Denmark vs Austria Match Prediction DEN 65 % Chance of Winning AUST 35 % Bet Now! Denmark and Austria lockhorns in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Monday, July 24 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Denmark vs Austria Chance of Winning

Denmark have come off a loss against Ireland in their opening match of the tournament. On a high-scoring ground, Denmark's batters struggled to put up a competitive total, finishing at 122/9 batting first. Ireland then chased down the target in 14.3 overs. Denmark's huge loss against Ireland has affected their net run rate. They are placed sixth on the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -2.38. They will be up against a team that is placed seventh on the points table.

Austria are coming off a horrific loss against Germany in their most recent match. Batting first, Austria were all out for 83 runs in 18.4 overs. In reply to Austria's score, Germany reached the target in 10.1 overs. The loss against Germany is their second in the tournament. In their first match, they lost to Jersey by eight wickets. With back-to-back losses, Austria are on the brink of elimination and need to win their remaining matches in order to qualify.

Denmark’s Chance of Winning - 65%

Austria’s Chance of Winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Denmark vs Austria Betting Tips

Austrian captain Razmal Shigiwal has been in good form in recent T20 matches. In his last five matches, he has scored 1112 runs at a strike rate of 115.36, averaging 26.37. Shigiwal is a power hitter who is known for smashing big sixes. He has hit 38 sixes in his T20 career.

Shigiwal has yet to make an impact in the qualifier tournament, but we believe that he will come good and score over 25 runs against Austria.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard has scored 321 runs in his last 10 matches, averaging 40.2 and striking at a rate of 178.33. He is one of the most consistent batters for Denmark, and we back him to score over 25 runs against Austria.

Denmark vs Austria Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a balanced track that has assisted both batters and bowlers. All the four matches played at this venue in the qualifiers tournament so far have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score in the last four matches has been 181 runs. Teams chasing have struggled to chase down totals in the competition so far and considering the results in the last three matches we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Monday, July 24 is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 59% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 10 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day with no chance of rain.

Denmark Players List

Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Batsman Nicolas Laegsbaard Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Shangeev Thanikaithasan All-rounder Abdul Hashmi Wicket-Keeper Oliver Hald Bowler Jonas Henriksen Bowler Saud Munir Bowler Abdullah Mahmood Bowler

Denmark Recent Form

Denmark has won three of their last five matches in T20 cricket. However, they lost their last match to Ireland by nine wickets. Denmark will look to get back to winning ways when they face Austria in their next match. Nicolaj Laegsgaard and Taranjit Bharaj are the in-form players for Denmark.

Austria Players List

Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Armaan Randhawa, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwal, Umair Tariq, Navin Wijesekara, Adeel Tariq, Jaweed Sadran

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Simpson Parker All-rounder Iqbal Hossain Batsman Razmal Shigiwal Batsman Shahil Momin Batsman Abdullah Akbarjan All-rounder Mirza Ahsan Batsman Mehar Cheema Wicket Keeper Aqib Javed Iqbal All-rounder Armaan Randhawa Bowler Sahel Zadran Bowler Amit Nathwani Bowler

Austria Recent Form

Austria have not won a T20 match in their last five outings. They also lost both their matches in the qualifiers tournament and are currently placed at the bottom of the table. Mark Simpson-Parker and Razmal Shigiwal have been the star performers with the bat for Austria.

Denmark vs Austria Head to Head Record

Denmark has a dominant head-to-head record against Austria in T20 cricket. They have won five of the six matches they have played, with Austria winning just once. Out of the five matches Denmark won against Austria, they won one match batting first and four matches batting second. Austria won their only match by batting first.

Matches Played:6 matches

Denmark Won:5 matches

Austria Won:1 match

Denmark vs Austria Betting Odds

Denmark vs Austria Top Batters

Saif Ahmed to be the top batter for Denmark

Saif Ahmed is a powerful striker of the ball and a key member of Denmark's batting lineup racking up runs with consistency. In 15 innings, he has scored 350 runs at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 109.03. In his last five innings Ahmed has scored 122 runs in his last five innings. We believe that he will be Denmark's top scorer against Austria.

Mark Simpson Parker to be the top batter for Austria

Mark Simpson-Parker has been one of the star performers for Austria in recent matches. He has scored 92 runs in his last five innings, with a best of 41 against Hungary. He got off to a good start against Germany, scoring 24 runs, but couldn't convert it into a big score. We believe that Mark Simpson-Parker is due a big score and will be the top batter for Austria against Denmark.

Denmark vs Austria Top Bowlers

Saud Munir to be the top bowler for Denmark

Saud Munir is one of Denmark's most experienced and reliable bowlers. In eight T20 matches, he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 14.57 and an economy rate of 6.90. He has the ability to take wickets in the death overs and bowls yorkers with accuracy. We believe Munir to produce a match winning spell against Austria.

Aqib Javed Iqbal to be the top bowler for Austria

Aqib Javed Iqbal has been a key contributor to Austria's bowling attack in T20 cricket. He has taken 18 wickets in 29 matches, with an economy rate of 5.88. He is a death-overs specialist and is very effective with the ball at the 16-20 over period. We believe that he will be the top bowler for Austria against Denmark.