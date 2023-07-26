PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs VANT (Vanuatu) Match Prediction PNG 95 % Chance of Winning VANT 5 % Bet Now! The seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier will witness Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu going head to head on July 26th. The two teams will meet at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Wednesday, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Chance of Winning

The EAP Qualifier tournament is a chance to earn a spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and so far PNG seem to be on the right track. Papua New Guinea occupy the top spot in the competition so far, with three wins out of three games. Their net run-rate of 4.513 puts them in a strong position. Vanuatu are reeling at the bottom of the four-team tournament, having lost all three games so far.

Papua New Guinea handed Japan their first loss of the tournament, winning the match on Tuesday by six wickets. Bowling first, the PNG bowlers were on the money from the get go, reducing Japan to 28/6 in eight overs. Semo Kamea picked 2 for 17 in four overs while the rest chipped in as they restricted the opponents to 87/8 in 20 overs. After a couple of early wickets, Assad Vala scored 28 runs while Charles Amini made an unbeaten 30 to take his side over the line.

Vanuatu are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Philippines in a match where they were favourites. They had a terrible start while batting first, losing four wickets for 17 runs. Jarryd Allan tried to fight back with 36 off 35 while Ronald Tari made 23 but wickets kept falling and Vanuatu were bowled out for just 97. The bowling attack did a decent job in not letting the opponents run away with the game. Joshua Rasu bagged 2 for 17 in four overs while Williamsing Nalisa claimed 2 for 14 off his four. However, it wasn't enough as Philippines crossed the line with 14 balls to spare.

Looking at how the two teams have done in the tournament so far, PNG head into this match as clear favourites. The two opponents' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Papua New Guinea chance of winning - 95%

Vanuatu chance of winning - 5%

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Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Tips

Ronald Tari, who bats down the order for Vanuatu, has scored 15 or more runs in each of his last five innings. He has scored 21, 18 and 23 in three games in this tournament. Back him to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

The PNG skipper Assad Vala has been in decent form. He made 34 not-out against Vanuatu in their previous clash and 29 runs in the recent game versus Japan. Betting on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match looks like a good option.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Toss Prediction

Vanuatu have won the toss in all three matches in the ongoing EAP Qualifier. They have batted first on two of those occasions but haven't had any success. Papua New Guinea won the toss against Philippines and opted to bat first. Putting runs on the board is a general approach at this level. We predict PNG to win the toss and bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Port Moresby is likely to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday morning. There's over an 80% cloud cover expected in the region with a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature should hover between 27-31 degree Celsius, with the wind gusts traveling at 32 kmph.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Papua New Guinea squad: Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (Wk), Kiplin Doriga (Wk), Tony Ura (Wk), Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Riley Hekure, Semo Kamea

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura All-Rounder Kiplin Doriga Wicketkeeper Assad Vala (c) Batter Charles Amini All-Rounder Lega Siaka All-Rounder Hiri Hiri All-Rounder Norman Vanua All-Rounder Alei Nao Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler Semo Kamea Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Recent Form

In July last year, Papua New Guinea ended up third in the T20 World Cup global qualifiers after beating the USA in the third-place play-off. They kicked off this tournament with a nine-wicket hammering of Vanuatu before smashing Philippines by 117 runs in the second game. On Tuesday, they defeated Japan by six wickets.

Vanuatu Player List

Vanuatu squad:Patrick Matautaava (c), Jamal Vira (Wk), Clement Tommy, Joshua Rasu, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Nalin Nipiko, Jarryd Allan (Wk), Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Obed Yosef, Simpson Obed, Williamsing Nalisa

Predicted Playing XI

Nalin Nipiko All-Rounder Junior Kaltapau Batter Jarryd Allan Wicketkeeper Andrew Mansale Batter Patrick Matautaava (c) All-Rounder Ronald Tari All-Rounder Jamal Vira All-Rounder Joshua Rasu Bowler Simpson Obed Bowler Williamsing Nalisa Bowler Obed Yosef Bowler

Vanuatu Recent Form

Vanuatu, who lost to PNG XI in the final of the Pacific Island Men Cricket Challenge in March this year, suffered a nine-wicket loss against PNG to begin this tournament. They then lost to Japan by 21 runs, failing to chase 132. Most recently, Vanuatu went down against Philippines by six wickets, where they were skittled out for 97.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Head-to-Head Record

Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea have faced each six times in T20 internationals. PNG have been dominant, winning all six matches and by pretty comfortable margins. Earlier in this competition, PNG hammered Vanuatu by nine wickets.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Odds

Papua New Guinea to hit most sixes in the match

Papua New Guinea have several batters who can hit boundaries pretty cleanly. They have Assad Vala, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri and Charles Amini in the batting line-up and have done well recently. You can bet on Papua New Guinea to hit most sixes in the match.

Vanuatu to score under 36.5 runs in the first 6 overs

Vanuatu's batting unit has struggled to get going in the EAP Qualifier. Their three outings so far have seen them score 71, 110 and 97 in 20 overs. The likes of Nalin Nipiko and Patrick Matautaava haven't stepped up. Betting on Vanuatu to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs could be a wise move.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Top Team Batter

Tony Ura to be Papua New Guinea’s best batter

Tony Ura was dismissed cheaply in the previous game but had scored 36 in the match prior to that. He has a terrific record in T20 cricket, having scored 1251 runs from 41 innings at an average of 37 while striking at 154. He has 10 fifties and a hundred to his name in the format. Bet on Ura to be the top batter for Papua New Guinea in this match.

Ronald Tari to be Vanuatu’s best batter

Vanuatu have a vulnerable top order and could find it hard against the PNG bowling attack with the new ball. Ronald Tari bats down the order and could fare better. He has made 21, 18 and 23 in three innings in the EAP Qualifier. Bet on Tari to be the top batter for Vanuatu.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Top Team Bowlers

John Kariko to be Papua New Guinea’ best bowler

The 19yr old left arm pacer John Kariko has been exceptional in the ongoing tournament. He snared 3 for 6 off four overs in the first game and has backed it up with 8/1 and 9/1 in the last couple of games. You can back Kariko to be the best bowler for Papua New Guinea.

Joshua Rasu to be Vanuatu’s best bowler

Joshua Rasu has been in good touch with the ball in hand. He picked 2 for 22 against Japan and followed it up with 2 for 17 versus Philippines. The right arm medium seamer has taken 21 wickets in 13 T20I innings at a strike rate of 11.9. Back Rasu to be Vanuatu's top bowler in this game.