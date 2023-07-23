Austria vs Ireland Match Prediction
AUST
5%
Chance of Winning
IRL
95%
T20i
The Grange Club
Facts
- Iqbal Hossain has scored 262 runs in his 10 matches at an average of 29.11 and a strike rate of 157.83.
- Mark Adair has picked up 16 wickets in his last 10 T20 matches at an economy of 13.62.
Austria vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Austria are coming off a horrendous loss against Germany in their previous game. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Austria's decision backfired as they were bundled out for just 83 runs in 18.4 overs. Mark Simpson Parker and Aqib Javed Iqbal top scored with 24 runs each. In reply, Germany chased down the target in just 10.1 overs, registering their first win of the season.
Austria have now lost back-to-back games in the tournament and are on the verge of elimination. The major issue for the Austrian side has been their batting unit, which has failed to perform consistently. With three games remaining in the qualifiers tournament, Austria will be hoping to turn things around with a win against Ireland.
Ireland, on the other hand, are coming off a dominant win over Denmark in their previous game. Bowling first, Ireland restricted Denmark to 122/9 in 20 overs, thanks to three-wicket hauls from Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy, with Benjamin White picking up two wickets. In reply, Ireland chased down the target in 14.3 overs, with half-centuries from Andrew Balbirnie (53 runs off 38 balls) and Paul Stirling (55 runs off 39 balls). The Irish have now won both the matches they have played in the tournament and are top of the table with four points. They will be looking to continue their dominance and register another win against Denmark in their upcoming game on Sunday.
- Austria Chance of Winning: 5%
- Ireland Chance of Winning: 95%
Austria vs Ireland Betting Tips
Ireland captain Paul Stirling started off the tournament with a bang, hitting 57 runs in two matches. He scored 55 runs in 39 balls, hitting nine fours and striking at 141.03. The experienced right-hander will look to continue his good run of form and we expect Stirling to score more than 25 runs against the weak bowling lineup of Austria.
Stirling's opening partner Andrew Balbirnie is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with 77 runs in 2 matches. Balbirnie's good run of form is a positive sign for Ireland as he is one of the key batters in the Irish batting lineup. Considering his recent form, we expect Balbirnie to score more than 30 runs in his upcoming match against Austria.
Austria v Ireland Toss Prediction
The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced track that provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. In the 17 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won nine matches, while the team bowling first has won eight matches.
However, In the last two matches played at this venue, the teams batting first lost both matches. Bowlers found some assistance early in the game, helping them to pick up wickets. Based on the recent records at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23 is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius with a 90% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 24 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of showers during the match.
Austria Players List
Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Armaan Randhawa, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwal, Umair Tariq, Navin Wijesekara, Adeel Tariq, Jaweed Sadran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mark Simpson Parker
|
All-rounder
|
Iqbal Hossain
|
Batsman
|
Razmal Shigiwal
|
Batsman
|
Shahil Momin
|
Batsman
|
Abdullah Akbarjan
|
All-rounder
|
Mirza Ahsan
|
Batsman
|
Mehar Cheema
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Aqib Javed Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Armaan Randhawa
|
Bowler
|
Sahel Zadran
|
Bowler
|
Amit Nathwani
|
Bowler
Austria Recent Form
Austria has lost their first two matches in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, both by significant margins. In both matches, the Austrian batting unit has failed to score runs, which has led to their downfall. Austria will need to improve their batting if they want to have a chance of winning any matches in the tournament.
Ireland Players List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Paul Stirling
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Balbirnie
|
Batsman
|
Harry Tector
|
Batsman
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Rock
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
Ireland started their T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign with a seven-run win over Italy in a closely fought contest. In their second match, Ireland put on a dominant display to defeat Denmark by nine wickets. Both Ireland's batting and bowling units have performed exceptionally well in the first two matches of the tournament. They will need to continue their good run of form to qualify for the next round of qualifiers.
Austria vs Ireland Head to Head Record
Ireland and Austria have never played each other in a T20 match. This will be the first time they will face each other in this format.
Austria vs Ireland Betting odds
Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)
The odds are in favour of Ireland to win the match. Ireland won both the matches they played in the qualifiers tournament, while Austria lost to Jersey. Considering the recent form of both the teams, we predict Ireland to win the match against Austria.
Austria vs Ireland Top Batters
Mark Simpson Parker to be the top batter for Austria
Mark Simpson Parker has been in good form, getting off to a good start in the previous matches but failing to convert it into a match-winning knock. He has scored 32 runs in two matches and will hope to add a few more runs to his tally and produce a match-winning knock. We believe Mark Simpson Parker will come good against Ireland.
Paul Stirling to be the top batter for Ireland
Paul Stirling has been in phenomenal form, smashing three fifties in his last five innings in T20 cricket. He scored a match-winning half-century in his last outing against Denmark. Considering his good run of form, we believe that Stirling will be the top batter for Ireland against Austria.
Austria vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Aqib Javed Iqbal to be the top bowler for Austria
Aqib Javed Iqbal is one of Austria's key bowlers. He has been in good form, troubling batsmen with his line and length. He has picked up 18 wickets in 30 T20 matches and is one of the best bowlers in the Austrian lineup. We expect him to deliver a productive bowling spell and pick up some wickets against Ireland.
Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland
Mark Adair has been the strike bowler for Ireland in the tournament. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the qualifiers tournament, with six wickets in two matches. We expect Adair to continue his magical performance with the ball and produce another match-winning spell against Austria.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Ireland
The oddsmakers favour Ireland to win the match at odds of 1.02, while Austria is favoured to win at odds of 19.50. Ireland is the in-form team heading into the contest, having played a positive brand of cricket with their bowlers delivering and picking up wickets while their batting unit racking up runs to aid their bowlers. Austria, on the other hand, has struggled against less experienced teams and their batting unit looks completely out of form in the tournament so far. Considering the recent form and record of both the teams, we predict Ireland to win the match against Austria.
- Austria to win the match @ 19.50 (Parimatch)
- Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)