Denmark vs Germany Match Prediction DEN 60 % Chance of Winning GER 40 % Bet Now! Denmark and Germany lockhorns in Match 9 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Sunday, July 23 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Denmark vs Germany Chance of Winning

Denmark are coming off a loss to Ireland in their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Denmark struggled to score runs against Ireland's fiery pace attack, finishing on 122/9 in their 20 overs. Oliver Hald top scored with 21 runs from 15 balls, while Nicolaj Laegsgaard scored a quickfire 20 from 10 balls. Denmark then failed to defend their low total, as Ireland cruised to victory in 14.3 overs. The heavy defeat to Ireland has had a negative impact on Denmark's net run rate, and they currently sit in sixth place in the points table with a -2.38 NRR. With five games remaining, Denmark will be looking to bounce back and register their first win in the qualifiers tournament, starting with their match against Germany.

After suffering a huge loss against Scotland in their first match of the tournament, Germany made an emphatic comeback in their second match of the tournament against Austria.

Bowling first on a batting-friendly track, Germany's bowlers troubled the Austrian batsmen with their accurate line and lengths.

They bowled Austria out for 83 runs in 18.4 overs, thanks to a collective bowling effort in which all the bowlers picked up two wickets each. Germany then chased down the target in 10.1 overs with the help of a quickfire knock from Joshua van Heerden, who scored 47 runs off 31 balls. With the win against Austria, Germany now move up to fourth place on the points table with two points from two matches.

Denmark's chance of winning: 60%

Germany’s chance of winning: 40%

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Denmark vs Germany Betting Tips

Joshua van Heerden has been in prolific form, scoring runs with consistency. In his previous game against Austria, he scored a match-winning knock of 47 runs. In the qualifiers tournament so far, van Heerden has amassed 64 runs in two matches. Considering his recent form, we believe that he will score over 30 runs in the upcoming game against Denmark.

Germany's right-arm off-spinner Ahmadi has been one of the star performers with the ball for Germany. He has picked up three wickets in the competition so far. Considering how Denmark's batters have struggled against spinners, we believe that Ahmadi will come good and pick up at least two wickets against Denmark.

Denmark vs Germany Toss Prediction

The pitch at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced one that offers something for both batters and bowlers. In the 18 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 10 matches, while the team bowling first has won 8 matches.

However, in the last three matches played at this venue, the teams bowling first have lost two matches and the team batting first won one match. Bowlers have found some assistance early in the game, helping them to pick up wickets. Based on the recent records at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Prediction

The weather at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23 is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius with a 90% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 24 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of showers during the match.

Denmark Players List

Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Batsman Nicolas Laegsbaard Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Shangeev Thanikaithasan All-rounder Abdul Hashmi Wicket-Keeper Oliver Hald Bowler Jonas Henriksen Bowler Saud Munir Bowler Abdullah Mahmood Bowler

Denmark Recent Form

Despite entering the tournament on the back of solid performances, winning eight of their last 10 T20 matches, Denmark lost their opening match of the tournament against Ireland.

Germany Players List

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Faisal bin Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Michael Richardson, Zahid Zadran, Joshua van Heerden

Germany Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Venkatraman Ganesan All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Batsman Michael Richardson Wicket Keeper Faisal bin Mubashir Batsman Ghulam Ahmadi All-rounder Muslim Yar Ashraf All-rounder Sahir Naqash All-rounder Abdul Bashir Bowler Sachin Mandy Gangareddy Bowler Vishnu Elam Bharathi Bowler Harmanjot Singh Bowler

Germany Recent Form

Germany is having a phenomenal run in the shorter format. They have won eight of their last ten matches in T20s. They have won four of their last five T20 matches, all of which were won while chasing targets. In their previous game, Germany defeated Austria by nine wickets.

Denmark vs Germany Head to Head Record

Denmark and Germany have played four T20 matches against each other. Germany has won three of these matches, while Denmark has won one. Germany has won two of its three matches batting second, and one match batting first. Denmark has won its only match batting second.

Matches Played: 4 matches

4 matches Germany Won: 3 matches

3 matches Denmark Won:1 match

Denmark vs Germany Betting Odds

Germany to win the match @ 1.59 (Parimatch)

Germany is having a phenomenal run in the shorter format. They have won eight of their last ten matches in T20s. They have won four of their last five T20 matches, all of which were won while chasing targets. In their previous game, Germany defeated Austria by nine wickets.

Denmark vs Germany Top Batters

Saif Ahmed to be the top batter for Denmark

Saif Ahmed is a phenomenal striker of the ball and one of Denmark's key batters. He has scored 350 runs in 15 innings at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 109.03. We believe that he will be Denmark's top batter against Germany.

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany

Joshua van Heerden has scored 64 runs in two matches in the qualifiers tournament. He is one of the mainstay batters for Germany, and we back van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany against Denmark.

Denmark vs Germany Top Bowlers

Saud Munir to be the top bowler for Denmark

Saud Munir is one of Denmark's main strike bowlers. He has picked up 14 wickets in eight matches in his T20 career. We predict that Saud Munir will produce a match-winning spell against Germany.

Ghulam Ahmadi to be the top bowler for Germany

Ghulam Ahmadi has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Germany. In the two matches he has played in the tournament, he has picked up three wickets. Ahmadi's accuracy with his line and length has been rewarded, and we believe that he will continue his impressive run with the ball and be the top bowler for Germany against Denmark.