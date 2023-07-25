Germany vs Jersey Match Prediction GER 39 % Chance of Winning JER 61 % Bet Now! Germany and Jersey lock horns in Match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Tuesday, July 25 at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Germany vs Jersey Chance of Winning

Germany are coming off a dominating performance in the previous game against Denmark. Bowling first Germany restricted Denmark to 124/9 in 20 overs on the back of a solid bowling performance from Ghulam Ahmadi (2/18), Dieter Klein (2/23), Muslim Yar (2/21) and Vishnu Elam Bharati (2/33). Germany then chased down the target in 16.5 overs with the help of Joshua Van Heerden's 42 runs and cameos from Michael Richardson ( 27 runs), Faisal Mubashir (21 runs) and Sahir Naqash (20 runs). The win against Denmark has resulted in Germany moving up to third spot on the points table with four points in three matches.

After winning their first match of the tournament, Jersey now lost their last three matches. In the previous game, Jersey lost to Ireland by nine wickets in a one-sided clash. Batting first Jersey managed to score 78/9 in 20 overs. Asa Tribe top scored with 26 runs, while the rest of the batsmen failed to reach double figures. Ireland then chased down the target in 10.2 overs. The huge loss against Ireland has affected their net run rate as they dropped down to fifth position on the points table with two points in four matches.

Germany’s Chance of Winning: 39℅

Jersey’s Chance of Winning: 61℅

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Germany vs Jersey Betting Tips

Joshua van Heerden has been in phenomenal form notching up runs for Germany. In his previous game against Denmark, he scored a match-winning knock of 43 runs. In the qualifiers tournament so far, van Heerden has amassed 106 runs in three matches. Considering his recent form, we believe that he will score over 25 runs in the upcoming game against Jersey.

Jersey’s top order batter Nick Greenwood is the leading run scorer in the tournament. Greenwood has scored over 30 runs in three of his last four innings in the tournament and has amassed 118 runs in four matches. Considering his good run of form we back Greenwood to score over 30 runs against Germany.

Germany vs Jersey Toss Prediction

The pitch at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced one that offers something for both batters and bowlers. The surface is hard and fast, with a little bit of grass cover.

In the last five T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average first innings score is 170 runs, and the average winning score was 161 runs.

Germany played one match at the Grange Cricket Club and won the match bowling first, while Jersey played two matches at this venue and won one and lost one bowling first.

Based on the recent records, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 25 is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 80% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day.

Germany Players List

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Faisal bin Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Michael Richardson, Zahid Zadran, Joshua van Heerden

Germany Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Venkatraman Ganesan All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Batsman Michael Richardson Wicket Keeper Faisal bin Mubashir Batsman Ghulam Ahmadi All-rounder Muslim Yar Ashraf All-rounder Sahir Naqash All-rounder Abdul Bashir Bowler Sachin Mandy Gangareddy Bowler Vishnu Elam Bharathi Bowler Dieter Klein Bowler

Germany Recent Form

Germany is having a phenomenal run in the shorter format. They have won four of their last five matches in T20s. In their last match, Germany defeated Denmark by six wickets.

Jersey Players List

Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward

Jersey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ass Tribe Wicket Keeper Charles Perchard All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Harrison Carlyon Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Jonty Jenner Batsman Benjamin Ward All-rounder Julius Sumerauer All-rounder Rhys Palmer Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler Zak Tribe Bowler

Jersey Recent Form

Jersey are struggling for momentum in the qualifiers tournament. After winning their opening they lost their last three matches against Ireland, Italy and Scotland. They are currently positioned fifth on the points table with one win in four matches.

Germany vs Jersey Head-to-Head Record

Germany and Jersey have played three T20 matches against each other. Jersey has won two of these matches, while Germany has won one.

Matches Played: 4 matches

Germany Won: 1 match

Jersey Won: 2 matches

Germany vs Jersey Betting Odds

Jersey to win the match @ 1.54 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Jersey to win the match @ 1.54. But Germany has performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far. Except an even contest with Jersey to win the match.

Germany vs Jersey Top Batters

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany

Joshua van Heerden has scored 106 runs in three matches in the qualifiers tournament. In his last outing, he scored a match-winning knock of 42* runs in 33 balls against Denmark. Heerden is one of the mainstay batters for Germany, and we back van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany against Jersey.

Nick Greenwood to be the top batter for Jersey

Nick Greenwood has been the star performer with the bat and the leading run-scorer for Jersey in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2024. In four matches, Greenwood has amassed 118 runs (36 runs vs Ireland, 50 runs vs Austria and 32 runs vs Italy and 0 vs Ireland) at an average of 39.83. He got out for a first-ball duck in his last outing and we believe Greenwood to bounce back and score a match-winning knock against Germany.

Germany vs Jersey Top Bowlers

Ghulam Ahmadi to be the top bowler for Germany

Ghulam Ahmadi has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Germany. In the three matches he has played in the tournament, Ahmadi has picked up five wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for Germany in the competition. We believe that he will continue his good run with the ball and be the top bowler for Germany against Jersey.

Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey

Charles Perchard has been in impressive form with the ball in the ongoing European Regional Qualifiers. In his last match against Italy, Perchard bowled an economical spell of 0/10 in two overs against Ireland. Perchard has also picked up a total of 7 wickets in four matches in the tournament so far. We believe that Perchard will be a key player for Jersey in their match against Germany.