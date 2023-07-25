Philippines vs Vanuatu Match Prediction PHIL 30 % Chance of Winning VANT 70 % Bet Now! Philippines and Vanuatu will take on each other in the fifth match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday). Even though both teams are coming into the match with two losses each, Vanuatu would be comfortable knowing that they are far superior side in terms of strength and cricketing exposure, having been the sub-regional champions lately, whereas Phillipines are the newest kid in the block, having never won a game of T20Is earlier.

Philippines vs Vanuatu Chance of Winning

Even though Vanuatu have better historical records, but considering the fact that both sides have registered two losses each coming into the encounter, both Philippines and Vanuatu have odds of 1.83 each by Parimatch. But surely there’s a great money-making opportunity here given we know in which direction the odds will flow.

VAN’s chance of winning - 70%

PHI’s chance of winning - 30%

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Philippines vs Vanuatu Betting Tips

Let me establish a pattern here. I am pretty sure of two things happening. First, Daniel Smith will be the highest run-scorer for Vanuatu in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023. But more importantly, and this thing I am pretty certain about, Nalin Nipiko belting the Philippines batters to navigate through the focused chambers. Surely that will work in our favour.

Philippines vs Vanuatu Match Toss Prediction

Amini Park in Port Moresby offers a balanced pitch for both batting and bowling strengths. Teams batting first average 163, while those batting second average 67, indicating the bowlers' significant impact on the game. The average winning score while batting first is 186, but the highest successful chase is only 125, posing challenges for chasing teams. Be careful about it!

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match indicates mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower or two. The expected precipitation is 0.5 mm, with a high probability of 80% of rain. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, with a 16% likelihood. Cloud cover will be extensive, reaching 94%. Despite the cloudiness, the rain is expected to be light, so significant disruptions are not likely.

Vanuatu Player List

Patrick Matautaava, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Andrew Mansale, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu, Apolinaire Stephen, Williamsing Nalisa, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Womejo Wotu, Jarryd Allan, Clement Tommy, Jamal Molidurumahava Vira

Predicted Playing XI

Nalin Nipiko Batter Paul Kaltapau Batter Patrick Matautaava (c) Batter Jarryd Allan (wk) Wicket-keeper Andrew Mansale Batter Joshua Rasu All-rounder Ronald Tari All-rounder Williamsing Nalisa Bowler Apolinaire Stephen Bowler Darren Wotu Bowler Obed Yosef Bowler

Vanuatu Team Form

Vanuatu may have registered two back-to-back losses in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023, but they entered the tournament with splendid form, with seven wins from their last seven games. In the last 12 games, which includes the ongoing edition as well, they registered eight wins.

Philippines Player List

Kapil Kumar, Daniel Smith (c), Jordan Alegra, Josef Doctora, Amanpreet Sirah, Miggy Podosky, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Grant Russ (wk), Liam Myott, Kepler Lukies, Huzaifa Mohammed, Francis Walsh, Arshdeep Samra, Hernie Ma Isorena, Surinder Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Kapil Kumar Batter Daniel Smith (c) Batter Jordan Alegra Batter Josef Doctora Batter Miggy Podosky Batter Amanpreet Sirah All-rounder Gurbhupinder Chohan All-rounder Grant Russ Wicket-keeper Liam Myott Bowler Kepler Lukies Bowler Huzaifa Mohammed Bowler

Philippines Team Form

Philippines have a challenging T20 record, having played 13 matches and won only one while losing 12 games. They are currently considered the weakest team in the competition. Given their history and performance, it appears that they will face significant difficulties against strong teams like Vanuatu in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.

Philippines vs Vanuatu Head-To-Head

Philippines and Vanuatu have played each other twice in the T20 format, in which both teams have won one game each. That is in fact the only win that Philippines have secured in the format.

Philippines vs Vanuatu Betting Odds

VAN to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

I wouldn’t have said this if it is not for Philippines being as bad they have been. Not even once in the last 10 games that they conceded runs below 7.5 runs per over. That is a sad situation to be and something that Vanuatu can capitalise on easily. In the match against PNG and Japan, Philippines learnt it the hard way and if they don’t do enough to correct the wrongs, a bad game is awaiting them against Vanuatu.

Philippines vs Vanuatu Best Batters

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best batter (Parimatch)

Daniel Smith's appointment as the skipper of the Philippines cricket team is justified due to his outstanding batting performance in T20Is. He stands out as the only player from the team to have scored at least 200 runs, with a total of 235 runs at an impressive average of 19.18. This average is the highest ever achieved by any Philippines batter in T20Is. Notably, Smith is also the sole player to have scored a half-century for the Philippines, a feat that no other batter has accomplished.

Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nalin Nipiko has been an outstanding performer in T20 cricket for Vanuatu, scoring an impressive 637 runs at an average of 37.47 with a strike rate of around 129.7. His record includes four half-centuries and one century, showcasing his ability to anchor the batting lineup effectively. His recent century against Fiji in the last Sub-regional qualifiers has boosted his confidence, making him the trusted leader to spearhead Vanuatu's batting plan in upcoming matches.

Philippines vs Vanuatu Best Bowlers

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Smith holds a cult status in the dressing room of the Philippines cricket team due to his exceptional performances with both the bat and the ball. As the highest run-scorer for the team and the leading wicket-taker in the format, he has proven his all-around capabilities on the field. With 11 wickets at an average of 36.2, he has made a mark that extends beyond the conventional expectations from him.

Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Like Smith has been for Phillipines, Nalin Nipiko is undoubtedly a remarkable talent in T20 cricket, showcasing exceptional skills with both the bat and the ball for Vanuatu. As the highest-ever run-scorer and the highest-ever wicket-taker for the team, he has left a significant impact on the game. With 36 wickets at an impressive average of 14.1, including three four-wicket hauls in just 19 innings, Nipiko has proven himself to be one of the finest all-rounders in the format.