fours in the match.

Japan to score under 36.5 runs in the first 6 overs

Japan do have a pretty decent batters in their side but the last time they faced PNG, they could only manage 87. PNG have a terrific bowling unit with four bowlers picking six or more wickets. Betting on Japan to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs would be justified.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Top Team Batter

Tony Ura to be Papua New Guinea’s best batter

Tony Ura obliterated Philippines in the previous game, smashing 61 runs off just 31 deliveries with three fours and five sixes. He has a good record in T20 cricket with over 1300 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 154. Ura has one century and 11 half centuries at this level. Bet on Ura to be PNG's top batter in this match.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s best batter

The Japan skipper has had a pretty good tournament, making an impact in three of the five games so far. He has scored 60, 65 and 44 in these three matches. He has an excellent record in T20 cricket and you can bet on him to be the top batter for Japan.

Papua New Guinea vs Japan Top Team Bowlers

John Kariko to be Papua New Guinea’ best bowler

John Kariko has been magnificent with the ball in the ongoing EAP Qualifier. He has picked eight wickets from five games at an excellent economy of 2.66, including best figures of 3 for 6. You can back Kariko to be PNG's best bowler in the match.

Piyush Kumbhare to be Japan’s best bowler

Piyush Kumbhare has been the standout bowler for Japan in this tournament. He has taken six wickets at an economy of just 4.25, with best figures of 2 for 11. Back Kumbhare to be Japan's top bowler in this game.