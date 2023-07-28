Denmark vs Jersey Match Prediction DEN Chance of Winning JER Bet Now! Denmark and Jersey lock horns in Match 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Friday, July 28 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Denmark vs Jersey Chance of Winning

Denmark are coming off a huge loss against Scotland in their previous game. Bowling first Denmark bowlers bowled tight line and lengths and dismissed the inform top order batters for low scores, but their bowlers failed to restrict the scoring rate as Riche Berrington’s whirlwind half century powered Scotland to 159/7 in 18 overs. Nicolaj Lagesgaard was the pick of the bowlers for Denmark finishing with impressive figures of 3/23. In reply to Scotland’s challenging total, Denmark got off to a solid start with their captain Hamid Shah (56 runs off 42 balls) smashing the Scottish bowlers to all corners of the ground early in the innings but lost their momentum in the mid overs and eventually lost the game by 33 runs.

After suffering two huge losses, Jersey bounced back with a huge win over Germany in their previous match. Batting first Jersey scored 190/5 in 20 overs on the back off solid batting performances from Nick Greenwood (86 runs off 56 balls) and Jonty Jenner (46 runs off 24 balls). Jersey bowling unit led by Julius Sumerauer’s magical four wicket haul and economical bowling performances from the rest of the bowling unit restricted Germany to 139/8 in 20 overs and secured their third win of the tournament. The win over Germany has helped Jersey move up to third position on the points table with six points in five matches. Jersey has a chance to sneak past Ireland if Ireland loses their last league match against Scotland, they secure a win over Denmark.

Denmark’s Chance of Winning- 10%

Jersey’s Chance of Winning - 90%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Denmark vs Jersey Betting Tips

Nick Greenwood is having a great tournament with the bat as he continues to dominate against opponent bowlers. The 23 year old has scored 204 runs in five matches smashing two match winning half centuries and two thirty plus scores in the tournament so far. In his last outing he remained unbeaten on 86 against Germany. Considering his good run of form we back Greenwood to score over 30 runs against Denmark. .

Denmark vs Jersey Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a two paced surface that has assistance both batters and bowlers. The results have been mixed so far in the qualifier tournament matches being played at this venue. The team batting first won four of the seven matches, while the team bowling first won three matches with the average 1st innings score being 145 runs. Considering the recent results and the way the pitch has played out in the tournament we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Friday, July 28 is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with a 50% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain on the match day.

Denmark Players List

Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Batsman Nicolas Laegsbaard Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Shangeev Thanikaithasan All-rounder Abdul Hashmi Wicket-Keeper Oliver Hald Bowler Jonas Henriksen Bowler Saud Munir Bowler Abdullah Mahmood Bowler

Denmark Recent Form

Denmark has a tough tournament winning one and losing four of their last five matches. They lost their last match against Scotland by 33 runs and are positioned 6th on the points table. Saif Ahmed (127 runs) and Taranjit Bharaj (115 runs) are the star performers with the bat, while Nicolaj Laegsgaard (8 wickets) and Abdullah Mahmood (5 wickets) are stand out performers with the ball.

Jersey Players List

Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward

Jersey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ass Tribe Wicket Keeper Charles Perchard All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Harrison Carlyon Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Jonty Jenner Batsman Benjamin Ward All-rounder Julius Sumerauer All-rounder Rhys Palmer Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler Zak Tribe Bowler

Jersey Recent Form

Jersey have had good results in the qualifiers tournament winning three of their last five matches and are positioned third with six points in five matches. They won their last match against Germany 51 runs. Nick Greenwood (204 runs) and Jonty Jenner (128 runs) are the star performers with the bat, while Charles Perchard (9 wickets) and Julius Sumerauer (6 wickets) are stand out performers with the ball.

Denmark vs Jersey Head-to-Head Record

Denmark and Jersey have played three T20 matches against each other. Jersey has won all the three matches against Denmark. .

Matches Played: 3 matches

Denmark Won: 0 matches

Jersey Won: 3 matches

Denmark vs Jersey Betting Odds

Denmark vs Jersey Top Batters

Saif Ahmed to be the top batter for Denmark

Saif Ahmed is having a great time with the bat in the qualifiers tournament. Ahmad struggled to score runs in his last outing smashing 12 runs in 13 balls and has amassed 127 runs in five matches in the tournament and has been in phenomenal form. We believe Ahmed to bounce back and finish the tournament on a high by producing a match winning knock against Jersey.

Nick Greenwood to be the top batter for Jersey

Nick Greenwood has been the star performer with the bat and the leading run-scorer (204 runs in five matches) for Jersey in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2024. He is coming off a match winning knock in his last outing against Germany. The 23 year old right hander scored 86 runs off 56 balls. Considering his recent form, we predict that Greenwood will be the top batter for Jersey against Denmark.

Denmark vs Jersey Top Bowlers

Nicolaj Lægsgaard to be the bowler for Denmark

Nicolaj Laegsgaard continues his good run of form with the ball in the tournament as he bags another three wicket haul in his last outing against Scotland. He has picked up eight wickets in five matches at an average of 11.50. We predict Laegsgaard will bag few morw wickets in his next match against Jersey.

Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey

Charles Perchard has been in impressive form with the ball throughout the qualifiers tournament. In his last match against Germany, he picked up 2 wickets for 29 runs and has bagged a total of nine wickets in five matches so far. Perchard is so accurate with his line & length and has the knack of picking up wickets. We believe Perchard to come good against Denmark and be the top bowler for Jersey.