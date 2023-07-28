Denmark vs Jersey Match Prediction
DEN
Chance of Winning
JER
T20i
Goldenacre Stadium
Facts
- Jonty Jenner has scored 261 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Saud Munir has picked up 16 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
Denmark vs Jersey Chance of Winning
Denmark are coming off a huge loss against Scotland in their previous game. Bowling first Denmark bowlers bowled tight line and lengths and dismissed the inform top order batters for low scores, but their bowlers failed to restrict the scoring rate as Riche Berrington’s whirlwind half century powered Scotland to 159/7 in 18 overs. Nicolaj Lagesgaard was the pick of the bowlers for Denmark finishing with impressive figures of 3/23. In reply to Scotland’s challenging total, Denmark got off to a solid start with their captain Hamid Shah (56 runs off 42 balls) smashing the Scottish bowlers to all corners of the ground early in the innings but lost their momentum in the mid overs and eventually lost the game by 33 runs.
After suffering two huge losses, Jersey bounced back with a huge win over Germany in their previous match. Batting first Jersey scored 190/5 in 20 overs on the back off solid batting performances from Nick Greenwood (86 runs off 56 balls) and Jonty Jenner (46 runs off 24 balls). Jersey bowling unit led by Julius Sumerauer’s magical four wicket haul and economical bowling performances from the rest of the bowling unit restricted Germany to 139/8 in 20 overs and secured their third win of the tournament. The win over Germany has helped Jersey move up to third position on the points table with six points in five matches. Jersey has a chance to sneak past Ireland if Ireland loses their last league match against Scotland, they secure a win over Denmark.
- Denmark’s Chance of Winning- 10%
- Jersey’s Chance of Winning - 90%
Denmark vs Jersey Betting Tips
Nick Greenwood is having a great tournament with the bat as he continues to dominate against opponent bowlers. The 23 year old has scored 204 runs in five matches smashing two match winning half centuries and two thirty plus scores in the tournament so far. In his last outing he remained unbeaten on 86 against Germany. Considering his good run of form we back Greenwood to score over 30 runs against Denmark. .
Denmark vs Jersey Toss Prediction
The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a two paced surface that has assistance both batters and bowlers. The results have been mixed so far in the qualifier tournament matches being played at this venue. The team batting first won four of the seven matches, while the team bowling first won three matches with the average 1st innings score being 145 runs. Considering the recent results and the way the pitch has played out in the tournament we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at the Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Friday, July 28 is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with a 50% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain on the match day.
Denmark Players List
Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Players Name
|
Role
|
Taranjit Singh Bharaj
|
Batsman
|
Nicolas Laegsbaard
|
Batsman
|
Saif Ali Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Musa Mahmood
|
Batsman
|
Lucky Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Shangeev Thanikaithasan
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Hashmi
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Oliver Hald
|
Bowler
|
Jonas Henriksen
|
Bowler
|
Saud Munir
|
Bowler
|
Abdullah Mahmood
|
Bowler
Denmark Recent Form
Denmark has a tough tournament winning one and losing four of their last five matches. They lost their last match against Scotland by 33 runs and are positioned 6th on the points table. Saif Ahmed (127 runs) and Taranjit Bharaj (115 runs) are the star performers with the bat, while Nicolaj Laegsgaard (8 wickets) and Abdullah Mahmood (5 wickets) are stand out performers with the ball.
Jersey Players List
Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward
Jersey Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ass Tribe
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Charles Perchard
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batsman
|
Harrison Carlyon
|
Batsman
|
Josh Lawrenson
|
Batsman
|
Jonty Jenner
|
Batsman
|
Benjamin Ward
|
All-rounder
|
Julius Sumerauer
|
All-rounder
|
Rhys Palmer
|
Bowler
|
Elliot Miles
|
Bowler
|
Zak Tribe
|
Bowler
Jersey Recent Form
Jersey have had good results in the qualifiers tournament winning three of their last five matches and are positioned third with six points in five matches. They won their last match against Germany 51 runs. Nick Greenwood (204 runs) and Jonty Jenner (128 runs) are the star performers with the bat, while Charles Perchard (9 wickets) and Julius Sumerauer (6 wickets) are stand out performers with the ball.
Denmark vs Jersey Head-to-Head Record
Denmark and Jersey have played three T20 matches against each other. Jersey has won all the three matches against Denmark. .
- Matches Played: 3 matches
- Denmark Won: 0 matches
- Jersey Won: 3 matches
Denmark vs Jersey Betting Odds
Denmark vs Jersey Top Batters
Saif Ahmed to be the top batter for Denmark
Saif Ahmed is having a great time with the bat in the qualifiers tournament. Ahmad struggled to score runs in his last outing smashing 12 runs in 13 balls and has amassed 127 runs in five matches in the tournament and has been in phenomenal form. We believe Ahmed to bounce back and finish the tournament on a high by producing a match winning knock against Jersey.
Nick Greenwood to be the top batter for Jersey
Nick Greenwood has been the star performer with the bat and the leading run-scorer (204 runs in five matches) for Jersey in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2024. He is coming off a match winning knock in his last outing against Germany. The 23 year old right hander scored 86 runs off 56 balls. Considering his recent form, we predict that Greenwood will be the top batter for Jersey against Denmark.
Denmark vs Jersey Top Bowlers
Nicolaj Lægsgaard to be the bowler for Denmark
Nicolaj Laegsgaard continues his good run of form with the ball in the tournament as he bags another three wicket haul in his last outing against Scotland. He has picked up eight wickets in five matches at an average of 11.50. We predict Laegsgaard will bag few morw wickets in his next match against Jersey.
Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey
Charles Perchard has been in impressive form with the ball throughout the qualifiers tournament. In his last match against Germany, he picked up 2 wickets for 29 runs and has bagged a total of nine wickets in five matches so far. Perchard is so accurate with his line & length and has the knack of picking up wickets. We believe Perchard to come good against Denmark and be the top bowler for Jersey.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jersey
The odds in favour of Denmark winning the match are 4.10, while those in favour of Austria winning are 1.19. Jersey enters the contest as favourites to win the match as they have the momentum on their side and better head-to-head against their opponents.While, Denmark has struggled right throughout the tournament and are on a three match losing streak. Considering the recent form of both the teams in the qualifiers tournament, we predict Jersey to win the match against Denmark.
- Denmark to win the match - 4.10 (Parimatch)
- Jersey to win the match - 1.19 (Parimatch)