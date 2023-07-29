Vanuatu vs Philippines Match Prediction VANT 67 % Chance of Winning PHIL 33 % Bet Now! With five wins from five games, Papua New Guinea have already secured the lone qualification berth from the ICC Men’s East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier 2023; hence, the last round of matches have become a formality for everyone. However, with Vanuatu and Philippines playing their second head-to-head encounter of the season - incidentally, Vanuatu are the only team who have lost to Philippines in T20s - the game on July 29, 2023 (Saturday), at 5:00 AM IST, assumes some significance.

Vanuatu vs Philippines Chance of Winning

Even though the Philippines won the last H2H game against Vanuatu, Melbet doesn’t consider them favourites to win the upcoming match. That is partly because of the fact that Vanuatu are one of the weaker teams in the competition and have hardly had any challenges to show. When they proceed, it is very difficult to acknowledge the unhinged importance to the cause by their opposition.

VAN’s chance of winning - 67%

PHI’s chance of winning - 33%

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Vanuatu vs Philippines Betting Tips

I find myself convinced of a pattern emerging here. Daniel Smith's exceptional batting skills will propel him to become the highest run-scorer for Philippines in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 and that doesn’t seem a tad bit uncertain. However, the most crucial aspect, which I am confidently certain about, is Nalin Nipiko's outstanding performance in dismantling the Philippines batters with precision and skill. His prowess as a bowler will undoubtedly lead Vanuatu to navigate through the focused chambers of the game, tilting the balance significantly in our favor.

Vanuatu vs Philippines Match Toss Prediction

The Amini Park, Port Moresby, has witnessed intriguing dynamics during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023. Teams opting to set the target have, on average, managed to post a respectable 128 runs, showcasing the importance of a solid batting performance. However, their counterparts facing the challenge of a chase have found themselves in a daunting situation, with a mere 82-run average to contend with. The victors batting first have set an impressive average of 144 runs. On the other hand, the teams attempting a chase have encountered a steep uphill battle, with the highest successful pursuit being limited to a modest 125 runs. This emphasizes the difficulty of chasing down targets at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match indicates mostly cloudy skies with occasional passing showers. The expected rainfall is around 0.5 mm, with an 68% probability, suggesting that rain is quite likely during the game. There is a slight 16% chance of thunderstorms, but it is not expected to cause any major interruptions. The extensive cloud cover of 94% implies that natural light may be somewhat diffused, possibly affecting visibility and playing conditions.

Vanuatu Player List

Patrick Matautaava, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Andrew Mansale, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu, Apolinaire Stephen, Williamsing Nalisa, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Womejo Wotu, Jarryd Allan, Clement Tommy, Jamal Molidurumahava Vira

Predicted Playing XI

Nalin Nipiko Batter Paul Kaltapau Batter Patrick Matautaava (c) Batter Jarryd Allan (wk) Wicket-keeper Andrew Mansale Batter Joshua Rasu All-rounder Ronald Tari All-rounder Williamsing Nalisa Bowler Apolinaire Stephen Bowler Darren Wotu Bowler Obed Yosef Bowler

Vanuatu Team Form

Vanuatu came to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 on the back of seven consecutive wins, primarily because of their success in the Sub-Regional Qualifiers, but things changed rapidly in the main event. So bad they have been now that they lost to the Philippines, a side that had no standing on the associate circuit. Their only win in the competition has come against Japan.

Philippines Player List

Kapil Kumar, Daniel Smith (c), Jordan Alegra, Josef Doctora, Amanpreet Sirah, Miggy Podosky, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Grant Russ (wk), Liam Myott, Kepler Lukies, Huzaifa Mohammed, Francis Walsh, Arshdeep Samra, Hernie Ma Isorena, Surinder Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Kapil Kumar Batter Daniel Smith (c) Batter Jordan Alegra Batter Josef Doctora Batter Miggy Podosky Batter Amanpreet Sirah All-rounder Gurbhupinder Chohan All-rounder Grant Russ Wicket-keeper Liam Myott Bowler Kepler Lukies Bowler Huzaifa Mohammed Bowler

Philippines Team Form

Philippines have a challenging T20 record, having played 15 matches and won only two while losing 13 games. Incidentally, what can make them happy that both of their wins have come against Vanuatu - one of which came in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023. If they can repeat the same, they will be extremely happy.

Vanuatu vs Philippines Head-To-Head

Philippines and Vanuatu have played each other thrice in the T20 format, in which the Philippines have the upper hand, having won two games. As mentioned above, that is, in fact, the only wins that the Philippines have secured in the format.

Vanuatu vs Philippines Betting Odds

VAN to dominate the powerplay

Philippines have not restricted their opponents to a run rate below 7.5 runs per over in any of those matches. The matches against PNG and Japan might have been hard lessons for the Philippines, where they likely faced difficulties in containing their opponents' scoring. Vanuatu, having a strong lineup of skilled players, could exploit the vulnerabilities in the Philippines' bowling and put up a formidable score.

Vanuatu vs Philippines Best Batters

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best batter

Among all the players in the team, Smith stands out as the only one to have scored a remarkable 251 runs, which is the highest individual tally achieved by any Philippines batter in this format. His consistency in accumulating runs is evident from his impressive average of 19.18. He is the sole player in the Philippines team to have registered a half-century in T20Is, an accomplishment that none of his teammates have managed to achieve and he was also the player of the match in the last game they took part in.

Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best batter

Nalin Nipiko's tally of 637 runs at an impressive average of 37.47 speaks volumes about his consistency and ability to contribute significantly with the bat. With a strike rate of 129.7, he has also shown his capability to score at a brisk pace, putting pressure on the opposition. His record of four half-centuries and one century showcases his skill in staying at the crease, stabilizing the innings and building substantial partnerships.

Vanuatu vs Philippines Best Bowlers

Daniel Smith to be PHI’s best bowler

As the team's top run-scorer and leading wicket-taker in the format, Daniel Smith has showcased remarkable capabilities with both bat and ball. With 11 wickets at an average of 36.2, he has surpassed conventional expectations, cementing his impact on the field. His multifaceted contributions have made him an invaluable asset, earning the admiration and respect of his teammates.

Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best bowler

Nalin Nipiko undeniably stands as an exceptional talent in T20 cricket, demonstrating remarkable prowess with both the bat and the ball for Vanuatu. As the team's highest-ever run-scorer and highest-ever wicket-taker, his impact on the game is truly remarkable. With an impressive record of 36 wickets in just 19 innings at an average of 14.1, including three four-wicket hauls, Nipiko has firmly established himself as one of the finest all-rounders in the format. His contributions have been invaluable to Vanuatu, making him a standout player who continues to impress with his extraordinary skills.