Austria vs Ireland Match Prediction AUST 5 % Chance of Winning IRL 95 % Bet Now! Austria and Ireland lockhorns in Match 7 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Sunday, July 23 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Austria vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Austria are coming off a horrendous loss against Germany in their previous game. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Austria's decision backfired as they were bundled out for just 83 runs in 18.4 overs. Mark Simpson Parker and Aqib Javed Iqbal top scored with 24 runs each. In reply, Germany chased down the target in just 10.1 overs, registering their first win of the season.

Austria have now lost back-to-back games in the tournament and are on the verge of elimination. The major issue for the Austrian side has been their batting unit, which has failed to perform consistently. With three games remaining in the qualifiers tournament, Austria will be hoping to turn things around with a win against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, are coming off a dominant win over Denmark in their previous game. Bowling first, Ireland restricted Denmark to 122/9 in 20 overs, thanks to three-wicket hauls from Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy, with Benjamin White picking up two wickets. In reply, Ireland chased down the target in 14.3 overs, with half-centuries from Andrew Balbirnie (53 runs off 38 balls) and Paul Stirling (55 runs off 39 balls). The Irish have now won both the matches they have played in the tournament and are top of the table with four points. They will be looking to continue their dominance and register another win against Denmark in their upcoming game on Sunday.

Austria Chance of Winning: 5%

Ireland Chance of Winning: 95%

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Austria vs Ireland Betting Tips

Ireland captain Paul Stirling started off the tournament with a bang, hitting 57 runs in two matches. He scored 55 runs in 39 balls, hitting nine fours and striking at 141.03. The experienced right-hander will look to continue his good run of form and we expect Stirling to score more than 25 runs against the weak bowling lineup of Austria.

Stirling's opening partner Andrew Balbirnie is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with 77 runs in 2 matches. Balbirnie's good run of form is a positive sign for Ireland as he is one of the key batters in the Irish batting lineup. Considering his recent form, we expect Balbirnie to score more than 30 runs in his upcoming match against Austria.

Austria v Ireland Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced track that provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. In the 17 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won nine matches, while the team bowling first has won eight matches.

However, In the last two matches played at this venue, the teams batting first lost both matches. Bowlers found some assistance early in the game, helping them to pick up wickets. Based on the recent records at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23 is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius with a 90% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 24 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of showers during the match.

Austria Players List

Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Armaan Randhawa, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwal, Umair Tariq, Navin Wijesekara, Adeel Tariq, Jaweed Sadran

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Simpson Parker All-rounder Iqbal Hossain Batsman Razmal Shigiwal Batsman Shahil Momin Batsman Abdullah Akbarjan All-rounder Mirza Ahsan Batsman Mehar Cheema Wicket Keeper Aqib Javed Iqbal All-rounder Armaan Randhawa Bowler Sahel Zadran Bowler Amit Nathwani Bowler

Austria Recent Form

Austria has lost their first two matches in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, both by significant margins. In both matches, the Austrian batting unit has failed to score runs, which has led to their downfall. Austria will need to improve their batting if they want to have a chance of winning any matches in the tournament.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrew Balbirnie Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Neil Rock All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Mark Adair All-rounder Joshua Little Bowler Ben White Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland started their T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign with a seven-run win over Italy in a closely fought contest. In their second match, Ireland put on a dominant display to defeat Denmark by nine wickets. Both Ireland's batting and bowling units have performed exceptionally well in the first two matches of the tournament. They will need to continue their good run of form to qualify for the next round of qualifiers.

Austria vs Ireland Head to Head Record

Ireland and Austria have never played each other in a T20 match. This will be the first time they will face each other in this format.

Austria vs Ireland Betting odds

Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Ireland to win the match. Ireland won both the matches they played in the qualifiers tournament, while Austria lost to Jersey. Considering the recent form of both the teams, we predict Ireland to win the match against Austria.

Austria vs Ireland Top Batters

Mark Simpson Parker to be the top batter for Austria

Mark Simpson Parker has been in good form, getting off to a good start in the previous matches but failing to convert it into a match-winning knock. He has scored 32 runs in two matches and will hope to add a few more runs to his tally and produce a match-winning knock. We believe Mark Simpson Parker will come good against Ireland.

Paul Stirling to be the top batter for Ireland

Paul Stirling has been in phenomenal form, smashing three fifties in his last five innings in T20 cricket. He scored a match-winning half-century in his last outing against Denmark. Considering his good run of form, we believe that Stirling will be the top batter for Ireland against Austria.

Austria vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Aqib Javed Iqbal to be the top bowler for Austria

Aqib Javed Iqbal is one of Austria's key bowlers. He has been in good form, troubling batsmen with his line and length. He has picked up 18 wickets in 30 T20 matches and is one of the best bowlers in the Austrian lineup. We expect him to deliver a productive bowling spell and pick up some wickets against Ireland.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been the strike bowler for Ireland in the tournament. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the qualifiers tournament, with six wickets in two matches. We expect Adair to continue his magical performance with the ball and produce another match-winning spell against Austria.