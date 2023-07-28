PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs PHIL (Philippines) Match Prediction PNG 99 % Chance of Winning PHIL 1 % Bet Now! Papua New Guinea and Philippines will lock horns with each other in the 10th match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby on July 28, 2023 (Friday), at 9:00 AM IST. While hosts Papua New Guinea have secured four wins already, Philippines secured their second-ever victory in the T20Is by beating Vanuatu by five wickets. Hence, the upcoming match has been a clear bias for the hosts, but then the tournament has already provided some interesting results to keep us hooked in the game.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Chance of Winning

This is one of the most one-sided markets that could ever be devised as Papua New Guinea have odds of 1.01 whereas Phillipines’ wins are valued at 11.00. You make virtually nothing by placing a bet on this, for 1.01 yield what? You are better placed taking a risk.

PNG’s chance of winning is 99%

PHI’s chance of winning is 1%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Betting Tips

Sometime, for pure fun, we make predictions. But we do that for a living. Our predictions are not based on any whims and fancies, but on the real world application of wide variety of analysis. If I draw inferences from that to make a pattern here, Asad Valaw will score big in this game, alongside Tony Ura. I am also banking on Charles Amini to deliver big in this match to put the fear of god into the opposition mind.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Match Toss Prediction

Teams setting the target have managed an average of 128 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby, while their counterparts chasing face a daunting challenge with a mere 82 average. The bowlers' prowess holds immense sway over the game's outcome. The victors batting first have set an average of 144, yet those attempting a chase face an uphill battle, with the highest successful pursuit limited to a modest 125. The ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 has witnessed these dynamics evolve through eight encounters at this venue.

Weather Report

The match's weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with a few passing showers, expecting around 0.5 mm of rain with an 80% probability. There is a slight 16% chance of thunderstorms, but disruptions are unlikely as the rain is expected to be light. Cloud cover will be extensive, reaching 94%.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Jack Gardner, Semo Kamea

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura Batter Kiplin Doriga Batter Assad Vala (c) Batter Lega Siaka Batter Charles Amini All-rounder Hiri Hiri All-rounder Norman Vanua All-rounder Riley Hekure Bowler Alei Nao Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Papua New Guinea are in excellent form in the ongoing tournament, having won all four matches without breaking a sweat. Out of their last 14 games, Papua New Guinea have managed eight wins and the noticeable difference in skill level between Papua New Guinea and Philippines was in full view in their first H2H game this season.

Philippines Player List

Kapil Kumar, Daniel Smith (c), Jordan Alegra, Josef Doctora, Amanpreet Sirah, Miggy Podosky, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Grant Russ (wk), Liam Myott, Kepler Lukies, Huzaifa Mohammed, Francis Walsh, Arshdeep Samra, Hernie Ma Isorena, Surinder Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Kapil Kumar Batter Daniel Smith (c) Batter Jordan Alegra Batter Josef Doctora Batter Miggy Podosky Batter Amanpreet Sirah All-rounder Gurbhupinder Chohan All-rounder Grant Russ Wicket-keeper Liam Myott Bowler Kepler Lukies Bowler Huzaifa Mohammed Bowler

Philippines Team Form

Philippines have a challenging T20 record, having played 15 matches and won only two while losing 12 games. They are currently considered the weakest team in the competition and their two victories in T20Is have only come against Vanuatu. Given their history and performance, it appears that they will face significant difficulties against strong teams like Vanuatu in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Head-To-Head

Papua New Guinea and Philippines have played each other thrice in the shortest format of the game, in which the former have won two matches and the other has been washed out. That is as clear as it can get.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Betting Odds

PNG to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, and skipper Asad Vala, PNG have an enviable squad that competes with the best on the associate circuit. The kind of dominance they have shown so far, having maintained a powerplay run-rate of 8.1 runs per over, there is every reason to believe that PNG will be the run-away favourites to match the dominance and call out the cog. Trust them to deliver.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Best Batters

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best batter (Parimatch)

Daniel Smith is the only batter in the Phillipines side to score at least 200 runs in T20Is. With an impressive total of 266 runs and an average of 19.00, he holds the record for the highest-ever batting average among all Philippine batters. Furthermore, he stands as the sole half-centurion from the Philippines, a feat no other batter has achieved. Undoubtedly, he is the right man for the job, showcasing his prowess and leadership on the cricket field.

Tony Ura to be PNG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tony Ura's remarkable records as Papua New Guinea's leading T20 run-scorer, with 1869 runs at an average of 34.52 and a strike rate of 146.2, are indeed impressive. His 12 fifties and two centuries further demonstrate his exceptional talent and consistency. Considering his form and ability to generate value in the market, betting on him could indeed be a lucrative prospect.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Best Bowlers

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best bowler (Parimatch)

As the team's highest run-scorer and leading wicket-taker in the format, Daniel Smith has displayed remarkable all-around capabilities on the field. His 14 wickets at an average of 29.50 demonstrate his ability to go beyond conventional expectations and make a significant impact with his bowling as well. Smith's versatility and contributions have undoubtedly made him a revered figure among his teammates, earning him a special place in the team's camaraderie.

Norman Vanua to be PNG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Norman Vanua's pivotal role as PNG's key bowler has been instrumental in their ascent on the associate circuit. With an outstanding record of 62 wickets in 54 matches at an impressive average of 19.6, Vanua's contributions with the ball have been unparalleled. In the ongoing tournament, he has already grabbed six wickets, which tells us that his presence in the squad undoubtedly poses a formidable challenge for opponents like the Philippines in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.