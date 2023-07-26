Philippines vs Japan Match Prediction PHIL 25 % Chance of Winning JPN 75 % Bet Now! Philippines take on Japan in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier on July 26th afternoon local time. The match will be hosted at the same venue that is Amini Park, Port Moresby on Wednesday, with the scheduled start time of 9:00 AM IST.

Philippines vs Japan Chance of Winning

One of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 spots is up for grabs for the winner of the EAP Qualifier. Japan are still in the race, currently placed third on the table with two wins and a loss. Philippines are third on the table with two points, having claimed one game and lost two.

Philippines registered their first win of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Vanuatu by six wickets. Kepler Lukies and captain Daniel Smith got them off to a stunning start with the ball, picking two wickets each to reduce the opponents to 17/4. Huzaifa Mohammed was exceptional, conceding eight runs in four overs and picking two wickets as they shot out Vanuatu for 97. Philippines didn't have a great start to the chase, losing both openers early. Jordan Alegre scored 30 while Daniel Smith added 26. Miggy Podosky then blasted 28 not-out in 16 balls to clinch the game.

Japan suffered their first defeat of the tournament against PNG, losing by six wickets on Tuesday. Batting first, their batting unit completely collapsed and lost six wickets for just 28 runs on the board. Declan Suzuki tried to fight back with an unbeaten 34 off 38 but had no support as they ended up with 87/8. Reo Sakurano-Thomas dismissed both PNG openers early but the bowling attack just didn't have enough runs on the board.

Talking about this clash, Japan will be favourites considering the form of these two teams. The two opponents' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Philippines chance of winning - 25%

Japan chance of winning - 75%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Philippines vs Japan Betting Tips

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has scored two fifties in the ongoing competition. He has a very good record in T20I cricket and will be key here. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match could give good returns.

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake scored 41 runs in the previous clash against Philippines. He's had a couple of low scores but expect him to come good in this match. Take a punt on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Philippines vs Japan Toss Prediction

Philippines have lost the toss in all five of their previous matches. They have lost four of these matches while chasing and would be looking to bat first. Japan have won the toss in six of the last eight matches. They have preferred batting first in five of those matches. We predict Philippines to win the toss and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Port Moresby could be mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday afternoon. There is a 25% chance of precipitation predicted with a cloud cover of around 85%. As for the temperature, it will range between 29-32 degree Celsius while the wind gusts blow at 48 kmph.

Philippines Player List

Philippines squad: Hernie Isorena, Surinder Singh, Amanpreet Singh Sirah, Gurbhupinder Singh, Arashdeep Singh Samra, Kapil Kumar, Huzaifa Mohammed, Grant Russ, Josef Doctora, Kepler Lukies, Francis Walsh, Jordan Alegre, Daniel Smith (c), Liam Myott, Jean Miguel Podosky

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Tyler All-Rounder Daniel Smith (c) All-Rounder Jordan Alegra All-Rounder Amanpreet Sirah All-Rounder Miggy Podosky Batter Grant Russ Wicketkeeper Huzaifa Mohammed All-Rounder Hernie Isorena Bowler Gurbhupinder Chohan Bowler Kepler Lukies Bowler Surinder Singh Bowler

Philippines Recent Form

Philippines broke their four-match losing streak with a win over Vanuatu on Tuesday. In May this year, they lost both the group matches in the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition. Philippines lost the first match of the ongoing EAP Qualifier against Japan by 53 runs. They were obliterated in the second game as well, losing to PNG by 117 runs.

Japan Player List

Japan squad:Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Tsuyoshi Takada, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Shirai-Patmore (Wk), Supun Navaratne (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Ibrahim Takahashi, Kohei Kubota, Mian Siddique, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Shirai-Patmore Wicketkeeper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c) Batter Ibrahim Takahashi All-Rounder Sabaorish Ravichandran All-Rounder Supun Navaratne All-Rounder Declan Suzuki All-Rounder Makoto Taniyama All-Rounder Reo Sakurano-Thomas Bowler Piyush Kumbhare Bowler Kohei Kubota Bowler

Japan Recent Form

Japan kick-started this tournament with a strong 53-run victory over Philippines, where they posted 166 on the board. They then defeated Vanuatu by 21 runs after posting 131 while batting first. Most recently, they lost to Papua New Guinea by six wickets after managing only 87 runs while batting first.

Philippines vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

Japan and Philippines have competed against each other only once in T20 cricket, which came earlier in this competition. Japan came out on top in that game by 53 runs.

Philippines vs Japan Betting Odds

Japan to hit most sixes in the match

Japan have batters who can score at a decent rate and hit boundaries with ease. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Ibrahim Takahashi have done well in this tournament. Japan have smashed 12 sixes in three games so far. You can bet on Japan to hit the most sixes in the match.

Philippines to score under 36.5 runs in the first 6 overs

Philippines batters have found it very hard to score runs at a good rate in the ongoing tournament. They made 113 in the first game before getting bowled out for 45. In the last game, they made 98 in 17.4 overs. Betting on Philippines to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs would be justified.

Philippines vs Japan Top Team Batter

Jordan Alegre to be Philippines’ best batter

Jordan Alegre has done well for his team in two of the three games in the ongoing competition. He made 33 versus Japan in the previous clash and 30 against Vanuatu in the most recent fixture. You can take a punt on him to be the top batter for Philippines in this match.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s best batter

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has been in superb form of late. He smashed 60 off 37 the last time these two teams met. He then scored 65 off 54 against Vanuatu. He has a good record in T20 internationals with 412 runs from 10 matches at an average of 46 while striking at 173. Bet on Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan's top batter in this match.

Philippines vs Japan Top Team Bowlers

Amanpreet Sirah to be Philippines’ best bowler

Amanpreet Sirah has done a pretty good job for Philippines in this EAP Qualifier tournament. He snared 3 for 32 in the previous encounter against Japan and is coming off 2 for 18 in the last game. The leg-break bowler has the skillset to do well and you can back him to be the best bowler for Philippines.

Reo Sakurano-Thomas to be Japan’s best bowler

The right arm medium pacer was brilliant in their loss against PNG, picking 2 for 7 in three overs. He has pretty good numbers in the shorter format, having picked 16 wickets from nine games. He has an economy of 5.24 while striking every 10.8 balls. Back Sakurano-Thomas to be Japan's top bowler in this fixture.