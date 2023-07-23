PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs PHIL (Philippines) Match Prediction PNG 98 % Chance of Winning PHIL 2 % Bet Now! After getting the better of Vanuatu in the second game of the opening day’s match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023, Papua New Guinea will harbour the challenge of Philippines who lost to Japan by a margin of 93 runs in the opening game. PNG, under the leadership of Assad Vala, boast of a great unit that can upset the applecart the way they wish to and if they can sustain the momentum on July 23, 2023 (Sunday), against Philippines at the Amini Park in Port Moresby, there is a lot of money-making opportunities lie ahead.

So skewed are the odds in the home team’s favour that Parimatch is giving odds of 1.03 for Papua New Guinea to win this game, whereas the same for Philippines is a staggering 9.01. That is an embrarking statement on where both teams stand in terms of their ability, cricketing exposure and other tangible factors.

PNG’s chance of winning is 98%

PHI’s chance of winning is 2%

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Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Betting Tips

Well, this should be the game in which Asad Vala makes fun of Philippines bowling order and if he doesn’t go on to score a half-century, I will be genuinely surprised. While we all can make some decent money by placing the bet on the PNG skipper, there is an interesting bet that can be exploited as well. John Kariko knows how to pick wickets and he was once again at the centre stage when he dismissed three Vanuatu batters to break their back. Trust him to deliver once again.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Match Toss Prediction

Amini Park in Port Moresby boasts a well-balanced pitch, accommodating both batting and bowling strengths. An average score of 175 when batting first and 78 when batting second indicates that bowlers can significantly influence the game. The average winning score of 186 while batting first is noteworthy, though the highest successful chase at 125 suggests challenges for chasing teams.

Weather Report

Papua New Guinea enjoys a consistent hot and humid tropical climate throughout the year. This Saturday, the average temperature is expected to be around 26.7 °C. While the region typically experiences heavy rainfall, often surpassing 300 inches, the forecast for this Sunday suggests a lower chance of rain.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Jack Gardner, Semo Kamea

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura Batter Kiplin Doriga Batter Assad Vala (c) Batter Lega Siaka Batter Charles Amini All-rounder Hiri Hiri All-rounder Norman Vanua All-rounder Riley Hekure Bowler Alei Nao Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Out of their last 11 games, Papua New Guinea have managed only five wins, defeating USA, Uganda, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vanuatu. While this record may not be impressive, the noticeable gap in skill between Papua New Guinea and the Philippines cannot be overlooked. It was understandable form the contrasting results in the last encounter. Therefore, we are favoring Papua New Guinea to emerge victorious in this upcoming match.

Philippines Player List

Kapil Kumar, Daniel Smith (c), Jordan Alegra, Josef Doctora, Amanpreet Sirah, Miggy Podosky, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Grant Russ (wk), Liam Myott, Kepler Lukies, Huzaifa Mohammed, Francis Walsh, Arshdeep Samra, Hernie Ma Isorena, Surinder Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Kapil Kumar Batter Daniel Smith (c) Batter Jordan Alegra Batter Josef Doctora Batter Miggy Podosky Batter Amanpreet Sirah All-rounder Gurbhupinder Chohan All-rounder Grant Russ Wicket-keeper Liam Myott Bowler Kepler Lukies Bowler Huzaifa Mohammed Bowler

Philippines Team Form

Philippines have played a total of 12 T20 matches in which they have lost 11 games and won just a solitary match in their history. They are the weakest team in the competition and the way things have transpired, they have hardly hold a chance against a team like Papua New Guinea in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Head-To-Head

Papua New Guinea and Philippines have played each other twice in the shortest format of the game, in which the former have won one match and the other has been washed out. That is as clear as it can get.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Betting Odds

PNG to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

I mean Papua New Guinea dominating the powerplay is not really a surprise here. They are not only the strongest team between two sides, but also the strongest team in the competition. In the last game, they added 22 runs in the first six overs, but it must be kept in mind that they were chasing only 72 runs. Overall, they have a powerplay run-rate of 6.8 - hence it is nratural to expect that they will do well.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Best Batters

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best batter (Parimatch)

There is a reason why Daniel Smith has been appointed as the skipper of the side. The only batter from the side with at least 200 runs in T20Is, Smith has 214 runs at an average of 21.4, which is the highest-ever for any Phillipines batter. He is the only half-centurion from Phillipines when none other batter has ever got there. So he should be your man.

Tony Ura to be PNG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tony Ura holds the record as Papua New Guinea's top T20 run-scorer with 1799 runs at an average of 34.52 and a strike rate of 146.2. His exceptional performance includes 12 fifties and two centuries, solidifying his position as PNG's finest cricketer. If he continues his form, his runs can significantly help us generate a lot of value in the market. Why don’t you bet big on him?

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Best Bowlers

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest run-scroer for Phillipines with the bat, and the highest wicket-taker in the format, skipper Daniel Smith has some cult status in the dressing room. With nine wickets at an average of 36.2, he has carved a distinct niche for himself that grows beyond the fundamental level that is expected of him. He will keep on delivering with the ball as wel?

Norman Vanua to be PNG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Norman Vanua stands out as the key bowler responsible for PNG’s rise on the associate circuit, having taken a couple of wickets in the first game against Vanuatu. He has 58 wickets in 51 matches at an impressive average of 19.6, which tells us that his contribution with the ball has been unparalleled. With Vanua in the squad, opponents like Phillipines will face a tough challenge in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.